Verizon Invests In Streamroot For Video Delivery Tech

Verizon has been an active startup investor for many years across a range of industries and startup development stages.

Quick Take

Verizon Ventures (VZ) has participated in an early stage financing round of $3.2 million for Streamroot.

Streamroot has developed video streaming technologies that leverage mesh networks to dramatically increase server capacity for OTT and broadband TV providers.

Since 2010, Verizon Ventures has been an active investor in technology startups across a range of industries, providing its parent company with market knowledge and partner opportunities with companies developing disruptive technologies that can impact its business interests in telecommunications and media.

Investee Company

New York-based Streamroot was founded in 2013 to create new webRTC- and HTML5-based technologies to help broadcast networks increase their capacity and scale while still providing positive distribution economics.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Pierre-Louis Theron, who was previously a consultant with Kea & Partners.

Below is a brief video about Streamroot’s approach to video content delivery:

(Source: Streamroot)

The industries the company believes will most benefit from its technologies include Media & Entertainment, Network Operators and Enterprises.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Verizon Ventures, other investors in the current round included Partech Ventures, TechStars Venture Capital Fund and R/GA.

Valuation in the current round wasn’t disclosed. Streamroot has now raised $6 million in funding since 2014.

Verizon’s interest in Streamroot is to develop technologies to more cost-effectively stream the ever-increasing volumes of video traffic.

Just keeping up with the exploding use of video, both in a broadcast-to-audience format as well as a peer-to-peer use case, is proving a challenge for network operators such as Verizon.

As Streamroot’s CEO Theron stated in the deal announcement,

Traditional server-based content delivery (CDN) is no longer adapted to colossal worldwide audiences and the demand for ever higher definition. Streamroot, meanwhile, scales naturally to audiences anywhere of any size. Using intelligent mesh networks and dynamic multi-sourcing of content, we offer both a more reliable and cost effective solution for broadcasters, and heightened quality for users.

The promise of Streamroot for companies like Verizon is to reduce capacity costs while improving network diversity.

Verizon has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in dozens of startups since beginning in earnest in 2010.

The graphic below shows Verizon's investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that Verizon is investing across a fairly wide range of industries, including mobile, marketing, data analytics, security and the enterprise.

Additionally, Verizon’s investment history is active across all stages of startup development, including the early stages of Pre Series A and Series A. This is less common among corporate investors, as many eschew the earliest stages and prefer to focus on companies once they have some market traction and greater institutional support behind them

Verizon has been actively investing in startups since 2010, so management has had the time to develop a significant venture presence in the markets it is most interested in.

Parent Verizon Communications has been actively acquiring technology firms, although, notably, not firms in which the Ventures Group has invested.

The Ventures Group benefit to the parent may be more in terms of fostering partnerships with startups and providing access to the latest technologies affecting the economics of Verizon’s many business interests.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.