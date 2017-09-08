Fear No Longer The Primary Driver For Gold

The price of gold rose to a one-year peak on Thursday after the dollar tumbled on the back of weak U.S. jobs data and an unchanged growth and inflation outlook from the European Central Bank. Spot gold climbed to an intraday peak of $1,345, its highest since September 2016, before paring gains to $1,342, a rise of 0.6 percent. December gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,347.

Also pressuring the dollar on Thursday was a resurgent euro, which jumped to a nine-day high after the ECB maintained its outlook for growth and inflation. Continuing tensions with North Korea over its nuclear tests provided additional safe-haven support for gold.

There is no doubting that gold has greatly benefited from the latest overflow of the dam of worry. Investors’ fears have ranged from the military threat posed by North Korea to the devastating series of Atlantic hurricanes to the U.S. debt ceiling. Wherever one turns, it seems, fear is present, and this more than anything has boosted gold's appeal among safety conscious investors.



Beyond gold's safe-haven appeal, though, there are signs that something else is bolstering its performance. In recent commentaries I've mentioned the possibility that inflation could be soon returning to the investment outlook. While it hasn't happened yet, when inflation finally returns it will likely return with a vengeance based on the sheer volume of money created during the QE era which is still mostly on the sidelines. Inflation's return would definitely benefit gold due to investors' need for hedging against the erosion of the dollar's value.



Yet for all the safe-haven seekers out there, gold's price performance doesn't suggest panic buying. As Scott Grannis pointed out in a recent blog posting, the dollar has declined about 10% YTD but is still trading above its long-term, inflation-adjusted average relative to other currencies. He points out, moreover, that gold is well above its long-term inflation-adjusted average of about $500-$600/oz. and is therefore trading at a steep premium. Gold, as most investors are aware, is the ultimate “fear barometer.” What gold's elevated price (relative to the long-term historical norm) is telling us is that investors are still clinging to some of the residual fears that haunted them between 2008-2012, but they're not panicking enough to drive the gold price to the stratospheric levels last seen in 2011.



Another sign that investors aren't overly driven by fear can be seen in the sales numbers for American Eagle coins. These figures are provided monthly by the U.S. Mint and show a rather pronounced diminution of demand for gold bullion coins in the last two years. After a surge in demand for gold and silver coins in 2015, interest in owning gold outright has significantly waned. American Eagle gold coins advanced by 9,500 ounces in August coins saw declines of 45.7% from 17,500 ounces in July and 83.8% from 58,500 ounces in August 2016. Year to date sales at 220,500 ounces are 63.1% lower than the 598,000 ounces delivered during the first eight months of 2016, according to Coin News.

What this means is that fear is no longer the primary driver behind gold price rallies. Investor worry is certainly a stimulus for higher prices, but there are now other factors underlying the gold market. Anticipated future inflation is likely one of them, as is a strengthening global economy. Emerging markets have been on fire this year, as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) shows (below).

Global economic growth is also becoming increasingly synchronized, as Ed Yardeni pointed out in his latest blog posting. As the global economy expands, demand for commodities – including the metals – will increasingly benefit. For the first time since before the credit crisis, gold’s outlook is becoming brighter, and it has nothing to do with extreme fear.

