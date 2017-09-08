Is AutoZone Stock Undervalued Or Overvalued Before Earnings?

By Rob Otman

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is a $16 billion company today. Investors that bought shares one year ago are sitting on a -26.09% total return. That's below the S&P 500's return of 15.11%.

AutoZone stock is underperforming the market. It's beaten down, but it reports earnings soon. So is it a good time to buy? To answer this question, we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our Research Team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics:

Earnings-per-Share (EPS) Growth: AutoZone reported a recent EPS growth rate of 6.46%. That's below the specialty retail industry average of 35.04%. That's not a good sign. We like to see companies that have higher earnings growth.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the specialty retail industry is 22 and AutoZone's ratio comes in at 12.53. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth: AutoZone's FCF has been lower than that of its competitors over the last year. That's not good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth. It's one of our most important fundamental factors.

Profit Margins: The profit margin of AutoZone comes in at 12.67% today and generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. AutoZone's profit margin is above the specialty retail average of 6.82%. So that's a positive indicator for investors.

Return on Equity: Return on equity gives us a look at the amount of net income returned to shareholders. The ROE for AutoZone is -70.08%, and that's below its industry average ROE of 21.53%.

AutoZone stock passes two of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a Hold With Caution.

autozone stock autozone earnings 2

Please note that our fundamental factor checklist is just the first step in performing your own due diligence. There are many other factors you should consider before investing.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.

