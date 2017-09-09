Buhler Industries: A Net-Net Stock With Improving Fundamentals

Note: There is much greater liquidity on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker BUI.

Note: All figures in CAD unless otherwise stated.

Investment thesis

Buhler Industries (OTCPK:BIIAF) is in the farm equipment business, which experienced a major downturn during the last couple of years. The company has seen some improvements in the most recent quarter, and has returned to profitability after two years of losses. Orders in North America have returned to near historical levels, with the company seeing an increase in sales to the U.S. I expect the company to at least break even until the industry experiences a stronger upturn.

Due to the losses in 2015 and 2016, the company was not in compliance with the EBITDA covenant of its lending agreement at the end of 2016. With a new lending agreement with more favorable terms in place and a low price to tangible book value multiple, the investment has downside protection.

With two dominant shareholders, the free float is only 4.1%. This in combination with the relatively low market capitalization practically makes the stock uninvestable for institutions and mutual funds managing larger sums of money. This provides an interesting opportunity for the small investor.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. It was originally established under the name Standard Gas Engine Works in 1932 as an agricultural equipment manufacturer. The original company was purchased by John Buhler in 1969, and the company name was changed to Buhler Industries. The company began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1994. It today produces farm equipment and tractors for sale in Canada, the U.S. and overseas.

In 2007, Combine Factory Rostselmash Ltd., a combine manufacturer located in Russia, acquired 80% of the shares of Buhler Industries. Rostselmash produces over 17% of the total world production of agricultural combines. The two companies work independently of each other. There are however some synergies between the companies, where Rostselmash buys technology from Buhler for tractors which are not modern enough for the North American market but are still viable for the Eastern European market. The Rostselmash dealer network also adds more than 200 dealers in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, through which Buhler Industries’ products are sold.

The product brands marketed by Buhler Industries today are Allied, Farm King and Versatile. The company has nine fully equipped manufacturing plants in Morden and Winnipeg (Manitoba), Vegreville (Alberta), Fargo (North Dakota) and Willmar (Minnesota). The factories build tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, and compact implements. The company also maintains several parts warehouses. Approximately 1,300 active dealers sell Buhler products throughout Canada and the U.S. The company has about 875 employees.

In fiscal year 2016, 51% of the revenue came from Canada, 29% from the U.S., and 12% from the Commonwealth of Independent States (mainly Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan). In the most recent quarter, U.S. sales were however almost as high as Canadian sales. Revenue from the top two customers in 2016 were $30.2 million and $29.4 million. Customer concentration risk doesn’t seem to be a major concern. The sales per geographical area has varied substantially between the years, where especially the U.S. and the Commonwealth of Independent States saw steep declines in 2015 and 2016:

The years 2015 and 2016 were characterized by one of the deepest drops in the global agriculture machinery market in recent history, which led to losses for the company in both years.

Valuation

A valuation based on the balance sheet results in a price to tangible book value of 0.60. Looking at the historic price to tangible book value of the stock, there is significant upside if the valuation would revert to the mean:

BUI Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

At the current stock price, the stock is even trading at a net-net valuation with a price to net current assets of 0.92. Earnings are currently at depressed levels, but the 10-year cyclically adjusted profit multiples show that the stock is on the cheap side, with EV/EBITDA of 6.5 and EV/EBIT of 8.5. EV/operating cash flow is 17.5 and EV/free cash flow is 26.6 on a 10-year cyclically adjusted basis. The TTM cash flow multiples are more attractive with EV/operating cash flow at 9.1 and EV/free cash flow at 7.8. Free cash flow was greater than operating cash flow due to proceeds on the sale of capital assets.

The stock looks cheap in relation to its assets, and reasonably priced in relation to its profits and cash flows. The company has not focused on maximizing its profits during the last decade, but has rather followed a strategy to become an international player with a full line of products for large farm operations. Reinvestments in the business have led to a compounded annual growth rate of tangible book value of about 6.5% for the last 10 years:

BUI Tangible Book Value (Annual) data by YCharts

Financial position

The key ratios for financial stability look somewhat weak, but it is positive to see the reduction in net debt compared to 12 months ago:

Due to the losses in 2015 and 2016, the company was not in compliance with the EBITDA covenant of its lending agreement at the end of 2016. As a result of this noncompliance, the company had its stamping fees from the lenders increased by 2.0%. Subsequent to Q3 2017 quarter end, the company finalized a three-year asset-based lending agreement with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM). The new agreement replaces the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) as the bankers for the company. The new agreement provides the company with a $50 million credit line and helps reduce interest costs going forward. The company is in compliance with the covenants of the new agreement.

All of the land, buildings, manufacturing equipment, and office equipment are owned by the company. The company has no capital leases, but five small operating leases, including two warehouse facilities in the U.S.

To summarize, I think that the company is in a much stronger financial position than a year ago. The new lending agreement also reduces interest costs going forward.

Capital allocation

There were no options outstanding as of June 30, 2017, and the outstanding share count has been unchanged at least since 2007. The most recent dividend was declared in 2007. The company has since then used its cash to finance its growth. According to the most recent annual information form, the current dividend policy is under review.

According to the company, many farm equipment manufacturers did not survive the harsh environment of previous years which has provided opportunities for acquisitions at favorable prices. The company plans to explore these opportunities. In previous years, the company has made acquisitions in order to extend its product line. An example of this is the adding of sprayers by acquiring the assets of Redball LLC in 2009. Another example is the purchase of the assets of Feterl, an auger manufacturer, in 2010. It is difficult to assess the success of previous acquisitions, but the acquired companies and assets have been relatively small with the intent of expanding the line of products for large farm operations. From a strategic point of view, the acquisitions have made sense. There is no goodwill on the balance sheet, which makes me believe that the acquisitions have been made at reasonable prices.

Capital expenditures are expected to continue at approximately $3 to $7 million per year. Capital expenditures were in the past financed out of operating cash flow.

Profitability history

The key ratios for historic profitability provide a positive picture, considering the tough industry conditions faced lately:

The margins have been under pressure, especially during 2015 and 2016. I think that the aggregated income and cash flow numbers are strong enough to consider the stock for investment.

Shareholder structure and management incentives

Following the Rostselmash deal in 2007, the company announced the election of new officers from Rostselmash to run Buhler Industries. John Buhler, age 75 at the time, retired as CEO and chairman of the board and was replaced by the Rostselmash officers Yury Ryazanov as CEO and Dmitry Udras as chairman of the board. Mr. Ryazanov and Mr. Udras both still hold these positions, and none of them receive any compensation for their work at Buhler. None of them holds shares in the company. Since Mr. Ryazanov and Mr. Udras are both living in Russia, my understanding is that the company is effectively run by President Dmitry Lyubimov. Rostselmash holds 80.4% of the outstanding shares.

The former CEO and chairman John Buhler still holds 15.5% of the outstanding shares. I think that it is positive that John Buhler still remains committed to the company 10 years after his retirement.

The highest individual executive compensation in 2016 was $309,825 paid to Dmitry Lyubimov, which seems reasonable considering the size of the company.

With two dominant shareholders, the remaining free float is only 4.1%. This in combination with the relatively low market capitalization practically makes the stock uninvestable for institutions and mutual funds managing larger sums of money. To me it is not clear why the company hasn’t been taken private.

Trend

As previously stated, 2015 and 2016 were tough years for the company. The competitor Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has experienced a similar decline in revenue as Buhler. A positive is that Buhler succeeded in improving its revenue in 2016, even though margins were suffering.

BUI Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

As can be seen in the following chart, the prices of agricultural products have been declining over the last couple of years:

Agriculture Price Index data by YCharts

When commodity prices are weak, this negatively impacts sales of farm equipment and tractors. This can be seen in the following graph of industrial production data for farm machinery and equipment:

Data source: FRED

As can be seen in the chart, 2017 has seen some positive momentum. In the most recent quarterly report (Q3 2017), management states that orders in North America have returned to near historical levels, with the company seeing an increase in sales to the U.S., whereas sales to Eastern Europe have remained steady. The numbers for Q3 2017 are the strongest Q3 numbers since 2013 after adjusting for a large gain on sale of surplus assets in Q3 2016. The improvement was mainly driven by improved efficiencies in manufacturing and an increase in sales to the U.S.

The company provides the following outlook in the most recent quarterly report:

Sales for 2017 are expected to be up over 2016 sales. While demand for agricultural equipment continues to be slow resulting from lower commodity prices, the Company has experienced higher levels of demand for equipment in 2017 compared to 2016. Dealer inventory levels for front-wheel assist and four-wheel drive tractors are down from last year in both Canada and the United States which will create opportunities when demand for new equipment increases. ... Profit margins are still expected to be soft due to competition for equipment sales and the weaker Canadian dollar that continues to have a significant negative impact on the Company with parts purchased in US dollars.

As can be seen in the chart below, the company had issues with a huge inventory and with cash conversion in 2014 and 2015. Significant improvements were made in supply chain management controls, which resulted in an inventory reduction of 29% or $60 million from 2015 to 2016. Hopefully the company can continue to improve its inventory management.



To conclude, the company has a couple of tough years behind it, and the trend seems to be improving.

Conclusion

Buhler Industries is in a business which experienced a major downturn during the last couple of years. The company has seen some improvements in the most recent quarter, and has returned to profitability after two years of losses. With a new lending agreement in place in combination with a low price to tangible book multiple, the investment has down-side protection. I view the downside as limited enough to warrant an investment, and I expect the company to at least break even until the industry experiences a stronger upturn. To me it seems reasonable that the stock should trade closer to a price to tangible book multiple of 1. This would imply that there is room for the stock price to increase by almost 70%.