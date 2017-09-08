Real Estate Weekly: Storms Will Disrupt National Real Estate Markets

Before this hurricane season is over, we could see at least one million housing units significantly damaged. We expect apartment and hotel rent growth to accelerate materially.

The 10% intra-sector divergence in the REIT market this week foreshadows the “winners and losers” effect of these seismic events. Self-storage rallied 6% while single family rentals dipped 4%.

All bets are now off when it comes to the closely-watched metrics like home prices, housing inventory, rent growth, hotel occupancy, and mortgage delinquencies.

The one-two punch of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are expected to significantly disrupt real estate markets on a scale that’s on a similar or greater magnitude to Hurricane Katrina.

The REIT averages rallied for the fourth consecutive week as the market begins to anticipate the effects of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. Homebuilders gained 1% while mortgage REITs fell 2%.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 0.6%, the fourth consecutive week of gains. Intra-sector divergences were significant this week as the market begins to anticipate the effects of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. Storage REITs surged 6% while single family rental and manufactured housing REITs dipped nearly 5%. The 10-year yield continues to hover around 2017-lows, falling 9 basis point on the week.

Outside of the REIT space, the other real estate equity sectors were mixed on the week. Homebuilders (XHB) and commercial construction (PKB) were higher by roughly 1% on the week. Mortgage REITs (REM) declined 2% as investors anticipate a rise in mortgage delinquency in the aftermath of the storms. international real estate (VNQI) rose 1.3%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 3.1% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 5.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Notable Real Estate Developments on this Week

The wide-ranging and lasting effects of both Hurricane Harvey and Irma continue to be the central focus of discussion in the real estate world this week. Last week, we published “Quantifying The Impact of Harvey on Apartment REITs.” We pointed out that comparable past storms have led to significant increases in apartment demand. We expect to see measurable upticks in national occupancy and rent growth. Camden and MAA are the apartment REITs most affected by Hurricane Harvey. Higher occupancy and recovering rent growth should be expected if these REITs’ units are relatively undamaged.

Unfortunately, next week we will have to examine the impacts of Hurricane Irma as well. We did a preliminary analysis and found that Camden and MAA are once again the apartment REITs most affected. Roughly 4% of all apartment REIT NOI comes from the Florida region. Like with Harvey, if the apartment REIT’s assets are relatively undamaged by the storm compared to other housing units, they could see improved fundamentals as displaced homeowners seek alternative shelter during the rebuilding process.

We also analyzed the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the hotel markets, and the same themes apply to Irma. We published “Harvey May Revitalize Stumbling Hotels” where we estimated that, after Hurricane Katrina, national hotel occupancy and RevPar were 1-3% higher than they otherwise would have been during 2H15. If history is a guide, hotel occupancy may exceed record levels set last year.

Real Estate Economic Data

Mortgage Rates Fall to 2017 Lows

Fixed mortgage rates continued to decline this week, retreating to 2017 lows amid broader strength in bond markets. The Freddie Mac 30-year fixed rate was at 3.78% on Thursday, more than 50 basis points lower than the post-election high of 4.3% in December 2016.

Storms Will Affect Mortgage Delinquencies

Black Knight published a report this week detailing some of the expected effects on the mortgage markets of Hurricane Harvey.“Using post-Hurricane Katrina as a model, Black Knight has found that as many as 300,000 homeowners with mortgages in FEMA-designated Harvey disaster areas could become past-due over the next few months. Post-Katrina, delinquencies spiked in Louisiana and Mississippi disaster areas, jumping 25 percent to peak at 34 percent of all mortgaged properties being past due.” Based on the latest forecasts, Hurricane Irma could be even more damaging.

The rate of mortgage delinquency has steadily declined in every quarter since the recession but has yet to return to pre-recession levels. We expect an uptick in the national delinquency rate but anticipate the effects to be localized. Unlike in the pre-recession period, there are well-capitalized institutional buyers including single family rental REITs that will be more-than-willing to step in to purchase distressed properties in bulk from banks, if that situation arises. SFR REITs have a significant presence in Florida and Texas.

Earnings Season Recap

We recently published our Real Estate Second Quarter Recap. We discussed that real estate equities delivered a relatively strong 2Q17. Same-store NOI growth was 3.3% across the sector, led by 6.8% growth in Single Family Rental REITs and 5.8% growth in Data Center REITs. Same-store NOI growth has averaged roughly 4% since 2012 and remains at the bottom end of the 3-5% post-recession range.

For further analysis on each sector's second-quarter performance, be sure to check out our REIT Rankings quarterly updates: Self-Storage, Malls, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Apartments, Student Housing, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, and Office.

Bottom Line: Storms Will Disrupt Real Estate Markets

This week, we updated our Real Estate Relative Valuation Update: Good Riddance to “Rates Up, REITs Down.” Correlations between REITs and interest rates have returned to their historical average near zero.

As interest rate uncertainty has faded, volatility in the REIT sector has declined to post-recession lows. The new real estate GICS index may also be helping to reduce volatility.

We used our relative valuation model to compare REITs to other benchmarks. REITs appear cheap relative to high-yield bonds and equities and appear fairly valued relative to treasury yields. REIT FCF multiples are near the upper-end of their post-recession average range.

