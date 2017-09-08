BeyondSpring Set For Sunny Future?

The general fortunes of BYSI are tied to their great hope: Plinabulin, an anti-cancer drug that may be reducing the risks associated with chemotherapy.

In an article published two weeks ago, two bio-tech/pharmaceutical stocks, Array Biopharma (ARRY), and MiMedX (MDXG), were considered as potential long-term holdings. Indeed, both companies' share prices are already on the up, +6.4%, and +6.5%, respectively. It should, however, be noted that the article in question considered both companies as potential longer term investments. This article runs the rule over another, more recently floated, bio-pharmaceutical company: BeyondSpring (BYSI).

BeyondSpring is a bio-pharmaceutical company that is built around the development of immuno-oncological cancer therapies, most particularly the drug Plinabulin. The company has had an excellent run since its $54m IPO earlier this year, and is presently trading at $40.59, up from a launch price of $20, whilst analysts, for instance those of the Maxim Group and HC Wainwright, suggest an average price target of approximately $51. BYSI's share price may still have plenty of room to grow.

BYSI Share Price Since IPO Source: Bloomberg.

Of course, it is true that investing in an early-stage bio-pharmaceutical company is risky, given, for instance, uncertainty over drug approvals, and BYSI may not yet be an investment to bet the house on, yet in a diversified portfolio, there ought to be a few long-plays with the scope to grow. Granted, BYSI has already seen a significant increase in its share price, yet with the post-IPO lock-up period ended, and early investors now free to take their profits, there may well be a small dip to come, one which could present an interesting opportunity to buy, especially given the company's longer-term potential. Moreover, should analyst Gabrielle Zhou's assertion that Plinabulin is set to be a billion dollar drug, and may even become a $30bn one, come true, there is likely to be a significant upside to an investment in BeyondSpring.

BYSI Financial Data - Total Assets, Cash Reserves, and Forecast Source: Financial Times.

In terms of the company's financials, BYSI's currently available data is broadly positive, see their SEC filings here, although the company, with a market capitalisation of $921.7m, does at present remain a loss making venture. Assets have climbed year-over-year, the company's share price is rising, and cash reserves are up 8%. BYSI's cash reserves stood, in June, at $54.6m, whilst the company has net assets of $47.6m. EPS growth is 61.76% over the past year, whilst BYSI expects its current reserves will last it until the end of 2018, a measurement in line with the company's present cash burn rate of $3.21m, when it hopes to begin to monetize Plinabulin. A downside risk is that BYSI may require additional investment, should things fail to go as smoothly as hoped, meaning dilution may yet become a factor.

Expected milestones in line with cash runway Source: BYSI.

Lan Huang, BYSI's co-founder, on the potential merits of Plinabulin:

Source: The Pharma Letter.

BYSI Corporate Overview Sources: BYSI; Seeking Alpha Southern California Investor Conference.

Although seemingly not its sole provision, the general fortunes of BYSI are tied to their great hope: Plinabulin. Plinabulin is an anti-cancer drug, with further details available here, which will hopefully also help to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, with the latter of these two uses expected to mean Plinabulin will be on the market by 2020. In other words it is an anti-cancer drug that may also, by reducing the risks associated with chemotherapy, increase a patients' survival chances quite dramatically. Plinabulin, currently under evaluation in phase three trials run by the U.S.' FDA, with over 550 patients to undergo trials, and China's FDA, has also already shown its anti-cancer impact. It has been demonstrated in early trials that Plinabulin is more effective than the current market-leader Docetaxel, with median survival rates of 11.3 months, almost double that of Docetaxel (6.7 months). Currently, with several clinical trials in process, with some information available here, both in stages two and three, the hope, and seemingly quite a sound one, is that Plinabulin passes muster.

Percentage of Patients Experiencing Grade 3+4 Neutropenia Source: BYSI.

The drug itself is a small molecule that alters the micro-environment of tumours, stimulating T-cell activation, and dendritic cell maturation, and alongside the already mentioned potential benefits, it offers others, including its potential to reduce the impact of bone-pain as a side-effect, and its same-day dosing advantage, which means that by reducing the dosing waiting period, the likelihood of neutrophilic damage is limited. Should Plinabulin pass its current stage three trials, it is likely that there will be significant interest in the purchase of BYSI.

Plinabulin Data Sources: BYSI; Seeking Alpha Southern California Investor Conference.

Of further interest regarding BeyondSpring is its relationship with China. The Chinese government is also backing BYSI, supporting them financially, and seemingly is also in favour of their Chinese clinical trials, and China based R&D. This means that BeyondSpring is likely to have easier and earlier access to China's huge market, and that is certainly good news for potential investors. Furthermore, although it might make grim reading, given Plinabulin's potential applicability as a lung cancer treatment, and the fact that one third of all global lung cancer cases occur in China, BYSI's Chinese access is potentially extremely significant.

BYSI Chinese Market Information Sources: BYSI; Seeking Alpha Southern California Investor Conference.

Ultimately, although BeyondSpring is not an investment without its risks, from potential setbacks in Plinabulin trials, to unforeseen cost increases in the R&D phase, and the risk of regulatory change, potential short-term share price dips do present an intriguing buy opportunity. Furthermore, given that BYSI lack an effective sales infrastructure, once Plinabulin is ready for release, the company will need to establish partnerships with major rivals, although this need for a partnership may well see BYSI being snapped up by the big industry hitters, a possibility that would likely be good news for investors.

Essentially Plinabulin is an interesting drug, with a potentially significant upside for its producers. BYSI's Chinese support makes the company quite attractive, and should current trials come out favourably, shares in BYSI will certainly climb. Whilst perhaps not a stock that appears to be an absolute buy, BeyondSpring certainly seems like one to keep an eye on, and if you plan on increasing your exposure to the bio-pharma market, BYSI may well be a company worth taking a small position in.

