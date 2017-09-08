Buy This 7% Dividend Yield With Me: Strong Buy Rating On 7% Preferred Yield

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

Quick, jump ship!

If you were playing with Annaly Capital Management’s ( NLY) preferred shares for a dividend capture on NLY-C, NLY-D or NLY-E, this is the time to get out. Investors who are choosing to hold NLY-D as a buy-and-hold investment have less call risk than NLY-C or NLY-E.

I believe the call risk is elevated on the C and E series. I favor investors moving capital out of those shares into alternatives. I’ll highlight a few.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and NLY both have preferred shares that are in the strong buy zone. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) also offers a strong option with CMO-E. AGNC recently came out with the preferred share, AGNNP, which has now changed its name to AGNCN. The preferred share we will mostly be focusing on today is NLY-F.

Here are the current prices for NLY preferred shares:

Prices on NLY-C are relatively flat from August 25th (market failure given the ex-dividend). NLY-D fell $.27 and NLY-E fell $.17. Given that the ex-dividends were around $.47, this was another beautiful period for dividend capture strategies.

NLY-C, D and E were suggested as dividend capture plays on August 25, so investors had an opportunity to open the position. This is the conclusion of that play.

Suggested Replacements

Investors ditching the higher call risk on the NLY preferred shares after another great dividend capture should take a strong look at CMO-E. If they want to maintain the higher stripped yields, CMO-E is the top choice for that. Similarly, for a buy-and-hold investor using these for income and seeking the 7.6% yield, I would favor exchanging the shares of NLY-C or NLY-E for shares of CMO-E. If the investor doesn’t mind taking on a little lower yield in exchange for longer call protection, they should go for AGNCN. CMO-E has a significant amount of dividend accrual but trades at $25.00, so the stripped price comes in around $24.67.

If the investor wants another dividend capture, CMO-E is the next target in my view. I don’t expect it to remain much under $25, so it could bounce back quickly.

Dividend capture strategy for NLY preferred shares played out nicely. Investors pulling off this dividend capture should be looking to reallocate if they want some good long-term positions. Investors who want another dividend capture play for September should look to CMO-E which has been hesitant to dip much under $25.

The best Annaly Capital Management preferred share in my opinion is NLY-F. There isn’t much of a comparison. NLY-F destroys the other three:

NLY-C, D, and E have run out of call protection. Annaly Capital recently called one of their preferred shares and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them call one or two more. NLY-F, on the other hand, has a little more than five years of call protection. In my view, it’s easily worth the lower coupon rate to ensure a steady 7% yield for five years.

After call protection ends on NLY-F, they will go to LIBOR+4.993%. Essentially, shareholders are getting a security with a 6.95% coupon for now (higher stripped yield) and at the end of the period they either have a security paying LIBOR plus the spread or they get called. Another added bonus is NLY-F is viable for traders. I think it has some upside in being issued by the larger mortgage REIT and should be included in preferred share indexes.

Conclusion

There have been some nice dividend capture opportunities from NLY preferred shares. CMO-E should be a good option for September. NLY-F offers a great investment for long-term investors who just want a steady dividend yield. I also believe being the largest mREIT gives NLY-F a good reason to be in preferred share indexes. This gives traders an opportunity to get in at a cheap price, pick up the dividends, and then get out during a price jump.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

