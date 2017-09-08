Shall You Fear AT&T And Its 5.5% Yield?

AT&T (NYSE:T) is together with Altria (NYSE:MO), my largest portfolio position. Both provide great income but so far at the expense of capital appreciation with both stocks taking sizable hits in 2017. We all know AT&T's outstanding dividend history, but given more intense competition and the pending giant acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), Wall Street is fearing the stock. Should you too?

Source: AT&T - Media Gallery

Dividend Profile of AT&T

AT&T has raised its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years and been paying a dividend for much longer. The telecom giant was able to increase its dividend during the financial crisis. With an average gross yield of above 5% over the last 10 years, the company's stock has been a better bond alternative for yield-seeking investors than almost any other type of asset.

T data by YCharts

Right now, T is yielding notably above 5% again following a correction of its stock price that has seen the stock tumbling from $43 to as low as $35.58. A 15% correction is not massive, but for a high-quality and high-yield stock such as T, to fall that much and yield significantly above-average yields is rare.

As a dividend growth investor, I love T as a dividend stock for its high yield and consecutive dividend raises despite the latter only being in the low 2% area in most recent years.

AT&T's free cash flow payout (FCF) ratio is in solid territory. The chart below shows what share of FCF is required to cover the dividend. Historically, except for the year 2014, that ratio has not been trending higher than 70%. In the current fiscal year 2017, the ratio has notably deteriorated but just remains in moderately safe territory. A 94% FCF payout ratio in Q1 was largely driven by a weaker-than-expected first quarter overall, as compared to Q2 net income alone was off by almost $500M and is thus not really representative of the current business performance.

Source: AT&T SEC Filings and Quarterly Reports

The stock is expected to go ex-dividend in early October with payment estimated at the end of October or early November. To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar and Dashboard Tool, which shows my expected dividend payments; in this case for November 2017. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on November 1st from AT&T with the stock predicted to go ex-dividend on October 5th. Further information on the declared dividend per share and my currently held shares can be found at the top of the screenshot.

Generally, the telecom sector has always been known for its high and reliable cash flows and significantly above-average dividend yields driven by a stable and predictable business model. The big telecom players, AT&T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), made huge investments in network infrastructure which paid off as these two dominated and still dominate the giant U.S. market. Recently, with the rise of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile USA (NASDAQ:TMUS), increased competition has put the two bellwethers under ongoing pressure. As a result, both stocks sold off significantly as investors cautiously opined on T's and VZ's subscriber losses. Anxiety reached a temporary climax just before both reported Q2 earnings.

What is going on at AT&T?

Before AT&T announced Q2/2017 earnings, its stock closed as low as $36.25 on July 24, 2017. On September 7, 2017, the stock closed even lower at $35.60, thereby reaching a fresh 52-week low and being off more than 16% from its 52-week high. That closing price now gives investors a yield of exactly 5.5%.

T data by YCharts

It also means that the stock sold off more than its entire gains followings its most recent earnings release.

The company recorded Q2 sales of $39.8B (down $0.7B YoY), but shaved off even more in its operating expenses ($32.B; -$1.5B YoY) and thus saw stronger-than-expected net income and EPS.

What I liked most about the company's earnings was the 2.8 million wireless net adds as well as the "best-ever postpaid phone churn of 0.79%". The bundling success of AT&T and DirecTV is another very positive development as it improves customer lifetime value and leads to growing advertising revenues by subscribers.

Eventually, all these developments were driving the bottom line and saw AT&T's EPS rise by 10% YoY.

Those Q2 results were very solid and better than expected; yet, within just 1.5 months, the initial positive reaction completely reversed. Ahead of the company's Q2 earnings, Wall Street feared more subscriber losses in wireless and DirecTV and was basically betting on AT&T to repeat its disappointing Q1 performance. When the company posted much better figures, investors started buying the stock. However, ever since that initial 2-4 day positive reaction, the stock has gradually lost its gains. In the current week, two major news even accelerated the sell-off:

1) T-Mobile spoiled the party for AT&T investors as it announced free Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for family plans. This means that new and existing T-Mobile customers get around $10/month worth of content for free.

2) A sell-off in media stocks prompted by an early warning from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) which expects to lose 100,000-150,000 video subscribers in Q3 vs. expectations for gains presumably spread to AT&T, as well as Wall Street fears that DirecTV may be affected similarly.

T-Mobile, a company disrupting the telecom sector, partnered with Netflix, a company disrupting the media and digital content sector, joined forces by providing customers added value free of charge. While as a consumer that is great news, as an investor it will pressure margins for T-Mobile even further. For AT&T that news must have been a shock as it demonstrates the will and wit from T-Mobile to keep doing what it does best, i.e. disruption. As AT&T's strategic direction calls for major acquisitions of content and platform providers which it then plans to use to build and leverage its own ecosystem of content and package attractive content bundles to sell to more customers, T-Mobile is heading for a different route.

The official press statement summarizes it concisely:

With this Un-carrier move, T-Mobile is tackling one of the industry’s biggest, most recent pain points – the carrier bundle – and the way the carriers push bigger, fatter, pricier packages of content and services on their customers. Carrier bundles are almost always a combination of something you want and something you don’t … all in an effort to jack up your monthly bill even more. Worse, carrier bundles are usually designed to explode after the “introductory promo” runs out, and customers are stuck paying hundreds more each year.

Paired with T-Mobile's unparalleled bandwidth and speed that looks like a truly winning combination for customers. And I truly believe it is just that. For AT&T, the pressure will be to forge an offering similarly attractive to its customers. With Time Warner and DirecTV, AT&T has lots of possibilities to offer consumers just that. Bundling content for video and postpaid phone subscribers with HBO, DirecTV and U-verse will be key for AT&T.

But there should be more. An enticing option for AT&T to bring value to customers would be to partner with Disney (NYSE:DIS). As Disney has only recently announced to pull off its movies from Netflix and instead take majority control in BAMTech in order to provide its own streaming service; a joint collaboration with AT&T would give the company access to millions of potential customers before it starts its own streaming service.

In any way, AT&T will have to react to this latest move from T-Mobile as otherwise it could quickly find itself staring down at more and more (video) subscriber losses as customers choose to say goodbye to old "the carrier bundle".

Investor takeaway

AT&T is generating lots of free cash flow which easily covers its juicy 5.5% dividend yield. The pending acquisition of Time Warner will be a core challenge to AT&T both culturally as well as financially. As video and content start getting more and more important on mobile, the race is on to find out which bundle and pricing is most attractive to customers and companies alike. Intense competition with T-Mobile, which has already spurred both AT&T and Verizon to offer unlimited data packages in order to gain and retain customers, will continue as T-Mobile's latest move with offering Netflix for free and unlimited may shake the industry.

AT&T quickly needs to react to this either by rearranging its existing bundle pricing, offering new content with its Time Warner acquisition or seeking partnership with other media companies such as Disney.

AT&T's dividend yield is safe, but the stock could see more turmoil in the short-term following increased competition. Fear is always a poor basis for decision-making, but caution is advised. Being greedy may appear bold right now, but could pay off in the long run. If you are a long-term dividend investor, AT&T looks attractive and to be a good buy as its yield is very safe, its cash flow is massive and its valuation at around 18 times earnings relatively low. Dividend growth is anything but exciting but at least stable.

Waging price wars with its competition are unlikely to stop anytime soon. AT&T has to offer content in order differentiate itself from other carriers. With more and more media companies performing similar moves, for instance Disney, this is not an easy road ahead for the company but a potentially very lucrative one if the company gets it right. This does not even factor in the company's 5G evolution growth prospects and how the Internet of Things (IoT) will propel data demand and usage in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DIS, VZ, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.