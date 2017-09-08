GDX: Let The Games Begin

Activity in stock markets is reaching a critical inflection point, as the slow summer trading volumes are now coming to a close. Generally speaking, these periods can have a substantial effect on the predominant trends that are seen into the final months of the year and so it will be critical for investors of all asset classes to remain cognizant of the next set of developments that unfold. While the S&P 500 is teetering at its all-time highs, attention is now starting to focus on alternative asset classes that stand to benefit from the profit-taking that is likely coming soon. A clear standout here is the gold mining industry and the best way of gauging activity in the major players here is through the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), which is still trading at relatively subdued levels. This essentially means that there is still opportunity to get in at the lows in order to capitalize on the flight to safe-haven assets that we expect to see throughout the remainder of this year.

In the chart above, we can see that the yearly activity in GDX is largely at odds with the longer-term trends that have marked the gold mining industry. Over the last five years, the large-cap gold miner ETF has posted losses of nearly 50%, as market optimism pushed investors into stock markets and riskier assets. This year, however, these trends have started to reverse, and the force of these moves has been even more pronounced toward the end of the summer. This is a critical development given the broad nature of the financial markets during this portion of the year, and so investors will need to take note when developing a protective strategy to shield against losses in the S&P 500.

GDX Holdings: Yahoo Finance

Looking at the biggest holdings in GDX, we should assess the recent moves in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) as both tend to be excellent bellwethers indicating the likely strength or weakness in the industry as a whole.

Long-term activity in ABX is looking increasingly bullish as we are currently caught in a symmetrical triangle that is on the verge of breaking major resistance at 22.20. A move like this would indicate a major trend change in the stock, and since it is roughly 10.4% of the broader ETF, the wider effects here are clear. The major declines for the company began in early 2012, but when we see a move like this, we start to believe that most of those losses could soon be erased. Indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index remain bullish (and this has been the case since 2013), so the potential for an upside breakout here continues to look strong.

The situation for NEM is not quite as dire, but we are seeing some similarities that do suggest cohesion in the broader ETF. For NEM, the breakdown occurred in late 2012, but valuations have since rebounded more strongly toward the critical 45 mark. This remains the key area to watch and the bullish Commodity Channel Index for this asset suggests we will see a clear break of this level over the next few months. The potential for downside here is limited given the fact that we have moved higher after reaching the moving average in the 2-standard deviation Bollinger Band on the monthly charts.

GDX Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

All of this bodes well for GDX in that the fundamental and technical pictures are lining up in ways that suggest long-term gains. If you are a conservative investor looking for protective safe havens, the gold mining complex stands to benefit from any flight out of stocks that we might see before the end of this year. The next level to watch in GDX comes in at 32.30, as this marks historical supply levels and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 66.90, and so any clear breaks here will open a path for large rallies in 2018.

What is your position on the Gold Miners (GDX)? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.