7 FAQs About 401(K)s

Answers to frequently asked questions from the Investment Company Institute

By Jon Vogler, Senior Analyst, Retirement Research. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

The Investment Company Institute (ICI) recently published a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) about 401(k) plans.1 These FAQs reflect the importance of these plans in the American retirement landscape; we look at some of them below:

1. How large are 401(k)s?

As of March 31, 2017, 401(k) plans held an estimated $5.0 trillion in assets and represented 19% of the $26.1 trillion in US retirement assets, including employer-sponsored retirement plans (both defined benefit and defined contribution [DC] plans with private- and public-sector employers), individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and annuities. In comparison, in 2006, 401(k) assets were $2.8 trillion and represented 17% of the US retirement market.

2. How many Americans have 401(k)s?

In 2015, about 55 million American workers were active 401(k) participants, and there were nearly 550,000 401(k) plans.

3. What role do mutual funds play in 401(k) plan investing?

About 64% of 401(k) plan assets were held in mutual funds at the end of March 2017. The remaining assets were invested in company stock (i.e., an employer's stock), individual stocks and bonds, guaranteed investment contracts (GICs), bank collective trusts, life insurance separate accounts and other pooled investment products.

4. What role do retirement account investments play in the mutual fund industry?

Mutual fund assets held in retirement accounts (IRAs and DC plan accounts, including 401[k] plans) totaled $8.0 trillion as of the end of March 2017, representing 47% of overall mutual fund assets. Fund assets specifically held in 401(k) plans stood at $3.2 trillion, or 19% of total mutual fund assets, as of March 31, 2017.

5. What is the average 401(k) plan account balance?

When looking at 401(k) account balances, it is important to consider participant age and tenure. The older the participant and the longer they've been working for their current employer, the higher the 401(k) balance tends to be. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI)/ICI 401(k) database, at the end of 2014, participants in their 30s with more than two to five years of tenure had an average 401(k) plan account balance of close to $25,000, compared with an average 401(k) plan account balance of nearly $275,000 among participants in their 60s with more than 30 years of tenure.

6. Does age affect a 401(k) participant's asset allocation?

Asset allocation varies considerably with the age of the 401(k) participant. Younger participants generally invest more in equities, while older participants tend to invest more in fixed income securities such as bond funds, money market funds, stable value funds and GICs. At the end of 2014, on average, participants in the EBRI/ICI 401(k) database in their 20s had invested 78% of their 401(k) assets in equities (equity funds, company stock, and the equity portion of balanced funds), while participants in their 60s had invested 56% of their 401(k) assets in equities.

401(k) account portfolio allocation also varies widely within age groups. At year-end 2014, 75% of 401(k) participants in their 20s held more than 80% of their account in equities, and about 9% held 20% or less. Of 401(k) participants in their 60s, 22% held more than 80% of their account in equities, and 18% held 20% or less.

7. How many participants borrow against their 401(k)s?

Although most 401(k) participants have access to loans from their plans, most 401(k) plan participants do not borrow against their balances. The EBRI/ICI database reveals that about 87% of 401(k) participants were in plans that offered a loan option in 2014, and only 20% of those eligible for loans had loans outstanding. For those with outstanding loans at the end of 2014, the average unpaid loan balance was $7,780, which represents about 11% of the participant's remaining account balance.

Read more retirement insights by Invesco's Senior Analyst Jon Vogler.

Source

Investment Company Institute, Frequently Asked Questions About 401(k) Plans, July 2017

Important information

Blog header image: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco Ltd., used by the investment adviser, Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (PowerShares) under license. PowerShares and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

©2017 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.



Seven FAQs about 401(k)s by Invesco US