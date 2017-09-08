Cloudera: Outperformance On Every Front

The stock remains appropriately priced at ~6x forward revenues, one of the lowest valuations among its new IPO peers, and poised for a breakout.

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) probably couldn't have delivered a more perfect quarter. If you had to describe it with a single word, that word would be up: up in almost every regard. Revenue, billings, customers, guidance are all up - and yes, losses are up too. But fear not - while Cloudera's GAAP losses remain large, its actual cash burn has decreased from the prior year.

Unsurprisingly, investors cheered Cloudera's results, sending the stock up +4% in after-hours trading on the heels of the earnings announcement, its second earnings as a public company. The postmarket rally capstones a ~30% rise in the stock this month, but given that the Cloudera remains politely valued at 6.2x, below its peers, I believe the rally still has legs.

The stock's path forward is different from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), which also delivered positive earnings on the same day as Cloudera and rose 4% in the aftermarket. Okta also rose ~30% on the month and after its post-earnings rally is valued at 8.3x forward revenues, two turns higher than Cloudera. And while Okta has a superior growth profile to Cloudera, the two-turn premium is probably unwarranted as the growth premium is not sustainable as Okta scales to Cloudera's size (Cloudera is nearly twice as big as Okta on a revenue basis). Mean reversion will probably push both stocks to trade in the 7x range.

This implies a price target of ~$25 for Cloudera.

The following article will dive into Cloudera's Q2 results, and will review its standing and valuation relative to its newly minted IPO peers, and hopefully give you confidence in Cloudera's path to $25 and beyond. As a market-leading brand in a critical, growing area of infrastructure software (see my prior deep dive here), which is more and more relevant as an increasing number of businesses embrace the utility of big data, Cloudera is a solid long-term software company to hold in your portfolio. Without the processing power unlocked by Cloudera's Hadoop distribution, that data would sit in servers untapped.

Q2 scorecard

Let's do the play-by-play for Cloudera's Q2, starting with revenue:

Revenue grew 39% y/y to $89.8 million, marking barely any deceleration from last quarter's 41% growth. This exceeded analyst consensus of $85.6 million (+33% y/y) by an impressive 6 points, and also exceeded the company's own guidance of $85-$86 million

The slower-than-expected deceleration on the top line and the big beat on the top line will probably induce many analysts to revise their FY18 models, possibly unleashing a slew of price target upgrades that will help buoy the stock

Subscription revenues of $74.0 million grew faster at 46% y/y than total revenue, and represented 82% of total revenues, up 3 points from the prior year quarter's 79%. The increased mix toward subscription billings is important for margins, as professional services are basically performed at cost and are a drag to the company's profitability (indeed, in Q2, Cloudera had negative gross margin on its services revenue)

Dollar-based net expansion held high at 140%, virtually unchanged from last quarter's 142%, indicating the continued trend of Cloudera's ability to upsell customers into larger contracts

Operating losses of -$65.7 million represent a -73% operating margin loss, down from -60% in the prior-year quarter, due primarily to the margin deterioration generated by professional services and increased sales expenses as a percentage of revenue

Despite the margin deterioration, which was largely expected, pro forma EPS, adjusting for stock-based comp and one-time items, clocked in at -$0.17, much better than analyst consensus of -$0.25

Cloudera's cash burn picture continues to improve, assuaging any fears that the company will run out of cash anytime soon (and even if it did, it wouldn't be a half-bad idea for Cloudera to issue a follow-on given the recent run-up in its shares). See below the breakdown of Cloudera's quarterly and YTD cash flow:

Figure 1. Cloudera operating cash flow Its year-to-date operating cash flow was $17.9 million, improved significantly from last year's $52.1 million. Note that Cloudera's outsized and growing losses are mainly due to the fact that the company recognized stock-based comp charges on its earnings upon vesting of RSU grants when the company went public, which is why you see the large stock comp added back in YTD 2017.

Factoring in capex of $2 million, the company only burned $20 million in the first half of 2017. Note also that the company's IPO proceeds hit the balance sheet in Q2, and Cloudera reported $394 million of cash (and no debt) on its balance sheet, meaning it has plenty of years of liquidity left.

Turning finally to guidance. Cloudera raised guidance for the full year to $355-$360 million, up $10 million (~3%) from guidance issued last quarter, which I believe is plenty conservative given this quarter's $5 million beat already encapsulates half of that upside. There's much more room for upside here.

What's changed from last quarter?

A quick note to recall: Cloudera shares tanked after Q1, the company's first release as a public company. The company missed on billings targets, sending the stock into a tailspin that hadn't recovered until this month.

Now the picture looks different. The company's deferred revenue balance grew to $231 million, up from $213 million in Q1 - this puts calculated billings at $107.8 million for the quarter, a healthy pace ahead of revenues. Cloudera's business pipeline looks stuffed.

The general outlook for the Hadoop market has improved as well. Cloudera's nearest comp, Hortonworks (NYSE: HDP), is also up sharply this month:

HDP data by YCharts

Final thoughts and valuation

Cloudera's valuation, however, is best comped against its fellow high-growth software peers who have recently gone public, rather than Hortonworks, which has been a public company for several years. (Recall that Hortonworks' revenue is less than half of Cloudera's, and that its business model is entirely different - it charges professional services and consulting revenues on non-proprietary Hadoop distributions, unlike Cloudera, which bills customers for subscriptions to its proprietary Hadoop software).

Relative to this new-IPO peer set, Cloudera looks fairly cheap:

Figure 2. Cloudera trading comps Note that Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the only company in software's IPO class of 2017 to bear a lower valuation than Cloudera, recently traded at ~6x before plummeting after a disappointing earnings.

Cloudera has the opposite story - strong earnings, strong growth, and a low valuation (well, low-ish; no software IPO will ever be considered a value stock) that allows some breathing room for an extended rally.

I believe Cloudera's strong quarter will provide additional impetus to extend the stock's recent gains. Recall that Cloudera priced its IPO at $15 and the stock has hovered near that range for quite some time, without ever experiencing a burst-like rally common for other IPOs. Cloudera's time, thanks to earnings, could be now.

