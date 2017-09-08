Amarin: REDUCE-IT Continues On To Conclusion

Amarin (AMRN) announced in mid-August that its REDUCE-IT study was going to continue as planned after the 80% interim look. This was not unexpected as Amarin's management had been playing down the odds of an early stop. Amarin will continue to work on increasing sales and may decide to raise additional funding to bolster its balance sheet prior to REDUCE-IT's completion in 2018. I have taken a small position in Amarin again now that its share price has gone down a bit and it isn't pricing in as high a chance of success anymore.

REDUCE-IT's Continuation

Amarin's management did an effective job of reducing expectations about an early stop at the 80% interim look, so there wasn't a significant reaction from the market on the news. Amarin's stock was down around 6% in early trading, but largely recovered to finish down only 1%. Amarin is now trading for around the same level as it was at just before the news about continuation came out.

Amarin mentioned back in March 2016 (when it reached target enrollment and prior to the 60% look) that "Guidelines for the independent DMC to recommend stopping the study for overwhelming efficacy require that the study achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint and generate robust findings on certain, pre-specified secondary outcome measures."

Thus there is still the possibility that the primary endpoint results could be excellent, but achieving consistency and robust findings for the secondary outcome measures requires the study to continue. However, the continuation of the study does remove the scenario where primary end results are excellent and the results of the secondary outcome measures are consistent and robust without additional data. That probably reduces the chance of excellent REDUCE-IT results at least marginally (see Bayes' Theorum).

Valuation

Amarin's stock appears to be a pretty reasonable value after its decline during the last few weeks and now that the potential negative catalyst of the study continuation has already occurred. The share price decline since I wrote about Amarin in late July has reduced its market capitalization by over $300 million, bringing its enterprise value down to a bit over $1 billion. Thus Amarin is now trading for approximately 5.8x estimated 2017 net product revenue (down from 7.8x before) and offers an estimated 90% upside in a moderate success scenario where it would be valued at $6. Due to Vascepa's favorable safety profile, the relative risk reduction can probably be fairly modest for it to gain traction with the REDUCE-IT indication population.

Amarin could of course be significantly more valuable if REDUCE-IT delivers excellent or outstanding results. However, I'm choosing not to look at that scenario since determining the exact odds of that happening is guesswork and a small change in odds would have significant implications for Amarin's expected value. In general, it is fairly easy to paint a biotech company as a bargain if one overestimates the odds of an excellent/outstanding success scenario by just a small percentage.

I have taken the more conservative view of looking at REDUCE-IT as a binary outcome scenario between failure and a moderate success, and believe that Amarin offers a positive expected return as long as there is at least a 40% chance that REDUCE-IT is successful.

Conclusion

Due to the reduced expectations around an early stop at the 80% look, Amarin's stock recovered quickly after the news that REDUCE-IT was continuing at the 80% look. I believe the continuation was a minor negative, but also that it was quite likely to happen as per Amarin's messaging. With Amarin's share price down over $1 from its mid-July run-up, Amarin appears to be a solid value now. There is still considerable downside should REDUCE-IT fail, but I estimate that Amarin should offer a positive expected return now as long as the chances of REDUCE-IT failure is less than 60%.

