Hurricane Irma Will Head Further West: Update And Market Impacts

U.S. economy could suffer well into the 3rd quarter with over $200 billion of damage from recent hurricanes and more possible in October.

The combination of something we call the Fujiwhara effect (click here) and Hurricane Irma so intense, that short-term models cannot handle it, should cause Irma to head further west. This will affect me here in Florida but I am going no where.

Track will be further west. That is the trend, above

It was in 1996 attending a Neil Young concert in Chicago, that my house was destroyed in Raleigh North Carolina, from hurricane Fran. Don't know or like Neil Young? Listen to this: Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Like A Hurricane (Live Rust).

This hurricane season is certainly nothing to laugh or sing about. Much of my beautiful state of Florida could be devastated by this. The one saving grace, if there is one, is that Irma is moving much more quickly than Harvey so rains of 30-50 inches will not occur, but still this is a grave situation. As the hurricane hits south Florida Saturday night and Sunday a.m, hurricane force winds, which now extend 50 miles from the center, will expand due to land impacts.

Hurricane Irma should move further west than the Hurricane Center is saying right now, and a further westward track is expected. To see the history of hurricanes in western Florida and their rare impacts, click here. Siesta Key in Sarasota is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in the U.S. It is at extreme risk for the first time in over 50-100 years. To see my latest video of where Irma should be headed (further west) and market impacts, click here.

Market Impacts?

From natural gas (UNG) to cotton (BAL), lumber, orange juice and multiple other markets, this has been the biggest weather market in nearly 12 years. Unfortunatley, once again, this is at the expense of millions of people. A cool end to summer and demand destruction in much of the east and southeast U.S. has had us mostly in the bearish camp in natural gas this summer, but selling on a big break may not be warranted now. We have also seen gasoline prices collapse and crude rally as refineries come back on line. This was all discussed to clients last Friday in which some of these spreads made more than $20,000/contract between Harvey and Irma (bullish gasoline-crude spreads prior to and during Harvey and then this week, the opposite ahead of Irma).

For a full report of stocks and various industries being affected by this active hurricane season, please see my early week article on Seeking Alpha, Hurricane Irma - Life Threatening Implications And Commodity Impacts.

Finally, to all of you in Florida and the Southeast coast of the U.S., in which you luck and my hearts go out to you.

