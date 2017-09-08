Target-Induced Costco Selloff Is Absurd

By Parke Shall

Costco (COST) is selling off on what we believe to be extremely unwarranted fashion on Friday on news that Target (TGT) will be lowering prices on a number of items. We bought the dip and will continue to add if shares dip, as we believe Costco is not only "Amazon-proof (NASDAQ:AMZN)" but much more so "Target-proof" as well. Street Insider reported on the Target press release,

If you love Target for incredible exclusive brands, super-chic collaborations and one-stop shopping for pretty much everything on your list, you’re going to really love this: We’ve lowered our prices on thousands of items, from cereal and paper towels to baby formula, razors, bath tissue and more. Sure, there’s nothing like that victorious rush of nabbing a spectacular deal, but having to figure out what “As Advertised!” and “Temporary Price Cut” mean or waiting for just the right sale to roll around can be, well … super frustrating. So, we’ve put our prices and promotions under the microscope. Our mission? To cut through the clutter and provide guests with great everyday value, while continuing to offer additional savings on the right products at the right times.

We believe the sell off is unwarranted and that Costco and Target customers do not cannibalize one another due to the different nature of their brick-and-mortar models. Target runs a regular sized brick-and-mortar model without a membership and Costco has the loyalty of members as well as the advantage of allowing people to buy significantly in bulk directly from the warehouse. Unless Target begins to sacrifice its own financials or strip down much of the "fashion show" element to shopping at stores (ads and marketing), there is no way they're going to be able to be competitive with Costco on a price basis.



The only way Target could possibly compete with Costco would be to switch to a membership model, offer things in bulk, and sacrifice a ton of their advertising and marketing budget. This would be a drastic shift that would cost the company a lot of its legacy customers on a full-scale basis. For this reason, we don't perceive this price lowering to be a threat on Costco and we believe that investors should by the intraday dip like we have, or continue to buy the dip on Monday if it becomes an option.



As a reminder, Costco same-store sales continue to impress as a company. Fantastic numbers from August of recent were just posted. You can read our article about that here.



Furthermore, Costco has significant appeal to businesses that make trips to the warehouse to purchase items for resale on a fairly regular basis. Nothing about lowering prices by Target is going to be significant enough to help funnel off any of this corporate business that we think Costco relies on, unless they start moving to bulk items.



We have written extensively in the past about why we think Costco is an Amazon proof business.

A large portion of that argument is derived from the fact that Costco uses a recurring revenue model through its annual memberships that makes it the best in class for brick-and-mortar retail, while Amazon remains best in class for online.



We can understand companies like Macy's (M) or Wal-Mart (WMT) selling off on this Target news, but neither of those companies are in the same league as Costco and while they are brick-and-mortar names, neither of them run the same model. We have continued to argue over time that Costco's model is what makes it the best in brick-and-mortar and we will continue to reiterate that point. Costco is Amazon-proof, as we have argued in the past and certainly Target should be of little to no concern for those with a long-term focus on owning Costco. We bought the intraday dip and will continue to buy on any additional dips.