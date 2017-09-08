The Curious Case Of Gasoline Draw

At least 3.0 million b/d of Texas refinery capacity remained offline for at least a week. The latest EIA report, however, showed a smaller-than-expected gasoline draw.

It's been 10 days since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, devastating Houston, the lives of many of its people, and its oil industry.

It's been 10 days since Hurricane Harvey made landfall devastating Houston and its oil industry, and we've all read the wide coverage of refinery outages. An S&P Global Platts article, published on Aug. 29, included the following summary:

Roughly 2.33 million b/d of Texas refining capacity remained down due to shutdowns, but with refiners also cutting rates that figure is likely much higher. If those cutting runs are at 50% of capacity, that would put the total downed capacity at 3.36 million b/d (18% of the U.S. total).

The Platts article also includes an informative and comprehensive list of refineries that were either shut or had reduced runs.

On Sept. 2, more than a week after landfall and four days later following the original article referenced above, Platts noted:

At least 2.3 million b/d of Texas refinery capacity remained down Saturday, or 13% of total U.S. capacity. Assuming the plants in partial shutdown or returning are at 50% of capacity, that would put the figure closer to 3.2 million b/d, or 17% of U.S. capacity.

In short, at least 3.0 million b/d of Texas refinery capacity remained offline for at least a week. Call me math-challenged, but I'm pretty sure that adds up to more than 20 million barrels for the week.

EIA Puzzles

The Energy Information Agency (EIA) yesterday reported the following data for the week ending Sept. 1, the first full week after Harvey's landfall:

Note the following two observations:

Crude Oil Input to Refineries, Line 14 on the bottom table, dropped by 3.3 million b/d from the preceding week, confirming Platt's analysis; and

Total Motor Gasoline inventory dropped by only 3.2 million barrels.

Hmm...

Possible Explanations

The U.S. exports more than 4.5 million b/d of crude oil and products (but majority products) out of the Gulf Coast (PADD 3). As the following table from the most recent EIA weekly report shows, net imports of petroleum products dropped by 1.7 million b/d from the previous week. However, less than half of the products exported out of PADD 3 are gasoline, so this only explains less than five million barrels of the nearly 20 million barrel missing draw.

Another possible explanation is that, while inventories at gas stations dropped during the week ended Sept. 1, refinery inventories had not yet made its way through processing to replenish inventories at gas stations. If this is the explanation, then we will likely see a bigger gasoline draw in next week's EIA report.

Bottom Line

As I predicted in my recent article, "How Will Harvey Affect Oil Inventories?," refinery outages outweighed production shut-ins, causing crude oil inventories to increase significantly while gasoline inventories dropped. The magnitudes of the changes, however, were less than I had expected. Due to the reasons discussed in this article, I expect next week's EIA inventory status report to show more of the same, but on a larger scale.

Follow for Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

Despite my conviction in higher oil prices, I see better opportunity elsewhere. If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which will affect the future of oil markets, supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, as well as timely price target alerts, you can sign up for the Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.