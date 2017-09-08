Acorn International (ATV) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV)

Thank you, operator, good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the discussion as our unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2017. With me today are Mr. Jacob Fisch, our President, and Mr. Geoffrey Gao, our CFO. After our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

Before we continue, I would like to remind you that the discussion today will contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-statements include among other statements regarding the Company’s ability to increase revenue, maintain margins, manage expenses and generate additional cash flow; the Company’s ability to grow sales of its proprietary-branded products, as well as third-party products and brands through e-commerce, its other direct sales platforms, as well as its distribution network, and the Company’s ability to sell its non-core assets as planned.

A number of the potential inherent risks and uncertainties that Acorn’s business involves are outlined in the Company’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As such, actual results may be materially different from the views expressed or anticipated results described today. Acorn International does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Furthermore, the unaudited financial information discussed today is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Now, I will turn the call over to Jacob Fisch, who will discuss our financial results for the quarter.

Jacob Fisch

Thank you, Elaine. In the second quarter of 2017, at Acorn, we continue to focus on our business turnaround strategy, delivering double-digit revenue growth, higher gross margins and a reduction in loss from operations due to management's narrowed focus on Acorn's core business and best performing brand. We believe the performance of Acorn's core business improved substantially in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 excluding gains associated with the sale of non-core assets in both periods. Acorn closed the quarter with the cash position of 27.9 million as compared to 25.6 million as of December 31, 2016.

In the first half of 2017, we further reduced our stake in the Yimeng Software Technology Company Limited. Yimeng, a publicly traded company in China and recorded a pretax gain of approximately 9.1 million. In the year ago period, we recorded a pretax gain on the sale of Yimeng shares of 18.1 million and a 6 million pretax gain on the sale of non-core real estate. Acorn anticipates further liquidation of non-core assets including the potential sale of non-core property in Shanghai or potentially another liquidity generating transaction involving such non-ore property, which -- this property has a carrying value of approximately 16.37 million, and we may sell additional shares of Yimeng as appropriate.

In the remainder of 2017, we will strive to increase revenue by growing sales of proprietary branded product as well as third-party branded products through e-commerce, outbound marketing and our distribution network. The Company is placing greater emphasis on the e-commerce channel and expects sales from this platform to have an increasing importance to the business going forward. Our medium-term goal is to achieve operating profitability in order to position the business for long-term sustainable success. We remain focused on maintaining healthy margins, managing expenses and generating additional cash flow.

Now, I'll discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2017. Total net revenues were 4.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, up 20.5% from 3.9 million in the second quarter of 2016. Cost of sales was 2 million, up 20.2% from 1.7 million last year. Gross profit was 2.7 million, up 20.7% from 2.2 million in the second quarter of 2016. Gross margin was 57.3%, up slightly from 57.2% in the second quarter of 2016.

Total operating expenses were at 6.2 million, up 4.8% from operating expenses of 5.9 million in the same period last year. Loss from operations was 3.5 million as compared to loss from operations of 3.7 million in the year-ago period. Share-based compensation was nil in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to 408,538 in the second quarter of 2016.

Other expense was 70,000 as compared to other income of 12.4 million in the second quarter of 2016 with the latter primarily attributable to gains from sales of Yimeng shares. Net loss was 3.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to net income of 5.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. As of June 2017, Acorn's cash and cash equivalents with restricted cash totaled 27.9 million as compared to 25.6 million as of December 31, 2016.

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had repurchased 258,949 ADSs at an average price of 7.83 per ADS under its share repurchase program, which was suspended in the first quarter of 2017. On August 3, 2017, pursuant to a settlement agreement related to a lawsuit against certain former directors, Acorn repurchased all of the ordinary shares of the Company owned by SB Asia Investment Fund II L.P., representing 27.7% of the total outstanding ordinary shares of the Company, for the purchase price of approximately 4.17 million, the equivalent of $4.05 per ADS. Immediately following the repurchase, the Company had 53,626,050 ordinary shares outstanding or the equivalent of 2,681,302 ADSs.

Turning to our results for the first half of 2017. Total net revenues were 10.7 million in the first half of 2017, down slightly from 10.9 million in the first half of 2016. Cost of sales was 4.5 million, down 19.3% from 5.6 million in the same period last year. Gross profit was 6.2 million, up 15.6% from 15.3 million in the first half of 2016. Gross margin was 57.9%, up from 48.9% a year ago.

Total operating expenses in the first half of 2017 were 10.8 million, up 94% from operating expenses of 5.6 million in the first half of 2016. In the first half of 2016, the Company recorded a 6 million gain from the sale of non-core real estate asset, which partially offset operating expenses for the period. There was no such gain in the first half of 2017.

Loss from operations was 4.6 million, as compared to a loss from operations of 0.2 million in the first half of 2016. Share-based compensation was nil in the first half of 2017, as compared to 408,538 in the first half of 2016. Other income was 9.2 million, as compared to other income of 18.1 million in the first half of 2016, with the latter primarily attributable to gains from sales of Yimeng shares. Net income was 2.6 million in the first half of 2017 as compared to a net income of 13.1 million in the first half of 2016.

Finally, I would like to mention an important recent development on August 11, 2017. We announced that Acorn had reached an agreement to sell a majority stake in our HJX business to a third-party investor and operator. Specifically, the agreement includes the establishment of a joint venture that will be controlled and operated by such third party. Our HJX business engages in direct sales of Ozing branded electronic learning devices, incorporating mobile internet interactive features, such as online tutoring services. The partial divestiture of this business unit represents an exit of day-to-day management by Acorn from this business, allowing us to focus on already profitable businesses and brands, as well as on achieving profitable growth of new businesses within the Group.

That concludes the prepared remarks section of the call. Now, myself and Geoffrey Gao, our CFO will remain on the line for our Q&A session. And I will turn it over to the operator.

Tony Kamin

Jacob, it's very nice to see the improved revenues and I guess my first question is. Can you talk about whether that relates to a specific product line? Or is that kind of across the board?

Jacob Fisch

Well, Tony, we don't break out by brand I believe. We have -- I'd say one of our brands has increased and improved quite significantly. The others are improving incrementally. Several of the others are improving incrementally. And we've also -- in the past, significant portion of the revenue was attributable to HJX business and that’s really being based out or been phased out as a result of the JV. So, it is a mix of things that have happened and I would say that it's -- we’ve got one brand products that's been performing exceptionally well, others that are improving incrementally and the HJX business has been moved out as reported.

Tony Kamin

Okay, that’s fair. On the HJX business, can you -- makes the point in the press release about the lines that are left being profitable. Can you give us a little more color maybe on how you think that HJX sales should be looked out by investors? Does it take away something that was costing you or taking up in an order that amount of management time? Or how do you -- what was the thinking behind this decision?

Jacob Fisch

I think it was -- there were several reasons we made this decision. It is a brand that’s been with the Company for many years. I think at one point it represented one of the largest, if not the largest revenue drivers within the Company. I don’t know if it ever as a single business unit generated profit and certainly in recent times, it has represented a large portion of the expense within the Company. So as you know we really labored over the past -- it was year or two, year and half to right size the operating expense within the Company, and reducing from labor to other expense brands so forth. And a lot of that was directly remained to supporting the HJX business.

So, one reason was simply to allow us to right size our operating cost structure. Another reason is that and I believe this was reported in the press release, this business as is evolved in recent years beyond the traditional hardware business that it really was several years back, and as the sale of [pads] has become more commoditized, the future of the business and competitors were really moving more into software. And our ability to have a team internally and even working with external vendors to develop competitive software, which both costly and not something that we doubt was really in our wheelhouse.

And so really both -- we reached a point where we had suffered for a long enough period trying to turn the business around continuing to lose money in the business and decided that we had a good deal on the table, and it was a deal that actually we worked on after trying to sell the business to a number of other competitors in the market. This deal came to us and we thought it was a good deal on it, offered us the opportunity to both to, one, liquidate our inventory, two, to deal that we thought was good for the business, to maintain a minority interest in the business and then importantly allow us to do what we wanted to right size the cost structure of the Company. And finally allow us to focus on our brand and businesses that we felt were more core and had a future as we looked to our goal of growing profitability. So, that's really the reason I hope that answers your question.

Tony Kamin

In terms of this quarter were there any one-time sort of expense items or unusual ones, so that I'm thinking specifically in terms of the legal actions you were taking against the former directors, did that for example lead to higher legal costs this quarter?

Jacob Fisch

Well, there were some additional legal costs for sure, and I think we would characterize those as one-time costs. Geoffrey, do you want to speak to that?

Geoffrey

There are some but actually we have minimized the impact I mean it depends on how we define the one-time. I think we're trying to control this fees I mean in more stable way. So I should say no special items.

Tony Kamin

Just a couple of more here. The convertible loan that's on the balance sheet I saw that accreted up a little bit. What is that regarding that loan where is it to?

Jacob Fisch

That is a loan to a company called [Esure]. They have a nationwide insurance brokerage license, which is a sort of rare commodity in the market in China. We've long had a small but profitable insurance business within the Company. We made that -- we did that deal several years back on the premise that it was structured in a way that allowed us to buy into the Company or to extend the further loan that was convertible to, if the Company meaning the [Esure] was doing well, we could take a larger portion of the equity of that business and in the meantime in connection with the sort of financial side of that deal.

We were able to establish a partnership with [Esure] both in connection with its database or selling our products into I think it's a 10 or a 15 million main database and then simultaneously potentially leveraged their insurance brokerage license to expand our own insurance business, which really the latter is where we continue to have some interest and we're actually -- now that the overall company Acorn is stabilizing our stabilized, we are looking to potentially expand again. So, that's really the -- it was both -- there was a financial opportunity in connection with that company that also intel the strategic opportunity as well.

Tony Kamin

Okay, and finally on your Yimeng Holdings. There was some talk that the Company was going to try to uplift. I have a question whether there is any new news on Yimeng in terms of that? And how the shares have traded since the quarter ended? Are they relatively the same or up a little or down a little?

Jacob Fisch

Well, they are in an interim period of some sort there. So in terms of uplifting that is still something that they are talking but doing, and we are actually looking at opportunities around potential block trade because there it's become less liquid. And so in terms of -- and then in terms of the pricing, I think the pricing is -- and I would ask Geoffrey to speak more about this, but I think it's a little bit more choppy because of the liquidity. So I think one day trades are recorded at 17 or 15 and then other day it would be around 10 or 11 or maybe a little bit higher. But there isn’t the same kind of market for or public market for the shares that there was several months back. Geoffrey, correct me, did I -- is the range roughly what I described?

Geoffrey Gao

Yes, exactly. I think currently we have talked with Qualcomm investors who are interesting to know -- to get involved and buy it from the old shareholders. So the price is we are thinking all our possibility to seeking for higher earning trade price. So, yes, you are right, Jacob.

Tony Kamin

Okay, well great. Thank you so much for the answers and it's exciting to see the Company as it tries to redevelop and you are profitable company. I appreciate it.

Jacob Fisch

Thanks, Tony. Thank you.

We will take our next question from Richard Greulich with REG Capital.

Richard Greulich

In the agreement to sell a majority stake of HJX. What were the terms of that agreement, the financial terms? Did you get any money for that?

Jacob Fisch

We didn’t receive money upfront for that. We also received a commitment from the investor to contribute capital into the Company. And then finally, we received the commitment to repurchase all of the inventory we were holding of a certain vintage or value within the majority of the saleable inventory at our cost backed by personal guarantee for that inventory. And that to be specific that inventory would be paid for or liquidated as that investor sells the product. And again if he is unable to sell it after a period of time, he has got a personal guarantee to pay us value of those goods.

Richard Greulich

So as of June 30, the entire company inventory levels were 1.6 million. How much of that is related to inventory that will be going out the door with the agreement?

Jacob Fisch

Geoffrey, how much of that 1.6 million is how do you see -- I think as of June 30, it's probably a large percentage.

Geoffrey Gao

Actually, for this HJX business, all the inventories are very large aging. So, we have about to make 100% provisions. So here actually representing our currently core business inventory up. So, make sure [indiscernible] inventory here.

Jacob Fisch

Right, [indiscernible] would have been marked to zero that’s right.

Richard Greulich

So will you be reporting a gain or loss on that transaction in the third quarter?

Jacob Fisch

Geoffrey, how we will report the…

Geoffrey Gao

This is based on a lot progress of this view. I think finance I mean just to report we are representing the progress, so I think this is let's -- I cannot say now…

Jacob Fisch

So, you mean whether or not -- I mean I think the -- to answer the question part. What would be the -- the JV is still in process of being established. So, what Geoffrey saying is that pending the establishment on the JV that would -- hoping that will be done in Q3 latest I would say Q4.

Richard Greulich

But as the inventory gets sold since its written down to zero that will be a gain or a profitable thing. But are there other assets that are being included in the JV that would be marked down in terms of value or….

Jacob Fisch

Geoffrey, will there be a goodwill mark down? I believe there will be for the -- at the time of the JV establishment.

Geoffrey Gao

Yes, yes.

Richard Greulich

And to what extent does the -- are the operating expenses associated with that JV and if they would then go away. What would be the value of that or the estimated amount of that?

Jacob Fisch

We’re still going to be consolidating the minority interest and expenses and reflecting that in our statements. So, there is still a drag, but the business plan does look to achieving profitability in the course of the year next year. So, there is still some drag.

Richard Greulich

You mean the JV business plan or the overall company?

Jacob Fisch

The JV business plan.

Richard Greulich

Okay and up until now that was unprofitable in the first half of the 2017, is that correct?

Jacob Fisch

That’s correct.

Richard Greulich

Will that go a long way toward helping right size the operating expenses then next year?

Jacob Fisch

I think it will. I think that just to give you a sense, we had I think a large development team, large for us. We had roughly I think a 100 or so employees in the office in Shanghai, and I think about 20%, 30% were HJX employees, development team employees, and they were all dismissed or transferred over as part of this transaction.

Richard Greulich

What is an employee like that -- how much compensation does an employee like that generally earn like $20,000 a year or?

Jacob Fisch

There was a range, but development included within that group where developers and those would have been certainly above our average. I think above our average serve middle management level employee. So more than 20, it could have been as much as $30,000 or $40,000.

Richard Greulich

Okay.

Jacob Fisch

Just to answer your question, I do it will -- that does go towards helping improve our expense drag.

Richard Greulich

Yes, because you're I mean up at -- even though you had made a good effort recently the operating expenses have sort of remains stubbornly high relatively to the revenue base of the Company. And in order to achieve breakeven, you would have to noting change -- you'd have almost triple the size of the revenue base. But now looks like may be doubling the size of the revenue basin here might be able to achieve break even once the HJX venture occurs.

Jacob Fisch

Yes, I mean I think. Please.

Richard Greulich

Go ahead.

Geoffrey Gao

I mean our goal is we will see how the HJX transaction is reflected in the coming months and quarters, but in addition to that of course we need to start growing revenue. And our intent is to grow that in a manner that’s profitable. So, I agree with you that we need to be able to cover our cost structure obviously. And revenue growth is going to have to be part of that equation.

Richard Greulich

Now turning to the sale of the -- I'm not sure if I'm pronouncing this correctly, Yimeng, is that correct?

Jacob Fisch

Yimeng, sure, Yimeng. Sure.

Richard Greulich

So, you reported a $9 million pretax gain. By my calculation, does that mean that you sold off about $27 million worth of shares and 9 million of that was profit?

Jacob Fisch

Geoffrey is that our -- what is the over the top line sale do you know of Yimeng in the first half 2017? Do you have those numbers?

Geoffrey Gao

I don't have it on hand, but we sold quite a lot. First quarter -- first half of this year, let me see.

Richard Greulich

On the balance sheet, the value of the available for sale of securities from December to June declined from 74 to 56 that was an $18 million decline. So if you had a 9 million profit then it will be about 18 plus 9 million and 27 million I guess.

Jacob Fisch

We do a mark-to-market so some of that might be impacted by…

Richard Greulich

Prices.

Jacob Fisch

Change in the price, in the trading price.

Richard Greulich

Okay.

Geoffrey Gao

You're right, Jacob

Richard Greulich

So, how does one obtain a price quotation on any EQ few market for something like this?

Jacob Fisch

Geoffrey, do you want to describe the platform that -- I mean it's….

Geoffrey Gao

Yes, there're two ways [indiscernible] any EQ market. One is the market maker. So the Company will hire five or 10 or 15 market makers, so they're actually -- they're ageing. The other method is like I don't know in English maybe you call it in-negotiation method, which means that buyer and seller -- when they reach an agreement on the offline, and they can make the deal online. So, that is basically the two way of doing here.

Richard Greulich

But I think maybe to also more directly answer the question, there are I mean just like in America, there're applications trading platform that you can go to where there is listing of companies that are traded. And you can watch the price go up and down throughout the day and watch trades being made.

Geoffrey Gao

I was trying to do that on my own. I couldn't figure out the method of getting to that. Is there a website or something that you could point me to towards then?

Jacob Fisch

Sure, why don't -- I suggest that we could -- I think we've got your name. Why don't we reach out to you separately and we can help you -- we can help guide you through that.

Richard Greulich

Approximately what percentage ownership of the Company does Acorn still retain?

Geoffrey Gao

It is about 7.3%.

Richard Greulich

I don't want to take anymore of your time, but very much appreciate you having these conference calls, and I really would like to applaud your acumen in repurchasing those shares in lieu of a litigation settlement, that was very astute.

Jacob Fisch

Thank you very much, and on that one, we did listen to our shareholders. I think there was a previous call in which we received a number of comments encouraging us to do something of that nature. So, Richard, I don’t know if it was you, who made that comment, but some of those previously had made that -- encouraged us in that direction.

Richard Greulich

No, it wasn’t me. But I'm glad somebody did.

Jacob Fisch

Okay, all right. Sure, thank you.

We have a question now from William O'Reilly with [Tallus Heights Capital].

Unidentified Analyst

How do you balance because I see that in the financial statements, there is a net loss goes forward of 180 million, it’s mostly been reduced by evaluation allowances. But is there any thought on how you might monetize that loss I think it will expire in about three years?

Jacob Fisch

Yes, we are actually in a process of engaging Deloitte. We've gone through when we've been talking to a number of firms received pitches from a number of firms. Ultimately, we've settled on Deloitte try to help us, find the way to potentially utilize those loss carry forwards. It's not yet clear to what extent we can, but if we can they seem to be the right job to help us to figure that out.

Unidentified Analyst

Would this include up to an end even some kind of sale part of the Company or other company?

Jacob Fisch

Well, we have a number of quite a number of entities if you look at our 20-F filing under onshore in China. We also have entities offshore. So these losses are housed in several of entities, it is possible that we could -- I'm just speaking as sort of off the cuffs and very much theoretically that we could potentially sell some of those entities, consolidator operations in entities that we've obtained, and maybe that's a way that we could structure something. So that I suppose answer your question. Yes, I guess that's possible.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then one other kind of question [indiscernible]. I see we obviously see a lot of lifted assets on the retail security, cash looks like property that the depreciated value. So I just wonder if there has been any talk or thought about this company [indiscernible] practically that's really honest of all the public reporting that has to be done and whether they would think about, whether there has been any thought that this should put a liquidation occurring on you. Revenue was going down and down. The business [indiscernible] is staying substantially and there is a lot of assets with the operating company that is much smaller than it was once. So, I'm just wondering what the thought is, if there is anything you can speak to against this at the present time in terms of whether there is anybody any thoughts about this becoming private. I know you can't say much but.

Jacob Fisch

Well, we think there is actually quite a bit of value in being public especially in this market. It’s a point of pride for us and for employees, and as we rebuild it helps attract employees, high caliber, high quality employees, it is a market validation for our partners as we reach out and reestablish partnerships both in China and outside. So, we are in operating business where we have gone through a period of difficulty. We have gotten a lot smaller, but we are very much hoping to rebuild ourselves and ultimately be the sizable company we're previously and perhaps even bigger. So at the moment I would say that’s really not something that we are seriously contemplating. I mean of course we would always remain open to whatever made the most sense for our constituencies and stakeholders. But we think it’s a moment it really actually provides value and we are working day and night to build the Company back to be a sizable business.

We do have a follow-up from Richard Greulich with REG Capital.

Richard Greulich

The cash balances, in what currencies are those held?

Jacob Fisch

Both RMB and USD.

Richard Greulich

And to what extent is that in the U.S. dollar?

Jacob Fisch

Geoffrey, do we break that down. I don’t know if we actually report that broken down or…

Geoffrey Gao

The U.S. dollar cash is about one fifth of the total cash balance.

Jacob Fisch

And that varies depending on what's going on.

Richard Greulich

And so I can't recall, I believe you said that the share repurchase program had been suspended in the first quarter this year. Is that correct? Or is that still…

Jacob Fisch

That is correct.

Richard Greulich

And is there any thought on [indiscernible]?

Jacob Fisch

Well, the reason we suspended, it was circling back to your earlier point was an anticipation or hope of being able to conclude the buyback and settlement of the agreement long alliance that we did. I think at the moment I mean anything is possible. We do need to watch our cash balances and also we have some potentially better usage, but again I mean as we look at the stock price and we also look at our resources, I suppose it's possible. It's not presently on the table.

Richard Greulich

But just to as a counter point I mean as long as the stock is selling a less than half of book value, pretty hard to imagine a better investment than that.

Jacob Fisch

Understood, that’s good point.

We have no additional question. I would like to turn the call back to our presenters for any closing remarks.

Elaine Ketchmere

Well, thank you everyone. And with that, we will conclude our call for today. If you have additional questions, please feel free to contact any member of our IR team at ir@chinadrtv.com. And thank you all again and have a good day.

And again that does conclude the call. Thank you for your participation.

