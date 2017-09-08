Cheap, Cheaper, Verizon

The shares of Verizon (VZ) are currently undervalued even when using conservative estimates. The current share price can easily provide a 9-10% annual return potential from this moment onwards.

Majority of investors are more likely interested in how the valuation and possible long-term return for a specific stock look like. Let us start with valuation first. I will not be delving into the current business situation of Verizon as there are already plenty of excellent articles covering this topic. Personally, I prefer to keep my estimates as conservative as possible in order to avoid negative surprises.

In the case of Verizon, the free cash flow (FCF) to sales ratio during the last ten years has been on average around 11% and annual revenue growth around 3.7%. Even though Verizon is operating in a mature telecommunication market where growth is very slow and market share gains are hard to achieve, Internet of Things (IoT) can be considered to provide a tailwind for the company.

This is because there will be lots of IoT devices, which require a mobile network in order to transmit data. This translates into more subscribers and hence more revenue for Verizon. However, IoT requires as well more bandwidth and shorter latency before the devices can operate properly. The current mobile network infrastructure is not capable of handling such an increase in traffic. Therefore, Verizon can be expected to invest in new 5G technology, which means slightly higher capital expenditure costs. This is why I do not expect the margins to increase in the long term.

If we were to assume the above-mentioned FCF ratio to sales and revenue growth to be sustainable in the long term, we would arrive at a normalized free cash flow level worth of $13887 million. With the current amount of outstanding shares, this translates into roughly $3.3 per share. Just as a reference, the 20-year historical values for the annual revenue growth and FCF to sales have been 15.3% and 9.6% respectively. For 2017, analysts are expecting free cash flow per share of around $2.96 per share, which is slightly more pessimistic than mine.

For simplicity's sake, when estimating the current valuation, let us only use the Gordon formula. This formula is simply valuation = dividend/(required rate of return - growth). In this exercise, I will replace the dividend in the previous formula with free cash flow.

This is because we do not care whether profits are distributed to shareholders via share buybacks or via dividend payments. If Verizon would not grow at all, free cash flow would be equal to net profit as there are no costs related to growth. In addition, if management has no growth projects in sight exceeding the company's weighted cost of capital, all profits can be distributed to shareholders.

Before we are able to apply the above Gordon formula to Verizon, we need to find out the required investment ratios for different levels of growth. The investment ratio can be derived using growth and return on equity with the following formula: investment ratio = growth/return on equity.

The investment ratio plainly means how much from free cash flow needs to be deployed back to the business to fund growth. Let us assume Verizon to reach in the long term 44.2% return on equity using free cash flow. This is a 10-year historical average while a 20-year one has been around 30.5%. With the previously mentioned return on equity, we can calculate various investment ratios with different growth rates.

Table 1.

Growth rate Investment ratio 1% 2.2% 2% 4.5% 3% 6.7% 4% 9.0% 5% 11.3% 6% 13.5%

Source: Author generated by applying a 30.5% RoE to investment ratio formula

We can now find out the free cash flow value in the Gordon formula by deducting the investment ratio from normalized free cash flow value mentioned above ($3.3 per share). By applying the Gordon formula with the previous values, the value of Verizon can be deduced to be between $29.3 and $142.7. This range was achieved when the required rate of return is in the range of 8% to 12% and growth between 1% and 6%. The below table describes these values in more detail. For example, the value of $50.1 in the below table with growth rate of 4% and required rate of return of 10% is achieved the following way: $3.3*(1-0.09)/(0.1-.04).

Table 2.

Required rate of return Growth rate 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 8% $46.1 $52.5 $61.6 $75.1 $97.6 $142.7 9% $40.3 $45.0 $51.3 $60.1 $73.2 $95.2 10% $35.9 $39.4 $44.0 $50.1 $58.5 $71.4 11% $32.3 $35.0 $38.5 $42.9 $48.8 $57.1 12% $29.3 $31.5 $34.2 $37.5 $41.8 $47.6

Source: Author generated by applying the normalized FCF per share and Table 1 to Gordon formula

From the above table, we could quickly eliminate the three rightmost columns. This is because the company is most likely not in reality be able to achieve growth rates of 4-6% in the long term because Verizon is already operating in fully saturated markets. In the long term, the 2-3% growth rate does not sound too unrealistic for Verizon. Especially, considering that in real terms, this would equal around 2% points less, i.e. 0-1%.

One could consider that the required rate of return the markets are expecting in general is between 9% and 10%. So, using these ranges for growth rates and required rates of return and applying these values to the above table, we could conclude that the fair value for Verizon is between $36 and $62. Since my personal required rate of return is 8% at minimum, I am completely fine with this price range as a fair value. As the current share price is at the low end of this range at the time of writing this article, the shares can be considered as undervalued even when using conservative estimates.

However, what if we were to assume that we have been too optimistic in our assumptions regarding the normalized free cash flow level? If we would use the free cash flow per share value analysts are expecting ($2.96 per share), we would arrive at the following range for fair values with different growth rates and required rates of return.

Table 3.

Required rate of return Growth rate 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 8% $41.0 $46.7 $54.7 $66.7 $86.7 $126.9 9% $35.9 $40.0 $45.6 $53.4 $65.0 $84.6 10% $31.9 $35.0 $39.1 $44.5 $52.0 $63.4 11% $28.7 $31.1 $34.2 $38.1 $43.4 $50.7 12% $26.1 $28.0 $30.4 $33.4 $37.2 $42.3

Source: Author generated by applying analyst expected FCF per share and Table 1 to Gordon formula

From the above table, an investor can deduce that the markets are not valuing the shares of Verizon purely based on extrapolation. What I mean by this is that the markets do not consider the current level of free cash flow as normalized and sustainable and expect the growth to be only 0-2% per year. I arrived at the previous growth ranges by applying the current share price and 8% to 10% required rate of return to the above table.

So, if you were to believe analysts' estimates, the shares of Verizon can be considered as fairly valued. However, if you were slightly more optimistic in your estimates, you could conclude that the shares are undervalued. Irrespective of which view is correct, the shares could still provide at least a 9-10% annual return going forward. So, it is no surprise that I would consider adding shares of Verizon to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.