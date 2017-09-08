10 Retirement Issues With Cute Animal Photos

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Did you click this for the cute animals?

Or did you click it to be better equipped for retirement?

I hope you did some of both. Retirement can be a very difficult topic and takes rigorous planning, at least for most. While a few get to retirement with lots of money, it’s not the majority. Some got to retirement living frugally and saving every penny they could. Then, once getting to retirement, they still have many problems to solve. Others get to retirement and regret not having saved every penny they could earlier in life. There’s also the abundance of problems which can catch you off guard:

This is just a few of them. Other problems may attempt to catch you off guard, but hopefully after this article you will be more equipped to handle what may be coming your way.

I previously wrote an article on 5 retirement mistakes to avoid. Here’s a brief summary:

Scams Taking social security too early Letting emotions blind us Not waiting long enough to retire Spending too much too soon in early retirement.

These are all important factors to consider. I touched on Social Security in the article, but investors should do what is best for their scenario. There are definitely justifiable reasons to take it early. However, be aware of your decision and make sure it’s the right one for your personal story. Further, make sure you know the exact amount you will be getting from Social Security. I’ve heard horror stories of retirees believing they knew what amount they’d be receiving. In reality, they received materially less. Pensions are another example that blindside retirees.

Let’s get started.

Five more pitfalls and their unifying theme

These next five pitfalls can all be avoided by making a conscious decision to prepare for them. Without preparation, many retirees will get caught in at least one of the retirement traps. If you're reading this, you're already taking the first step of looking ahead for potential problems.

Save more for retirement

This can apply to almost everyone. It’s great advice for investors to start early. The more you save now, the less scrounging will be needed later on. Even for recent retirees, or soon to be, it’s important to be putting money aside. I’m an advocate of living as cheap as possible, but not everyone has the same view. However, it is important to save as early as possible. Investors should be consistent when circumstances allow it.

Not everyone is able to retire early on their investments. For some, quitting work isn’t an option, or at least shouldn’t be. In short, put away money as soon as possible.

How can you save more and grow it faster?

There are several techniques available, but a few stand out for offering better returns for the effort involved.

The first step is to check if their employer offers any matching on 401k contributions. If the employer offers a match, the employee should always contribute enough to max out the match. The contributions are tax-advantaged and an employer match means the value of the contribution is immediately doubled.

Within the 401k, the available plans matter. I suggest investors start with looking for a low-fee index fund. For most investors, a broad market index fund is a great choice. Adding an international component is also helpful. Unless the fund has some excellent traits, I suggest restricting the choices to funds with an expense ratio of .15% or less.

With those choices made, set the contributions to be automatic and simply dollar cost average into the position. I believe the broad market is very expensive currently, but dollar cost averaging in and getting the employer match are two huge advantages here.

I suggest the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) as a great conservative choice for investors. However, your company 401k will usually be restricted to mutual funds.There is a mutual fund version, Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund Admiral Shares (MUTF:VCSAX), which I consider an exceptional option for any company 401k that allows the fund. Be aware, your employer will probably have an exclusive deal with a single brokerage firm.

There is a mutual fund version of the ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund Admiral Shares (VCSAX), which I consider an exceptional option for any company 401k that allows the fund. Be aware, your employer will probably have an exclusive deal with a single brokerage firm.

Self-Employed people can plan for retirement also

If you're self-employed, you can still set up an employer sponsored retirement account. There are a few options, but I believe the solo 401k is a clear winner because it allows the highest level of contributions. My company has a solo 401k and I max out the contributions every year.

Saver's Credit

You can also set up your IRAs (individual retirement accounts). It might seem that people with less income are at a huge disadvantage when saving for retirement, but the Saver's Credit can be a big advantage for them. For some investors with lower income levels, the Saver's Credit can offset a material portion of their tax liability. Because it is a credit, it directly reduces the tax bill. Here is a table from the IRS:

Adjusted gross income will be lower than total income. When the credit is 50%, this is as good as an employer match. The investor might put $1,000 into their account and then take the 50% credit for $500 off their Federal taxes. The net cost to the investor is only $500, but the portfolio gained $1,000. To be clear, there is no tax advice offered here. I can't know your individual situation. Even if I did, I am not in the business of offering personal tax advice.

Quitting job too early

Quitting a job and retiring too soon can result in having to go back to work. Depending on the career of a retiree, going back into the same career can be difficult and sometimes impossible. Even if there is a job to be picked up, there is a high likelihood it won’t pay as much.

Retirees need to be sure their portfolio is primed for retirement. Are you sure? It’s a good idea to plan for bumps in the road. Plan like you’re going to have costly surprise events. If they don’t come up, great! If they do come up, at least you planned for the worst. Working an extra few years can be a significant difference in an investor’s retirement fund.

Further, BBC reports that retiring early can also be bad for your health. This is a double whammy for the portfolio since it means additional healthcare costs to go with lower income.

Maybe you didn’t quit your job too early. Maybe your job, without your approval, believed it was time you retired. If you end up being 90 with absolutely nothing going wrong, you probably had a fantastic life.

Speaking of 90….

Health

There’s debatably several metrics that go into whether or not someone will live to be 90 or beyond. Maybe you already have some health issues. There are some health issues which can’t be controlled. However, there are many we can control.

Does this look like your lunch some days?

Doing the whole “health” thing can be difficult. There’s plenty of studies that show the correlation to life longevity, contentedness, happiness, etc. Here’s a list of ways to keep your health in check:

Annual checkups

Annual checkups Dentist twice a year

Diet

Diet again

Exercise – start somewhere

Eye appointments

Physical therapy for bad joints (I’ve had to do this for knees and back and my quality of life changed drastically)

Physical therapy for bad joints (I’ve had to do this for knees and back and my quality of life changed drastically) Some sort of hobby (fishing, hiking, reading, etc) and/or meditation Work out your mind (the brain needs a workout too)

These are only a fraction of the actions someone can take to improve their health. If, like many, you hate going to the doctors, tough luck. The difference in catching something early can be decades. Health plays a major role in quality of life. Sometimes, it’s as easy as catching something early before it becomes incurable.

For instance, cancerresearchuk.com has some great info on the impact on survival rates from catching the disease early. Catching breast cancer early is the difference between a 90% survival rate over the next 5 years and a 15% survival rate. For ovarian cancer the difference is 90% vs 5%. Catch it early and give yourself a better chance in the fight.

Enjoy life

There are some retirees who are just fine holding off on Social Security, etc. If the difference between taking it at 62 and 84 is a few years of extra money, consider what is important. It may be more important for the individual, and society, to take it early and enjoy life. If a retiree is going to take it later, but hate life for half a decade, perhaps the decision is easy.

I’m not advocating throwing planning aside. I am advocating being a bit more like the cute dog above.

Another way to enjoy life is to have a dividend stock supremacy battle. With a couple exceptions, these are great choices for almost any portfolio:

Big Dog Investments CWMF 1 (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (MO) Altria Group, Inc. 3 (KO) Coca-Cola Company (TGT) Target Corporation 4 (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NNN) National Retail Properties 5 (O) Realty Income Corporation (STOR) STORE Capital Corporation 6 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, 7 (HD) Home Depot, Inc. (The) (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing 8 (IBM) International Business Machines (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 9 (T) AT&T Inc. (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation 10 (AAPL) Apple Inc. (CVX) Chevron Corporation 11 (ABBV) AbbVie Inc. (GD) General Dynamics Corporation 12 (V) Visa Inc. (MA) Mastercard Incorporated 13 (MMM) 3M Company (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 14 (GM) General Motors Company (TSN) Tyson Foods, Inc. 15 (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Company (GIS) General Mills, Inc. 16 (DG) Dollar General Corporation (K) Kellogg Company 17 (CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. (DF) Dean Foods Company 18 (CVS) CVS Health Corporation (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 19 (NKE) Nike, Inc. (CPB) Campbell Soup Company 20 (DIS) Walt Disney Company (UVV) Universal Corporation 21 (ATVI) Activision Blizzard, Inc (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation 22 (LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (SPG) Simon Property Group, Inc.

The Right Dividend Portfolio For You

Each investor will have their own unique situation. Let's run through a few potential complications. Some investors won't feel comfortable owning Altria Group or Philip Morris. My wife loves the cruises but doesn't love that big tobacco is the one paying for them. We came to an agreement:

I manage all the money and she doesn't ask. Her retirement accounts are mostly packed with MO and PM.

For investors who are nearing retirement, I think T and VZ make a great deal of sense. They offer very high yields and operate in oligopolies. If the investor can plan to live off dividends in retirement (without buying sucker yields), it should help them sleep better. That big yield means the investor shouldn't need to sell shares when the market is down.

For a younger investor, Lockheed Martin or General Dynamics is a great choice. They offer far less income in the current period, but they have room for substantial earnings growth over the next 30 years. These stocks can be pretty volatile, though the last several years has been almost all up. If the stock is volatile and the investor has to sell off shares to meet living expenses, it can severely damage their long-term returns.

Regardless of the investor's ethical perspectives and their risk tolerance, it would be wise to diversify. If the investor is 20 and making their first contribution to an IRA, having it all go into one stock isn't a major issue. Sure, it would be a 100% allocation, but it would also be around $5,000. If the investor is retiring and has $1,200,000 all in one company, that would involve a dramatic and unnecessary level of risk. To avoid capital gains taxes, I favor making long-term allocations at a younger age to companies with solid fundamentals for dividend growth.

Expenses, what expenses?

Government CPI metrics do not adjust for how retirees spend. This is one of the many ways retirees may have underestimated costs. This all goes into the planning aspect of retirement. Know how much you’re going to be spending every year. If unsure, guess towards the high end of the spectrum.

A good example of underestimating costs is moving to a smaller home. It’s easy to believe expenses will be less when downsizing homes. Retirees need to know exactly what expenses they will be paying:

What is the property tax? (Taxes could be higher even if the new home is smaller) Transportation (How far away is the airport? How far away are the places you want to go to? Can you take a bus? Can you ride your bike? Etc.) How far is the nearest airport? How often will you be flying? What is every metric for cost of living in the area?

Many retirees move, believing it’ll cost them less, just to move back. Why? It was probably due to lack of planning.

Let us not watch our retirement melt away.

Conclusion

I advise retirees and future retirees to take these issues seriously. Seeking Alpha has brilliant minds when it comes to retirement who are willing to write articles for the public. The comment section is likely to have great additional information. While there are some factors that are unavoidable, due diligence and planning can solve most problems.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 229/230 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, SKT, SPG, WMT, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article