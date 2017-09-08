Tailored Brands - Update On Q2 2017 Results

Tailored Brands (TLRD) reported good, but not perfect, earnings. The main risk is if second half 2017 results continue to be weak in line with August trends, but I believe management has provided enough conservatism to meet/beat the tightened full year guidance of $1.65-$1.85/share adjusted EPS. This updated guidance includes $4mm of impact from Hurricane Harvey and $5mm of operating loss from the Macy's (NYSE:M) tux rental business (roughly $0.10/share of EPS).

The company's new hires suggest they are going to focus heavily on building out loyalty programs and better utilize customer data. This is a move that I think will drive significant value over the long term, as custom fits become a larger part of the business. The balance sheet continues to de-risk as debt is repurchased in the open market and leverage ticks lower. Below are the positives and negatives from the release.

Positives

Overall comps were slightly positive (+0.1%), buoyed by Jos A Banks comps of 7.8%, where improvement in transactions and units per transaction drove growth. Moore's comp guidance for the year was shifted up to down low-single digits from down mid-single-digits. It was not discussed on the call but I think the stronger CAD will be a tailwind for Q3. Operating income was $108mm vs. $99mm last year, the result of improved gross margins and favorable timing of SG&A expenses offset by lower sales. YTD free cash flow was $106mm vs. $44mm in the first half of 2016.

Regarding the balance sheet, the company continues to pay down debt, repurchasing $42mm notes in the Q2 period at a discount to par. They likely are able to continue debt paydowns considering a healthy amount of cash on hand at the end of quarter at $113mm, the largest quarterly balance on record since 2013. Working capital continues to be more efficient as inventory balances remain lean and payable terms with suppliers are being reworked in TLRD's favor. Lastly, the company will continue to fund the dividend.

Negatives

Men's Wearhouse comped down 2.2%, inline with the company's guidance for down low single digits this year. Management estimates Hurricane Harvey will impact results by $0.05/share on EPS ($4mm EBIT), consisting of $2mm for potential uninsured losses, $1mm for donations to Red Cross, and $1mm for loss of profits associated with store closures. Management also noted that August comps were softer than anticipated prior to the impact from Harvey.

Capital Structure

The company repurchased an additional $25mm of notes since the Q1 2017 earnings call and cash balance looks elevated compared to historical levels.

Final Thoughts

To be clear, I didn't think the quarter was perfect, but it was good. What was interesting to me was the TLRD notes traded up 2-3 points post-numbers (yes, they benefit slightly more due to debt buybacks), whereas the stock drifted a touch lower. Most of the negatives I outlined were expected or guided prior, except for weak August trends. However, given the solid first half of 2017 and the marketing initiatives the company has lined up for the fall, I think there is more than enough room to meet/beat guidance. I've moved my near-term downside scenario up to $10/share (the recent lows) from $8/share. I maintain my outlook that the stock should trade to $20/share in the next six to nine months.

Bear Case (10% probability) = $10/share

Base Case (70% probability) = $20/share

Bull Case (20% probability) = $30/share

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.