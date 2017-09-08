Is Verizon's Long-Term Dividend Growth In Jeopardy?

Logo credit

Verizon (VZ) and other utilities are obviously extraordinarily dependent upon capital returns in order to provide some sort of enticement for buyers to own the stock. After all, earnings growth is typically very difficult to come by in the space to say the least and that means dividends take front and center when it comes to evaluating these stocks. A huge part of that discussion is a company’s FCF because that is what determines whether or not it can afford to pay out large sums of money – as Verizon does. And in this article, I’ll look at Verizon’s FCF in order to determine how its dividend growth may be impacted going forward.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We’ll begin by having a look at Verizon’s FCF and revenue for the past five years to get a baseline for the discussion.

We’ll begin with revenue (blue line) and we can see that after three years of impressive growth, last year’s revenue number was weaker than 2015. That’s not necessarily a problem as Verizon is constantly buying and divesting assets in order to shift its mix of revenue for some future goal and thus it is bound to be lumpy. Analysts see revenue stabilizing in the $125B area for this year and next year against $126B in 2016. While that’s not a great result, it is good enough for the purposes of this discussion as stable revenue provides a platform from which a dividend payer can extract FCF and pay its dividend.

But has Verizon done that in the recent past? The orange bars in the chart above would suggest that perhaps it hasn’t as its FCF fluctuates wildly from year to year, swinging by billions of dollars one way or the other. Such FCF numbers can make planning very difficult and while Verizon supplements with debt, that is not necessarily a long-term answer when it comes to dividends for a variety of reasons. So what conclusions can we draw from above?

First, the obvious elephant in the room is last year’s FCF number of just $5.7B. That’s tremendously low for VZ and not representative of what it can and should produce on an annual basis. The reason? It posted an unfavorable $10B change in working capital in 2016. Verizon changed the way in which it monetizes device payment plan receivables in 2016 and that, along with some other minor fluctuations in operating cash flows, drove a huge decline in FCF in 2016 compared to 2015. That isn’t a long-term problem for Verizon as it still monetizes those payments - it is just accounting for them differently. Thus, there is no reason to sound the alarm on Verizon’s FCF for that reason, but are there others?

Below I’ve charted Verizon’s FCF as a percentage of revenue to see if we can glean any clues from how its margins have moved around over time.

Unsurprisingly, this metric moves around a ton but that is to be expected. FCF has bounced around while revenue has been relatively flat. The range excluding 2016 is 11% to 18% and while that makes Verizon’s FCF especially volatile, it also means that its FCF margins are sizable. We all know VZ is adept at producing cash from its business and this quantifies just how good it has been - its worst year under normal circumstances was a double-digit FCF margin. And if we add back in the $10B in working capital I mentioned earlier, VZ’s FCF margin would have been something like 12% last year, which I think is probably more representative of its "adjusted" ability to produce cash going forward under the new receivables monetization scheme.

Still, is that enough? If we assume 12% is "normal" for Verizon going forward, what does that mean for the dividend? That is Verizon’s biggest use of its FCF by a long shot and I’d wager that is the one shareholders care about the most. The dividend was $9.3B last year and will be more than that this year barring some sort of unforeseen disaster. With the ~$125B in revenue analysts are expecting this year, 12% FCF margin would mean something like $15B in FCF annually for the next two years. Can Verizon do that? We know it can - it is just a matter of executing under the new receivables model, even if the cash doesn’t necessarily end up in the FCF calculation.

With the dividend consuming close to $10B annually, Verizon has to find a way to pick up the pace with respect to its cash generation whether it gets captured in FCF or investing activities under the new model. In other words, the new receivables model may make FCF look ugly – like it did last year - but the cash is still flowing, just in a different spot on the cash flow statement. That muddies the waters a bit but the practical end result should be the same for Verizon.

FCF thus far in 2017 is just under $3B, which puts VZ roughly on pace with what it did last year. That means that VZ’s flat-is-the-new-up result with respect to FCF seems to be holding as FCF margins have clearly topped out. It has been some years since a meaningful improvement in FCF has occurred and given the accounting change it isn’t going to be anytime soon. VZ continues to increase its dividend liability but cash generation is stagnant, and we all know what that means.

Accounting nuances aside, Verizon’s cash generation is satisfactory for now but with flat-at-best revenue, it won’t be long before its dividend runs into its ability to produce cash to pay it. That should worry shareholders and while VZ is in somewhat better shape than rival AT&T, it isn’t out of the woods. Paying an enormous dividend requires near constant improvement in cash production and VZ hasn’t come close to doing that in recent years. The accounting change muddies the water but it is still safe for now. I wonder how long that may last if revenue weakness persists.