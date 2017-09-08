A Utility Yielding 3%+ With An Appetite For Growth

You can expect the payout to continue growing in the mid-single digits.

Investment Thesis

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) benefits from a very solid business model and continuously raises its dividend. Over the past five years, the company has been relatively aggressive with its dividend growth payment showing a five-year growth of 13.74%. Nonetheless, the payout ratio remains under 70%. The Wisconsin economy is strong, pushing WEC to new highs. All three sectors (residential, industrial and commercial customers) are consuming more energy.

As WEC is giving leadership to rebuilding Chicago's gas infrastructure and imanagement eyeing for other potential acquisitions; this is a utility you want in your portfolio.

Understanding the Business

WEC operates in mainly two segments: Utility (1.6M electricity customers and 2.8M gas customers. Power is generated via coal and natural gas) and Non-Utility (consists primarily of generating plants constructed). However, the non-utility segment generates less than 5% of WEC revenues.

Source: WEC September presentation

The company is well aware of potential issues related to coal-fired energy and aims at reducing its environmental footprint by increasing their carbon free energy sources.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

The important boost in revenue that happened in 2016 is due to the acquisition of Integris for $9.1 billion in June. This is also when Wisconsin Energy became WEC Energy Group. After this acquisition, WEC ranked 15th among U.S. utilities based on the number of gas and electric customers combined.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Earnings suffered from a small speed bump in 2016, but when you look at adjusted earnings, WEC shows a consistent increasing trend:

Source: WEC September presentation

In their most recent presentation, management affirmed that they should reach the upper end of their EPS guidance, leading to a 7% growth rate for 2017. They also clearly mentioned that dividend growth will be in line with earnings. I like when management is being responsible with their dividend policy. Speaking of which, let's take a look at how WEC been rewarding their shareholders.

Dividend Growth Perspective

WEC is showing 13 consecutive years with a dividend increase. This makes it part of the Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers list refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts; note the yield drops in 2015 due to dividend timing.

You rarely see a utility combining both stock and dividend growth potential. As you can see, WEC never stopped increasing their dividend over the past decade while the yield remained around 3% most of the time. WEC meets my seven dividend growth investing principles.

Source: Ycharts

The company shows a great control of their payout ratio, but it is proven to be more difficult for the cash payout ratio. For this reason, I don't expect WEC to maintain their 14.6% compound annual growth rate since 2010:

Source: WEC September presentation

Potential Downsides

Then again, it's always the same story: WEC's main energy source is coming from coal. Stricter regulation will definitely hit companies such as Wisconsin Energy sooner or later. This should reduce their margin as additional cost may be required to continue to run coal energy plants. While WEC enjoys a good relationship with regulators in Wisconsin, it has been proven more difficult in Illinois.

In order to reduce its risks, WEC has invested more than $1 billion in renewable energy including biomass and wind energy. Plus, the company makes sure it has state-of-the-art coal-fired units showing high efficiency rate.

Valuation

As a dividend investor, I always appreciate a "no-brainer" dividend grower like WEC. The business is stable, it evolves in a nearly monopoly environment and management shows a taste for moderate growth. However, this doesn't mean the stock trades at discount now. Let's see how the market valued WEC over the past 10 years:

Source: Ycharts

It seems that investors have become more enthusiasts about this utility. Prior to the acquisition of Integris, WEC traded between 15 and 17 P/E. Now, we are near 22 times the earnings. Let's dig deeper and use the double stage dividend discount model to find a fair value:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.08 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $121.26 $81.12 $61.04 10% Premium $111.15 $74.36 $55.95 Intrinsic Value $101.05 $67.60 $50.86 10% Discount $90.94 $60.84 $45.78 20% Discount $80.84 $54.08 $40.69

(Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.)

At a fair value of $67.60, there is limited upside potential at the moment. WEC is trading at fair value.

Final Thoughts

WEC isn't a super-powered dividend stock as utilities are not known for their outstanding growth potential. However, you can expect a middle-single digit dividend growth in the future. At a 3% yield, WEC is a "buy and sleep" stock. I think a small wait for a pullback is the best strategy.

