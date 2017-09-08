General Electric: Buying Opportunity

JPMorgan might not be convinced, but insiders and institutional investors are very positive. I expect the stock to bounce.

Investment Thesis

General Electric (GE) has gone down 4% today due to the downgrade rating from JPMorgan. As you can see from the above chart for the period of 2009 to 2017, the stock is still trading with an uptrend direction, except it is trading right at the uptrend support level. As I mentioned in my previous article, the sentiment of insiders and institutional investors is very positive, as evidenced by recent buying activities. The stock pulled from $32 to $24 in a short period of time. I expected a bounce; it creates a buying opportunity.

GE's Margins Better than Its Peers

Downgrading the stock without giving enough time to the new CEO doesn't make sense. A company such as GE would not need 6 months at least to execute their new strategies:

JPMorgan isn't convinced there will be a turnaround, and this morning reiterated its underweight rating on the stock, reducing its price target to $22-21% below Wall Street consensus, according to Bloomberg. 'We remain negative with a PT of $22 derived from $24 that we view now as a ceiling as opposed to a floor prior, with something in the high teens as an "investable fair value,"' analyst Stephen Tusa wrote in a note titled 'Preparing For The Fall: It's Worse Than We Think.'

According to marketbeat.com, the Wall Street consensus price target for the stock is $29.80, which is 19.58% upside (this includes 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings).

General Electric's margin is a lot better than its peers, with the exception of renewables. The company has already focused on reducing costs to improve profitability. The new CEO is planning corporate job cuts as well-possibly shutting down underperforming plants (e.g., the Peterborough, Canada, plant will be closed by fall 2018).

According to GE spokesperson Jennifer Erickson, GE has a plan to reduce $2 billion in costs by the end of 2018. She further said that the new CEO is reviewing all aspects of the company and will present to investors in a couple of months (November). Most companies should start from the bottom to top in terms of job cuts. I like the strategy of the new CEO because he is planning to limit the size of GE's new Boston headquarters' overhead.

Conclusion

The stock pulled back sharply to the $24 dollars mark. But would give enough time to the new CEO to perform; he will present his strategies to investors in November. As I mentioned in one of my previous articles, a six-month time frame should be reasonable for executing new strategies:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. Stock investors purchased 44,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 206% compared to the average volume of 14,429 call options.

Based on options trading activities, the sentiment is very bullish, as evidenced by the increase in purchasing of call options. Based on my analysis, I recommend General Electric as a buy.

