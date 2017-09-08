Cloudera: Stock Got Away

The stock is reasonably priced now, but the rally has removed the extreme value after the Q1 selloff.

After the close, Cloudera (CLDR) reported a strong beat as subscription revenues surged beyond expectations. My investment thesis turned bullish on the cloud analytics and machine learning firm back in June when the stock was around $17.50, but the hope was that the shares would actually provide a dip.

Cloudera traded up above $22 in after-hours trading for more than a 25% gain in just over two months. With 138 million shares outstanding, the stock is worth roughly $3 billion placing a question market on the value now.

To sum up the issue, Cloudera traded down sharply following a Q1 report where billings disappointed. The company beat analyst estimates for the quarter, but the market was highly concerned about bookings only coming in at $75 million in comparison to a $81 million estimate.

The stock fell all the way to $15 despite management calmly explaining that the company doesn't focus on billings. Cloudera doesn't pressure large Global 8,000 customers to close deals and start billings in order to meet quarterly bookings goals.

For Q2, Cloudera comes back and again beats analyst estimates by roughly the same $0.08 and $4 million. The data suggests that analysts failed to increase estimates of the quarter and possibly the year due to the billings hiccup.

The cloud analytics firm is guiding up estimates for the fiscal year. The loss forecast has now been cut nearly $0.12 at the mid point to $0.94. The meaningful dent in the net loss is what the market wants to see these days as supporting ongoing losses isn't tolerated.

Even with the improvement, operating cash flow is forecasted at negative $60 to $65 million for the year. A company generating annual revenues of $355 million that is burning a sizable amount of cash isn't likely to see the stock surge much further. The cash balance of nearly $500 million does provide a sizable buffer and allow for further spending without the typical cash crunch concerns.

With a reduced net loss next fiscal year, Cloudera can probably end FY19 close to a cash balance in the $400 million range. The enterprise value is a reasonable $2.6 billion and the sales target will reach $450 million for the year. An EV/Sales multiple dipping below 6x stays appealing.

The key investor takeaway is that the management team regained some credibility lost after the billings issue in the first quarter after the IPO. The stock has more upside with subscription revenues growing in excess of 40%. Though opportunities are likely to exist in the next year to buy Cloudier at lower prices without paying up near the highs.

