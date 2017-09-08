National Beverage Corp. Continues To Fire On All Cylinders

Yet again, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) posted fantastic Q1’18 sales and earnings growth driven by voracious demand for LaCroix. Every key financial health metric that I track looked excellent, and I am increasing my midpoint fair value estimate to $92 per share after incorporating higher sales growth assumptions. Let’s take a look at the key metrics for the quarter, and why I continue to hold my position –even if shares may be slightly expensive.

P&L Numbers Sterling

Before we get into quality of earnings, let’s not forget what sustains a company: revenue growth. National Beverage’s revenue surged nearly 20% y/y to $260 million driven, as previously noted, by demand for LaCroix. Anecdotally, LaCroix populates the shelves of every major supermarket and Costco (COST), and I recently attended a family party where 4 millennial family members consumed no less than 20 cans of LaCroix in just 3 hours. The product is on fire, and I am anticipating double digit growth for the next several years.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Net Sales 950,956 1,065,070 1,187,553 1,318,184 1,456,594 % growth 15.0% 12.0% 11.5% 11.0% 10.5%

Source: DB estimates

LaCroix’s success translated into additional P&L leverage with gross margins jumping 80 basis points y/y to 40.2% and SG&A declining to just 18% of sales, down about 110 basis points y/y. One of the most amazing aspects of the LaCroix story is how the brand has basically grown via word of mouth and by consumers desiring what they perceive to be healthier options. An entire generation of millennials has been hooked on soda since birth, and sparkling water quenches that desire.

Similarly, I believe FIZZ has significant excess capacity built in its existing plant network, both in terms of the lower margin legacy products like Shasta as well as previously unabsorbed capacity. Being a quasi-private company, I doubt the firm has run fully utilized ever, and I think this is what has lead to such incredible gross margin expansion. Though I'm keeping my gross margin estimates relatively flat, I think there is upside based on historical growth.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 GM% 33.9% 32.8% 34.0% 33.9% 34.3% 39.4% 40.0%

Source: FIZZ Financial Statements, 2018 DB estimate

With revenue and margins up significantly, EPS increased a whopping 31% y/y to $0.82. Although SG&A was only 18% of sales in Q1, the first quarter is a seasonally slow spending period for FIZZ, so I am predicting maximum SG&A leverage that tops out at 19% of sales. As a result, I think EPS growth will eventually slow and be more in-line with sales growth.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Diluted EPS 2.80 3.13 3.49 3.88 4.29 y/y growth 22.3% 12.0% 11.5% 11.0% 10.5%

Source: DB estimates

Working capital and cash flow

One underrated aspect of the National Beverage story is the solid management of working capital. Inventory increased just 11% y/y in spite of the nearly 20% increase in revenue, preventing the company from investing too much in inventory. More importantly, free cash flow was superb, up about $12 million y/y to $39 million. National Beverage posted a free cash flow margin of about 15.2%, up from 12.4% in the year ago period.

With National Beverage’s ability to generate free cash flow comes a great dividend. As I’ve noted previously, National Beverage’s management team has most of its wealth in stock and has no desire to sell. As a result, the company pays sporadic special dividends. I wouldn’t anticipate the cash balance to exceed much more than $200 million before another special dividend is declared. I anticipate we will hear another dividend announced in calendar Q1 of 2018.

Why I Haven’t Sold

I mentioned in an earlier piece that I sold half of my position, but I’m letting the other half ride. After updating my conservative model assumptions, I now yield a fair value of about $92/share – a far cry from today’s share price. Yet, I’ll continue to let it ride. Stocks can get overvalued from time to time, but it’s not worth the effort to try and time a pullback and is it not worth risking the tax consequences to further liquidate my position. As long as the fundamentals continue to perform at a high level, I have no plans no selling my stock.

The case for the current valuation is predicated mostly on additional P&L leverage from sales growth. This could very well come to fruition, but I tend to model more conservatively in order to generate a margin of safety. Additionally, FIZZ will remain an attractive buyout candidate for either Pepsi (PEP) or Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), though I believe FIZZ's ownership structure will prevent a buyout from ever happening.

Overall, though I am not selling, I would advocate caution at current levels, given the valuation and actual barriers to a buyout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIZZ, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.