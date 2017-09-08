Emerging Markets: Investments In Turkey And Additional Returns On A Political Risk Premium

Growth will depend on political stability and EU membership, jeopardized by the Germany-Turkish tensions. Still, the political risk seems reasonable.

Equity is undervalued with respect to fundamentals compared to the rest of the emerging market countries.

Turkish equity has had outstanding performance, is concentrated in cyclical industries, and should continue performance based on the estimates.

Since the beginning of the year, the economy of Turkey has recovered and is forecasted to have strong growth.

At the end of 2016, I expressed my positive outlook on Turkish economic prospects and raised a concern regarding political risk. Now, I will analyze the changes in the economy and the risks of investing in Turkey.

Since the beginning of the year, Turkish equity has been one of the best-performing assets and has outperformed emerging and developed markets.

Turkish equity is undervalued and the economy is fundamentally strong. The weakness of the dollar and Lira appreciation has added to the outstanding performance of Turkish assets.

Still, the markets haven't discounted the effect of political risk on assets and economic growth prospects. I will start with a review of the economy and the outlook for the economy going forward.

Economic outlook

GDP Growth

The economy is expected to slow down from the previous year’s 2.9% growth to 2.5%. Nevertheless, the economy is projected to grow by 3.3% in the next year. The formula for GDP Growth is:

Consumption+Investment+Government Expenditures+Investments +(Exports-Imports).

The economy of Turkey benefited from the recovery in government and consumer consumption in the second quarter of 2016 and also from an increase in net exports (decrease in imports and increase in exports).

On the other hand, since April, foreign direct investments fell because of political concerns and Erdogan's referendum victory.

An increase in equity investments explains the bullish run on Turkish equity.

So far in 2017, consumer and manufacturing confidence have grown, another sign of growth in the economy.

While manufacturing confidence rose, service industry confidence has slept, and this is important for Turkish economic growth as tourism contributes 15% to the exports and 5% of the GDP of the country. Almost 70% of the visitors are coming from the European countries (Germany - 15%, United Kingdom - 7%, Russia -10%, Netherlands - 4%, and other European countries - 32%).

Therefore, political instability can significantly affect tourist confidence and decrease the growth of the economy. Last year’s coup and terroristic acts resulted in a significant decrease in the number of the tourists which led to a slowdown in economic growth.

The situation has now changed, and the number of the visitors in June 2017 was approximately the same as in previous years.

Turkish unemployment has been growing for the three years between 2013 and 2016 – from 10% to 10.9% – and is forecasted to grow to 11.5% by the end of 2017.

Overall, tourism contributes 9% to overall employment, and the increase in unemployment will put downward pressure on inflation based on the Phillips curve.

Inflation is forecasted to increase to 10.1% in 2017 from 7.8% in 2016, which is above the 3%-7% Central Bank target. Higher than expected inflation will devalue the national currency, decrease the ability to pay off the debt, and limit monetary policy.

Monetary policy

Interest rates have been kept at the 8% level since July 2017, and the Central Bank policy is to tighten interest rates, the highest in 9 years until inflation stabilizes.

Fiscal policy

The recovery in the economy after last year's coup has been related to a series of fiscal measures including temporary tax cuts and credit guarantee fund loans.

The combination of expansionary fiscal policy and contractionary monetary policy will continue to spur the robust growth of the economy. For the last year, foreign exchange reserves have declined significantly, and the debt has increased.

Still, foreign reserves remain at 25% of the estimated GDP, which applies for strong interest coverage.

The coup also led to the downgrade of the country’s credit rating by Moody's/S&P and Fitch from investment grade to high yield. The downgrade reflects the importance of political stability as it may lead to the higher cost of borrowing as many investors try to avoid high yield emerging markets debt.

The current account deficit is a critical component of the balance payment and shows that Turkey imports more than it exports. The current account deficit is forecasted to increase to -4.7% from -3.8% of the GDP.

The leading countries for export are EU countries: Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, and Netherlands. Finally, the economy of Turkey is highly dependent on exports, tourism, and foreign direct investments. Any political uncertainty will affect the significant factors for growth and will lead to a slowdown. The failed coup in July of 2016 significantly curtailed the growth of the economy.

In the next section, I will analyze the political risk and its possible adverse effects on the economy.

Political risk

Last year’s failed coup led to foreign direct investment outflow and a decreased number of tourists slowed the economy and depreciated the lira.

The April referendum marked Turkey’s move from a democratic to an authoritarian regime. The country transitioned from a Parliament system to a presidential system in which the president assumes additional powers including leadership of the party and the opportunity to assign five out of thirteen Supreme Court judges.

Also, Erdogan has gained the ability to stay in power until 2029 if he wins elections in 2019 and 2024. The results of the referendum weren't approved by the members of the EU and led to the freezing of Turkey’s formal membership negotiations.

The shift also increased Turkey-Germany tensions, and, as a result, political risk has increased significantly. During the debate last Sunday, Merkel stated that she would seek to end Turkey’s membership negotiations.

The adverse effect of talk cancellation would be significant for the economy, undermining trade agreements, impacting the current account deficit, decreasing foreign direct investments, depreciating the local currency, and increasing shareholder losses. Nevertheless, it's still unlikely that the European Union will stop the negotiations with Turkey because:

Although Germany is one the primary members in the European Union, it does not represent the entire European Union. Lithuania, Finland, and Estonia have raised their voices against the decision to stop negotiations. Many European countries depend on trade with Turkey, and their economies will take a hit if current trade agreements are suspended. The growth of the EU economy has been sluggish over the last couple of years, though the economy is starting to recover. The European Union needs a fast-growing country that will improve the recovery and Turkey is one of the fastest growing countries. Without Turkey, it’s harder for the EU to compete with the US and China. Turks are the largest ethnic minority in Germany and comprise 3.7% of the population. Recently, Erdogan asked the Turks in Germany to vote against Merkel and her allies, which may be harmful to Merkel in the upcoming elections (September 24). Recently Merkel changed her tone and informed that the final decision would be made the next month after the elections. The Germany-Turkey tensions are primarily personal, and, after the elections, both countries can find a common solution as the EU and Turkey need each other. The markets didn't buy into Merkel’s speech on Sunday: Turkish equity didn't have a sell-off and will continue to focus on the long term growth prospects of the Turkish economy.

Equity investments in Turkey

Despite the political risk, Turkish equity is cheap based on the fundamentals and is attractive to risk-tolerant investors.

In comparing iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TICKER: TUR) with iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (TICKER: EEM), as a representative of the average emerging markets equity fund:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF is cheaper based on the P/E and P/CF.

The dividend yield is higher for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, and the earnings yield is higher for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF, meaning a higher reinvestment and growth opportunity for Turkish equity.

Return on common equity is greater for the TUR companies due to higher leverage (1.19%), profit margins (0.8%), and asset turnover (0.24%).

98.72% of the fund is invested in cyclical industries and therefore the performance of the fund will depend on the growth of the economy.

Compared to the rest of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has higher exposure to the financial sector (37.44%) and almost no exposure to the information technology sector (0.36%), which is the primary driver of the emerging markets (25.83%).

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a small (6.05%) allocation to the energy sector, one of the most volatile and underperforming sectors globally.

The financial sector is one of the primary factors driving the performance of the fund, and the fund benefited the credit boom and may increase the growth of the economy above the consensus. In December of last year, the government implemented a credit guarantee fund, which allowed banks to pick up lending.

Comparing fundamentals of the financial sector with the last year, I found:

The sector became cheaper based on P/E ratio (6.73X vs. 6.88X).

Profit margin and return on capital increased from 29.70% to 30.37% and from 4.57% to 5.23%.

The number of non-performing loans increased from 2.762% to 2.835%

While the deposit coverage didn't change, the leverage increased from 10.14% to 10.27%. The financial sector benefited from the recovery and, based on the fundamentals, is stronger than the year before.

Comparing iShares MSCI Turkey ETF financial sector to the financial sector of Shares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, I found:

The sector is cheaper based on the P/E (6.73X vs. 11.16X).

The profit margin is higher by 2.431%, but the return on capital is lower by 0.8%.

Turkish banks have a lower percentage of defaulted loans by 0.461%.

The leverage is lower by 0.36%, which requires lower deposit coverage by 2.47%.

The Bottom line:

The Turkish economy has experienced a steady recovery since the beginning of the year and is forecasted to have sustained growth for the next year. Nevertheless, the growth of the economy depends on political stability. Recent political tensions between Germany and Turkey are not a significant political risk and investors shouldn't put a high probability on the cancellation of EU membership negotiations. The EU needs Turkey for its growth and competition with the US and China. Thus, investors are compensated for the political risk, which is reasonable. Turkish equity is undervalued with a significant concentration in cyclical sectors and sensitive to the growth of the economy. The financial sector is the primary driver of the Turkish equity ETF and is benefited by economic recovery and fiscal policy. Compared to the rest of the emerging markets financial sector, iShares MSCI Turkey ETF looks attractive based on the valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.