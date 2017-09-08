Bristol-Myers Squibb Gets Huge Boost In Oncology Program After Trial Stoppage

On Thursday, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) reported positive phase 3 results for its trial treating patients with renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). These results should be more than enough to warrant the company to file for FDA approval. This sets up the company to be able to potentially market the Opdivo plus Yervoy combo as a second-line therapy for these patients. In my opinion this is a highly positive event for the company. Which is why the stock hit a new 52-week high after the results were reported.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial was known as Checkmate-214. It recruited a total of 1,070 patients with previously untreated, advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Here is where the phase 3 data that was reported gets interesting. That's because the trial was stopped early because of really good results. Results for overall survival were not expected to be revealed until 2019. The trial was stopped early, because of an interim analysis by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee. It concluded that the overall survival benefit in the study was reached. It was shown that patients treated with the Opdivo plus Yervoy combo achieved a better overall-survival (OS) rate compared to those who were only treated with sunitinib (41.6% OS compared to 26.5% respectively). One thing to note is that sunitinib is marketed and sold by Pfizer (PFE) as Sutent. One of the co-primary endpoints of OS was highly positive, and that's why the company can push for FDA approval. The disappointment came about one month ago, when Bristol-Myers Squibb reported that this combo failed to improve progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS) in patients with renal cell carcinoma (the other co-primary endpoint of this study). This point is something I wrote about in a Seeking Alpha article named "Bristol-Myers Squibb Combination Treatment Not At The End of The Crossroad". I stated that even though the company missed on one of the co-primary endpoints of PFS, it could still win approval by showing a benefit over sunitinib in the OS metric. Which is what the results reported on Thursday demonstrated. In my opinion, Bristol-Myers Squibb can still be happy with this clinical outcome. Especially, since it has enough data on hand to apply for marketing approval for this combination treatment. There is something else that can be learned from this phase 3 trial. Despite the progression-free survival number failing, patients still showed a benefit with the combination treatment in improvement of their cancer. That is why a lot of pharmaceutical companies are shifting to overall-survival as a co-primary endpoint in oncology studies. It is probable that only looking at PFS as a metric may not be enough when determining benefit for patients with cancer.

Market Opportunity

Renal Cell Carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults. It accounts for around 100,000 deaths worldwide every year. New treatment options are greatly needed for this type of cancer. That is because the five-year survival rate for patients with advanced or metastatic kidney cancer stands at only 12.1%. It is estimated that Opdivo itself will net Bristol-Myers Squibb $12.36 billion in sales by 2022. At least $1.7 billion in sales will be for the renal cell carcinoma indication, if it is approved.

Risks

The biggest risk would be if the FDA is not satisfied with the Checkmate-214 trial not meeting both primary endpoints. In my opinion, this shouldn't be a problem because showing this type of improvement of OS in these patients is quite remarkable. Another risk would be what happened to Opdivo the day before these results were reported. That is because the FDA halted three Opdivo combination trials. More specifically, it put a partial clinical hold on three trials using Opdivo in combination with other drugs to treat patients with Multiple Myeloma (blood cancer). The partial clinical hold is a more upbeat scenario, because patients enrolled in the trial can continue to be treated with the Opdivo combination therapies. The problem is that Bristol-Myers Squibb can't recruit any new patients into any of these trials. In my opinion, the trials are in good shape regardless. That is because the trials are not halted completely. This action by the FDA should not be too devastating for the Multiple Myeloma program moving forward. The company describes the reason for the partial clinical holds. It states that the holds occurred, because of other studies with similar combinations using PD-1/PD-L1 being halted for patient deaths. For instance, Merck (MRK) a few months back had stated that the FDA placed three of its Multiple-Myeloma trials on full clinical hold because of patient deaths. That is because the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) observed that there were more deaths in the Keytruda combination arms compared to the placebo arm. That dashed Merck's hope of being able to combine Keytruda, dexamethasone, and two of Celgene (CELG) best selling Multiple Myeloma drugs (Pomalyst and Revlimid). In my opinion, the Merck scenario is worse because the trial holds were placed as a full clinical holds. While on the other end of the spectrum, Bristol-Myers Squibb's trials were placed on partial clinical holds. There is always a risk in play that the FDA could change from a partial clinical hold to a full clinical hold for Bristol-Myers Multiple Myeloma trials, but such a risk is very small.

Conclusion

With OS data being superior in the Opdivo plus Yervoy combo, Bristol-Myers Squibb can press on for FDA approval. I feel that the FDA should be on board with the increase observed in the OS of the combo treatment compared to placebo. This is despite the fact that the other co-primary endpoint of PFS did not reach statistical significance. The market opportunity is pretty big for renal cell carcinoma, and that should help drive value for the company going forward. Opdivo is still the top selling drug in the immuno-oncology space, so the addition of another indication only further enhances the market opportunity.





