Applied Optoelectronics: Finisar Sounds The "All-Clear" Signal

Since Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) reported its 2Q2017 results in early August and provided 3Q2017 guidance AAOI shares have experienced a sharp, painful, and in my view grossly over exaggerated decline from the $100 range to the mid $50s. Recently, based on comments by many Seeking Alpha followers and my own thoughts, we have all wondered – short of positive 4Q2017 guidance by Applied Opto in its next earnings call in early November - where the fundamental catalysts would emerge from to stabilize a near-term bottom and a turn higher in AAOI shares. Well, unexpectedly, I believe Finisar delivered that fundamental catalyst in its F1Q2018 earnings conference call yesterday. Importantly, I believe the Finisar comments represent a very positive harbinger of what Applied Opto is likely to deliver in its 4Q2017 guidance from both a revenue and margin perspective.

Yesterday, Thursday, September 7, 2017 after the close, Finisar reported its F1Q2018 results and provided guidance for its F2Q2018. The results were not that good from a Finisar company-specific perspective, mainly because of internal production process issues with its nascent 3D sensing business and continued weakness in its Telco business in China. Applied Opto has zero exposure to these businesses. However, when analysts on the call asked Finisar about dynamics directly related to Applied Opto, specifically data center interconnect (DCI) fundamentals, probably to get a read on fundamentals impacting Applied Opto given how high profile the company and its recent stock move have become, Finisar provided very new and very fresh positive commentary. Commentary that in my view is dangerous to the Bear call/existing short positions in AAOI and encouraging for long investors and those looking for a turn in the stock to get long.

Here is the specific Q&A from the Finisar call that I am referring to:

Troy Jensen (sell side analyst):

And then just a follow-up question on -- can you talk about 40G transceivers; you didn't call them out as being down in the current quarter, were they stable in your fiscal 1Q and what does that look like for this quarter?

Kurt Adzema (Finisar CFO):

Yes, 40 Gig was relatively stable last quarter and I would say the expectation is that it will be relatively stable this coming quarter as well.

Alex Henderson (sell side analyst):

If I could ask one last question and then I'll cede the floor. Can you talk a little bit about the pricing in LR4 and CWDM and short reach for the data center products. Is pricing relatively stable sequentially, declining 5% or 10%? Trending more than that? Can you give us some gauge of what the pricing environment looks like?

Jerry Rawls (Finisar CEO):

Well, CWDM is obviously priced at a lower level than LR4. And in this calendar year our prices are actually pretty stable. The thing that we expect is that sometime in 2018 there is going to be more capacity online and the prices are likely to drop as there could be more productive capacity than and there is demand. Now, there is a debate among people in this industry - customers and suppliers - as to actually when that crossover point will occur and if it really will occur, so we're waiting to see.

Subsequently, Alex Henderson of Needham & Company published this commentary this morning, presumably after having further discussions with Finisar management after the earnings conference call:

Good News for AAOI: If you believe Finisar, they are saying they expect sequentially flat pricing in Data Comm LR, CWDM and PSM in CY2H17. We are modeling based on 10% plus Q-Q price weakness. Finisar does not believe there will be a supply demand balance in QSFP28 100G in CY17 and likely not even in CY181H and perhaps not until CY19.

Of particular interest is the notion that supply may not catch up to demand in 2018. Also, these comments may imply the Applied Opto 40G issues are contained to Amazon as a very short term issue, and also that margins should hang in there as CWDM pricing is stable.

Applied Opto is the largest supplier of 500m-2km CWDM DCI transceivers, I believe CWDM to be the largest and fastest growing DCI segment. Finisar is #3 in CWDM, but is much smaller than Applied Opto in terms of revenue in the segment. InnoLight, a private Chinese company is #2.

Finisar is #1 in 2km-10km LR4 DCI transceivers. Applied Opto has recently announced two different technologies/products for the LR4 segment and is in the early stages of attempting to penetrate that market.

Three of the biggest negative dynamics impacting the recent drop in AAOI share have been:

Concern that 40G DCI transceiver demand will fall off faster than Applied Opto can ramp 100G Concern about industry supply overtaking demand sooner than later, negatively impacting pricing and margins at Applied Opto, suggesting Street EPS estimates for 2018 maybe too high Fear of new competition from the MACOM (MTSI), Fabrinet (FN), Amazon AWS consortium

On points #1 and #2 above, Finisar delivered fresh and constructive commentary yesterday that suggests the recent negative accentuation of fears related to these dynamics are overblown, at least in the near to potentially medium term, meaning the second half of this year and into the middle of next year – and possibly longer. This is VERY material incremental information and in my view clearly suggests AAOI shares have over discounted fear associated with these dynamics.

Stock – Urgency Has Changed

With this fresh influx of significant fundamental news from Finisar, I think the urgency to cover short positions and to get long has increased.

I would argue that the Bear/Short thesis is crowded and requires incrementally negative fundamental news flow to work. In particular, weak 4Q2017 guidance from Applied Opto in early November when it reports 3Q2017 results. Clearly the Bear/Short camp is looking for further weakness in 40G, pricing and general supply versus demand trends. Based on the Finisar comments from yesterday, it seems the likelihood of getting incrementally negative comments on these important topics in the next few weeks and months, or at least negative enough comments, has diminished. As such, in my view, the risk of incrementally better than expected commentary – compared to recent “sky is falling” perspectives that have been largely discounted in AAOI shares has now risen. If a drumbeat of better than feared news flow materializes – in line with the Finisar commentary - it could catalyze a pretty nasty short squeeze. As such, given the substantial gains that many shorts are sitting on right now, I would argue that the reward to risk scenario has weakened for the Bear/Short thesis.

Conversely, based on comments associated with many Seeking Alpha articles on Applied Opto, it seems like a lot of investors are waiting for the low $50s to cover and or get long with fresh money buys. Many people point to the fact that the 200 day moving average is at the $51 level as the basis for these thoughts. Also, many have openly wondered where the fundamental catalyst would come from to assist a near term bottoming process short of Applied Opto’s next earnings call/4Q2017 guidance in early November. Well, I think we just got a meaningful, fresh and positive fundamental input on 40G, pricing and supply vs. demand on top of my recent input that the MACOM/Fabrinet/AWS arrangement is likely pushed out (less near term competitive threat). So better than expected near term fundamental news flow, the concept that many people are targeting the same low $50s point to cover/go long, and the potential for a short squeeze suggests to me that the low $50s should be viewed as downside risk and not necessarily something worth waiting for, especially if downside is that limited and upside is $100 plus. My target is $125 and I continue to believe Applied Opto is poised to blow away consensus for the foreseeable future.

It’s going to take some time for the Finisar news flow to settle in and perhaps the stock needs further inputs to find a near term bottom and make a substantial turn. Clearly the Bear/Short camp will dig in their heels. Also, the market is a bit dicey at the moment, and probably represents as big a risk factor to AAOI shares right now as DCI fundamentals. So we will see how this plays out in the very near term. However, I believe the Finsar centric news flow from yesterday – as it relates directly to Applied Opto - was more positive than the Bear/Short camp has been expecting and what I believe has been discounted into AAOI shares of late. I think we may look back at this moment and say it was an important catalyst in the near term AAOI stock price bottoming process.

Risks

Risks to a long investment in AAOI shares include the potential for the 40G to 100G product line transition to accelerate further and faster than Applied Opto is planning for in production, general macro market conditions, competition and technology transitions, and general demand versus supply patterns for optical transceivers, especially for data center

