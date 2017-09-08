Microsoft's Earnings Growth Headwind

Image credit

Microsoft (MSFT) has been on a monstrous run in the past few years. The stock continues to soar in addition to the huge capital returns it has grown into as it has matured. Apart from that, MSFT holds almost all of its enormous cash pile overseas due to onerous repatriation tax rules that have seen big tech companies hoard cash overseas and issue debt here as a roundabout way of accessing it. MSFT has certainly participated in that dance and in this article, I’ll take a look at its debt to see how much it has issued and what it costs.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We’ll kick things off with a look at MSFT’s short-term and long-term debt balances as well as the interest expense associated with carrying them for the past five years.

Five years ago, MSFT barely had any debt at all as the combination of ST and LT debt was just under $16B. It isn’t that $16B isn’t a lot of money. But for a cash machine like MSFT that's child’s play. Since that time, however, the total has moved up rather robustly every year and this year is no different. At the conclusion of FY2017, MSFT had about $89B in total debt. That’s up enormously from last year’s total just over $54B and it is many multiples of 2013’s number. MSFT has indeed decided that repatriation may not be realistic and has instead borrowed in order to access its overseas cash. It certainly isn’t alone in this decision as what MSFT is doing is pretty common for mega-cap tech firms. But as we’ll see now it is getting increasingly more expensive.

The line on the chart above is MSFT’s interest expense and it, too, has ramped in recent years. You’d expect this given the huge spike in debt issuances. But overall, MSFT has actually kept interest expense growth in check relative to the growth in debt outstanding. Interest expense was just over $400M in 2013 but was roughly 5 times that amount this year as higher debt totals take their toll on MSFT’s income statement. Still, total debt is up better than five times 2013’s level while interest expense is about 5X what it was, indicating that MSFT’s average financing cost has fallen over time. This is pretty common given the low rates that have persisted and have therefore given companies an opportunity to refinance maturing debt into lower rate issuances and MSFT has taken full advantage.

If we take a look at MSFT’s interest expense as a percentage of operating income, we can get a sense of just how expensive its debt has become relative to its ability to earn money in order to finance it.

MSFT’s financing costs have ramped significantly and while you’d certainly expect that given the rate of growth in debt, this is pretty extraordinary. Financing costs were under 2% of operating income five years ago but in 2017, it was 10.5%. We saw similar Y/Y growth in 2015 and 2016. MSFT has taken full advantage of low rates to essentially repatriate its cash but at some point it will have to stop. MSFT can certainly afford whatever it wants in terms of financing costs and to be fair it is still just over 10% of operating income. But at some point, continuous growth in financing costs takes a toll on earnings growth as any company can have too much of a good thing. MSFT isn’t there yet but it certainly could be should it continue to binge on debt as it has in the past few years.

And that’s the rub when it comes to MSFT and debt, a scenario where MSFT cannot afford to service its debt just isn’t realistic so that’s off the table. However, earnings growth can certainly begin to be impacted should MSFT continue to add debt at the pace that it has of late as 10%-plus of operating income is where I start to take notice. Given the very healthy valuation of the stock, earnings growth will be critical for MSFT to not only maintain its current value, but continue to grow as well.

Should the president actually get some sort of repatriation reform through Congress, MSFT and others would almost certainly be keen to send much of their cash back home. But until that happens, debt is the order of the day. It is still, by far, the cheaper alternative to repatriation. And given that anything on the matter will take a very long time to actually come to fruition – assuming it does at all – it looks like elevated interest expense is here to stay. That unfortunately makes acquisitions, buybacks and anything else MSFT borrows more expensive and shareholders would do well to monitor debt levels. Nearly $90B in debt is a lot for any company, even Microsoft, and at some point it has to stop. We’re not there yet but MSFT is much closer than it was just a couple of years ago. This will impact earnings growth potential in a small but meaningful way, particularly if the issuances continue at the torrid pace they have for the past few years.