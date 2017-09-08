GoPro: Didn't Take Much To Create The Bottom

About six months after suggesting that GoPro (GPRO) was exhibiting bottoming signs, the stock surged 12% to close at $10. The action-camera maker has struggled pretty much since its IPO back in 2014.

My investment thesis speculated that the stock was close to a bottom as GoPro rallied on just hitting revenue targets. Combined with cutting $200 million from annual costs set the company on a return to profitability that will drive the stock higher.

The rally on preliminary Q3 numbers backs up this thesis. GoPro suggests revenues will be at the high-end of the previous guidance of $290-$310 million. Analysts were up at $304 million so the company is guiding to beating estimates by just a few million. The updated numbers are not typically enough for a big rally unless the stock is extremely beaten down.

The bigger key is the bounce in gross margins towards the high end of 38%. GoPro actually suggests the company will report a profit after analysts forecast a $0.05 loss.

A beat by that large of an amount is meaningful, but the key here is that GoPro suggests 2017 numbers are now on the path to generate a profit. Investors might want to pay attention to this JPMorgan analyst who is bullish. Based on the previous $0.54 estimate for next year, Paul Coster had the highest 2018 estimate on the stock prior to hiking his estimate and the price target to $15. His expectation is now for a $0.57 per share profit next year.

The preliminary Q3 numbers weren't really that impressive. The COO was on CNBC touting double-digit revenue growth for 2017 as if analysts weren't already forecasting 12.5% revenue growth to over $1.3 billion this year. These numbers actually assume a 5% decline in Q4 holiday sales.

The real story is that a return to profitability places GoPro into the value stock scenario. Compared to Garmin (GRMN), GoPro trades at an incredibly low P/S multiple. Garmin sells neat GPS gadgets and fitness trackers, but nothing special. The stock though trades at over 3x sales estimates while GoPro trades at hardly above 1x sales estimates.

GPRO PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the release of preliminary Q3 numbers are promising that GoPro is finally able to accurately predict demand and control costs. A return to profitability with the HERO6 over the holidays will send the stock much higher and the JPMorgan target of $15 appears doable based on the momentum at the company.

