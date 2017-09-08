M&A Opporunity: Scripps Networks To Merge With Discovery Communication

Buyer and Target - The Combination Seems to Be a Merger of Equals

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) develops lifestyle content for television. It provides home, food, travel, and other lifestyle-related programming with its channels HGTV, Travel Channel, and Food Network. Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA), a leading global media company, is involved in multiple distribution platforms. Discovery Communications is a global media conglomerate that has been providing top-notch services for over 30 years. Discovery Communications is one of the market leaders with over $6.5 billion in terms of revenue. Scripps, on the other hand, is a Tennessee-based company that was first formed in 2008. It has been developing rapidly over the past few years, as its revenue reached 3.4 billion until the end of 2016.

Does the Acquisition Make Sense?

Scripps Networks Interactive is a strategic acquisition by Discovery, through which it is aiming at attaining leverage toward pay-TV subscriptions. It is also seeking new audiences to improve its chances of having some negotiating power to pay-TV operators. This will enable Discovery Communications to easily strike an economic deal with pay-TV operators. Five of the largest U.S. pay-TV providers posted subscriber losses during the second quarter. The declining cable TV market is mostly fueled by the decline in some major cable TV networks.

Analysts expect the total synergy costs to be around $350 million. Over the past few years Discovery has faced multiple threats, such as declining profit margin, advertising revenue, and low growth in cable customers. The marketplace for cable television is competitive due to the arrival of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

As of 2016, Discovery had cash and cash equivalents of $300 million. Scripps's market cap is $11.1 billion, whereas the cash-and-stock deal is valued at $11.9 billion. Scripps recorded a trailing P/E of 19.09 and a forward P/E of 15.50 (as of Aug. 28, 2017). The PEG ratio for the next five years is expected to be 2.18. The price/sales is 3.19 (trailing 12 months). The price/book value is 5.14 (in the last quarter). The book value per share as of the most recent quarter for the firm is $16.63.

The deal will promote Discovery to one of the leading providers of television programming content all over the world. This merger will also promote the company to become five of the top cable networks for women, with more than 20% market share. The combined network would created $10 billion in revenue per year at the recent growth rate.

Considering the current position of Discovery, this move is completely pragmatic. It needs some leverage with the pay-TV operators. In addition to that, it's also facing some issues with slowing revenue growth and declining profitability margin. Over the past few years, Scripps has proved to be a high-growth company, with solid growth in its revenue and proven profitability. Therefore, combining the firms would strengthen Discovery -- not just financially, but also strategically.

Conditions Precedent and Merger Consideration

The termination fee is the same for both companies: $356,000,000. Given the transaction value of $14.6 billion, the termination fee is approximately 5%, which we believe is kind of high. This is good news, as it will increase the chances of the merger closing. No company will want to terminate the merger, as the money to be paid is very high.

Regarding the merger consideration, depending on the trading price of Discovery's common stock, the stakeholders of Scripps will receive different amounts of shares:

1.2096 Discovery Series C common shares if the average discovery price is less than $22.32.

0.9408 Discovery Series C common shares if the average discovery price is greater than $28.70.

If the average discovery price is greater than or equal to $22.32, but less than or equal to $28.70, the holders of Scripps shares will receive Discovery Series C common shares between 1.2096 and 0.9408 equal to $27.00 in value.

If the average discovery price is between $22.32 and $25.51, Discovery has the option to pay additional cash instead of issuing more shares.

This amount of stock will be added to an amount of $63.00 per share in cash. We believe that the collar is complicated, and as such many investors and mutual funds will forget the deal. This fact creates a lack of liquidity that savvy investors could profit from. As of Sept. 7, 2017, the share price of Discovery is $21.86, so shareholders of SNI will receive 1.2096 share for each share of Scripps owned. This means that the merger consideration is as follows:

$63 + 1.2096*$21.86 = $89.44 (cash + stock)

We could be getting approximately 5% shareholder returns if we invest in the merger. If the merger closes in four months (management says it might close by early 2018), the annualized returns will be 15% (5% * 12/4). We can obtain this return by buying 100 SNI shares and selling short 121 shares of DISCA.

Voting Agreements - Shareholders of Both Companies Will Have to Accept the Deal

We believe that the market has failed to recognize the risks in this merger, and the merger spread is somewhat large. Large shareholders of both firms already approved the transaction and will vote to accept the merger. This is the information from the merger contract:

John C. Malone (who holds approximately 91% of the issued and outstanding shares of Discovery's Series B common stock, par value $0.01 per share) approved the transaction.

Advance/Newhouse Programming Partnership, a New York general partnership (holding all of the issued and outstanding shares of Discovery Series A preferred stock) approved the transaction.

The Scripps family (83% of the issued and outstanding common voting shares) also approved the transaction.

Additionally, we did not find any activist investors claiming that the merger will be bad for the shareholders. In our opinion, if the big stakeholders have approved the merger, all the other small shareholders will do the same. On top of that, if the merger agreement is terminated by either party as a result of the other party's failure to obtain its stockholder approval, the terminating party will receive a fee equal to $25,000,000 from the other party.

Financing

Investors are usually concerned about how the companies will finance the transaction when there is a payment in cash. We looked at the merger contract and did not find any financial conditions. Additionally, Goldman Sachs has committed to provide up to $9.6 billion under a 364-day senior unsecured bridge facility to finance the merger and other expenses related to the transaction. Hence, we don't see any problem in this regard.

Regulatory Approvals

As always happens in M&A transactions, the merger will have to be approved by some authorities:

Expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976

European Union approval

In our opinion, these approvals will not be very difficult, as they are pretty much standardized.

Conclusion

We believe that the market is not correctly pricing this merger. The announcement was made on July 31, 2017, and many analysts perhaps did not have the time to assess the merger agreement. Additionally, the merger consideration is kind of complicated, which will make unsophisticated investors stay away. This will decrease the liquidity and make the merger spread larger. To sum up, this seems to be a very convenient merger of equals that might provide good returns to investors who had the time to assess the merger conditions and do the hard work.

Author note:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.