With The Market Near Its All Time High, Why Is This Dividend Champion Struggling?

Grainger has struggled significantly this year and in this article I will be reviewing whether this presents a buying opportunity or if it is a trend likely to continue.

This success has not been shared for all stocks, even some big blue chip stocks.

Overview

The market in general has had a pretty good year so far. The S&P 500 has seen a double digit increase with nearly 4 months left in the year.

However, this same success has not been seen by all stocks. In this article, I will be taking a closer look at W.W. Grainger (GWW). It is considered royalty by many investors as it is a Dividend Champion and Aristocrat, having increased its dividend yearly for 46 consecutive years. The stock also provides an attractive 3.12% yield.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that Grainger has been a solid long term investment, seeing a pretty stable and significant increase in price over the course of several years.

But this year has been different. This year Grainger has struggled, seeing over a 30% drop in its price over the past nine months.

Recent Results

In its first quarter of the year, Grainger missed both revenue and earnings estimates, seeing just a 1.2% increase in revenue and a drop of 9% in adjusted earnings per share compared to the same period last year. This caused the company to lower its full year guidance.

In its second quarter, the company missed its revenue estimate seeing a 2.3% increase compared to the same period last year. It also saw a 5% decline in adjusted earnings per share.

The company maintained its full year guidance of sales growth between 1% and 4% and adjusted earnings per share of $10.00 to $11.30.

Growth

Looking at revenue growth over the past five years, the growth seems favorable for Grainger during this time period.

However, you can see that this growth has slowed considerably. While revenue has grown 16% over a five year period, it has grown by only 4% during the last three years, and has been virtually flat (with only a 0.78% increase) over the past year.

The company's earnings growth has been more of a problem, with Grainger seeing a steep decline in earnings especially during the past couple of years.

While Grainger's dividend growth appears to be a positive with the company seeing its dividend grow by 60% over the past five years, this growth is really another negative.

The first negative in terms of dividend growth is that you can easily see that the rate of growth has definitely slowed over the past couple of years. This is a disturbing trend for dividend investors. Even more disturbing is the rate at which Grainger's payout ratio has grown.

This growth is sure to minimize the company's future dividend increases.

Key Events

Amazon

Amazon's (AMZN) entry into the Industrial Equipment services industry has been a major factor in Grainger's poor performance. Amazon reported earlier in the year that they already have 1 million business customers and that number is likely to grow significantly higher considering Amazon's expansion into the U.K., Germany, and other markets throughout the globe. Amazon's move has forced Grainger along with a number of other companies to slash their prices and make significant cuts to its brick and mortar business. For example, Grainger is closing 59 branches in Canada this year.

Downgrades

Several firms have lowered expectations for Grainger this year. These include:

BMO Capital lowers Grainger to Market Perform from Outperform.

Credit Suisse lowers Grainger to Underperform from Neutral.

Deutsche Bank lowers Grainger to Sell.

Hurricanes

Gas prices went up significantly due to the impact of hurricane Harvey, and Hurricane Irma could also cause fuel price increases if it hits any of the gulf area. Because of Grainger's already shrinking profit margin due to its updated pricing structure, any long term fuel price increases will have a significant impact on the company's bottom line.

Conclusion

There are two ways to look at Grainger. One way is that it is a solid, long term investment opportunity that is selling at a pretty good discount. The second way of looking at the stock is that Grainger continues to see a significant decline in earnings that has slowed its dividend growth and the company hasn't shown an ability to completely reverse this trend.

My view on the company is kind of right in the middle. I do believe that Grainger remains a solid long term investment option, but I do think the stock will continue to fall in the short-term. This is because the company continues to see its earnings decline. While it has made strategic decisions to resolve this problem, it is not clear that the company's increase in volume is going to be enough to offset the shrinking margins. When a dividend aristocrat begins to significantly slow its dividend growth, I find that a key indicator that the stock is likely to continue to see further declines in price.

The problems facing Grainger are not unique to this stock. The same problems are being faced by many other companies such as MSC Industrial Direct (MSM), WESCO International (WCC), Anixter International (AXE), and Applied Industrial (AIT). You can see from the chart below, that each of these stocks have seen declines in price this year.

I do believe that Grainger remains one of the better investment options in this industry; however, I cannot recommend it as a buy at this time. I think the next couple of quarters will be key in determining how well Grainger's increased volumes will offset the lower margins forced on them thanks to the increased competition and changing environment. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.