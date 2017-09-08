Procter & Gamble: Trian Shows Up

First, here’s the 96-page presentation that activist investor Trian Partners has put out about Procter & Gamble (PG). This is the largest stake Trian has ever taken - owning $3.5 billion of P&G. And Trian Partners founder Nelson Peltz is waging a proxy battle to get a board seat. P&G is the largest company ever to face a proxy battle. I’ve taken Trian to task in the past - suggesting they won’t win this quest for a board seat unless coming up with some concrete plans to grow P&G’s stock price. For the most part, P&G has been an underperformer relative to the market and its major consumer staple peers. The grand plan - and it’s good.



Trian wants to effectively separate P&G into three company segments instead of the five it's currently running as. I didn’t think that Trian would come out this aggressive - the base case being he’d push for a spinoff of the beauty business or a selloff of Gillette, but this is exactly what he needed to do. The plan is to effectively separate P&G into a beauty/healthcare company, a home care company, and a feminine/baby care company. Effectively, the three segments would operate as “standalone” companies under one umbrella. But this way, they could pursue their own best and fastest growth opportunities, effectively decentralizing the company and cutting out bureaucracy.



Then there's the plan to revamp P&G’s cost savings plan. Although management has been active with stripping out costs and reducing the number of brands, it’s done little to boost P&G’s profitability. P&G had a $10 billion cost cutting plan in 2012 that cut jobs and closed factories. It put in another $10 billion cost cutting plan - with the idea to strip out $10 billion in annual costs by 2021. P&G wants to get its hands on the cost cuts, while also helping get P&G to do a study to figure out innovation - i.e. figuring out how to come up with a new category leading product.



I see a plan where P&G becomes even smaller - although it’s already trimmed its number of brands by more than 50%. But the key is to get P&G to go after mid-sized brands that can grow into category leaders. That is, P&G gets a bit more aggressive on the M&A front. This is a strategy that big passive owners can get behind too, supporting Peltz in his quest for a board seat.



And the case is there for a refreshed board - i.e. its independent board members have all been on the board for eight years or more. Former P&G CFO Clayton Daley (retired in 2009, worked at P&G 35 years) is working with Trian, claiming there is too much bureaucratism and mediocrity at the company. Recall that Daley did refuse to side with activist investor Bill Ackman when Ackman’s Pershing Square was pushing for change at P&G in 2012.



The annual meeting is just around a month away now - being held on Oct. 10. With Peltz putting out some concrete plans this is going to be a real fight. Some of the employees and owners are loyal to current CEO David Taylor, while others are fed up with the poor share performance - P&G shares have returned just 8% in the last year, while the S&P 500 is up 16%. Peltz has noted that there are plenty of former P&G executives (like Daley) that have reached out willing to offer insight and help with turning P&G around. P&G would be best served in saving the $100 million it plans to spend on marketing materials to try and keep Peltz off the board and add Peltz to the board.



P&G CEO Taylor’s biggest defense against activist Peltz has been rebutted. Taylor noted, “You look at what he says and it sounds all wonderful: ‘I love the company, I want to see it do better, but if you just want to help, wouldn’t you come in with your plan and lay it out?” Peltz's plan is now laid out. By all accounts, Peltz will get his board seat, but what he can do with his seat is another story. One worth following, because Peltz’s plan shows that he isn’t trying to fire the CEO nor is he trying to do a full blown break up of P&G, but it does offer a way to cut out the bureaucracy overhangs at P&G and help push them to find growth - either through small-to-mid-sized product M&A or pushing deeper into digital - which accounts for less than 5% of sales.