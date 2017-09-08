Tesla: Cameras Might Win The Autonomous Race After All



Google LIDAR output merged with other data

I’ve often said that Tesla (TSLA), by not using LIDAR in its autonomous self-driving effort, is putting itself at a massive disadvantage. This disadvantage, of course, already is very visible in the testing data made available by California in its yearly reports.

The reasoning for me saying that LIDAR is a “must have” to make the self-driving problem simpler comes from the fact that when having LIDAR data, the car gets a level of certainty regarding its surroundings. That is, with LIDAR alone, it would be possible (and arguably even easy) to build an autonomous car which would not hit anything – even though it could get hit by others or disobey every kind of traffic rule. With cameras, even something as basic as attaining that is very hard to achieve. To illustrate this, there are many examples of Teslas crashing into buildings from low speed situations, because of the inability of the car to perceive the obstacle when pedal misapplications occur (I, II, III).

Given this position of mine, the title of this article should thus seem strange. Here I am, now saying that instead of LIDAR being required, “only” cameras will be necessary. The Teslarians might already be sharpening their knives, to cut me to pieces for “being wrong.”

However, it’s not that simple. While cameras are a good candidate to win the “necessary equipment” award, these aren’t just any kind of cameras. Instead, they’re ToF (Time of Flight) cameras. That is, they are cameras that ultimately output the same kind of information a LIDAR does, and are thus able to be in the running for replacing LIDAR in the mission it fulfills (of proving certainty regarding the solid environment, precise positions for all objects, and thus also precise trajectories and speeds).

You see, a LIDAR of the sort now being used by the leading autonomous contenders, like Google’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo or General Motors’ (GM) Cruise Automation, spins a laser quickly. This laser is aimed at the environment, and then the time it takes for its reflection to come back allows the car to build a precise 3D model of its surroundings (though there can be occlusions as the laser only shines a line-of-sight path, and vertical resolution is low). Given the mechanical workings, the needed accuracy and speed, this turns into an expensive and, at times, “slow” (between scans) device.

To solve these problems (and especially the cost problem), LIDARs are now evolving to be implemented using solid state technologies, or at least to use MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology. This allows the resulting devices to be a lot cheaper, while still following the same line scanning technique through the use of phased laser arrays (or MEMS mirrors). What comes out of these devices is similar to what comes out of the mechanical LIDAR – a point cloud of the environment, showing where relevant physical objects are. This point cloud then needs to be interpreted and fused with the output from other sensors, like cameras or radar, to provide further information about the environment, object recognition, etc.

This is where the new cameras come in. The ToF Cameras. What do these cameras do? Using one of several methods, these cameras illuminate the scene all at once (with structured light, or a laser), and then capture its reflection to obtain precise distance information for every pixel in the resulting scene. This has several large benefits, among others:

These cameras can capture the scene at much higher frame rates, so with less latency between frames. This will improve reaction times, it will also improve any trajectory and speed calculations. The LIDAR solutions, since they scan the scene pixel by pixel, will be structurally slower.

The image is built from contiguous pixels, allowing for greater reliability in interpreting the resulting environment.

The vertical resolution is much higher, since you're not using one laser per vertical line.

Since the cameras capture the distance information per pixel, this information also is fused much more easily (or even intrinsically) with video/photographic information (offering information on color/texture). This simplifies the whole problem and eliminates yet another step which can introduce lower reliability.

And finally, these are solid state systems. As a result, they’ll be cheaper to manufacture and exhibit rapid improvements in capability (for instance, resolution), making them more attractive still.

It’s perhaps not a coincidence that these ToF cameras, while they’re cameras in nature (capturing the scene in one go), are being termed “Flash LIDAR.” Given the advantages above, it’s highly likely that these devices will ultimately defeat traditional LIDAR in the autonomous scene.

Here, it’s also not a coincidence that one of the large automobile suppliers, Continental, already acquired the automotive operations of a leading ToF camera supplier, Advanced Scientific Concepts.

What Does This All Mean For Tesla?

Tesla’s supposedly autonomous-capable hardware suite includes cameras. They’re just of the wrong sort. So there being ToF cameras which will be made competitive with LIDAR does Tesla no good.

Just to see how LIDAR or Flash LIDAR makes self-driving so much easier, I can give a very simple example: Present camera-based approaches like Tesla’s have trouble discerning if cars taking a curve are in the Tesla’s lane or somewhere else. This happens because the car has to interpret video and make an informed – but very hard -- calculation.

Contrast this to a LIDAR (or Flash LIDAR) equipped car. The car knows its precise position in the world (both using centimeter-grade GPS, and matching the environment it sees to fixed landmarks using LIDAR). It also knows its own precise path within the world. And it knows the exact bearing and distance to any other object (or car). As a result, the car knows with full certainty exactly where in the world another vehicle it sees is in. Also as a result, there’s no uncertainty at all regarding the need to take evasive action or braking. That’s how much simpler the problem is. With cameras alone, it’s a difficult and unreliable guessing game. With LIDAR and especially with Flash LIDAR, there’s full certainty, no ambiguity, and it's a solved problem (and "easily" solved at that).

Conclusion

The autonomous race is on. Google leads, GM and Nissan likely follow right behind. However, this race is now seeing a shift from those expensive puck LIDAR systems to solid-state LIDAR, which will bring the cost down to reasonable levels. During this shift, it is my view that ultimately ToF cameras will come out as winners, because they make the whole system more capable, more reliable and simpler. So, in a way, cameras will win after all. Just not Tesla’s cameras.

Tesla is just building a massive liability in selling cars with the promise of them ultimately being self-driving capable. Tesla lags in the ability to deliver, and is trying to solve an intrinsically more difficult problem, because of the lack of a way to obtain precise and reliable information about the physical world. Others will arrive earlier, while Tesla's customers will wonder what happened, and what kind of bill of goods Tesla couldn't deliver on they were sold.