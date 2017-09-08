Justifying Tanger

We are always on the lookout for value in this crazy market, or as some like to call it, the Wall Street Casino. One of the most battered sectors of late has been retail. Thankfully, we have been underexposed to the sector as a whole, though we do have a substantial position in Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) which we are currently taking a bath on. Over the course of the last six months, we have stepped up our coverage of the sector, as it has been battered for what seems like two years straight, with some individual names struggling even further. We recently made a quick trade on J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and admitted it was a gamble. We have now picked up some more exposure to retail.

For those unfamiliar with our strategy, we like to have long-standing, core positions in moderate-to-high dividend paying names (about 50% of the portfolio), as well as in popular growth names (about 20-25% of the portfolio), cash (about 10-15% in so-called dry powder), 5% in precious metals, and the other 5% for "gambling." Perhaps the proper vernacular is "speculating." In this column, we will discuss a purchase made yesterday (9/5/2017) on the open market to bolster our long-term dividend portion of the portfolio. The name in question? Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), a real estate investment trust, or REIT.

We have had exposure to REITs over the years, having owned Realty Income (NYSE:O), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) at various points in the last 10 years. We open and close positions for a variety of reasons but still consider these all solid investments as part of a long-term compounding plan (reinvesting the dividends). We also own some exposure to the more volatile mortgage real estate investment trusts, or mREITs, including Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). We never want to overexpose ourselves to any one sector, but if you were going to do it, REITs aren’t a poor decision, but pain in interest rates will lead to pain in your portfolio. While Tanger is a REIT, and there are similar names out there, we see Tanger as an interesting play offering compelling value. In this column, we will analyze our rationale for buying.

About Tanger

Let us start with a basic introduction to the company for our many followers. Our apologies to longstanding owners of the company whose eyes are about to glaze over. Based out of Greensboro, North Carolina, the company has a portfolio of over 40 high-end retail outlet shopping centers, and over the years, builds new ones and sells off assets accordingly. Per the company, there is one under construction now. Tanger’s properties are in 22 states, as well as in Canada (figure 1). The company has been operating for nearly four decades, and currently boasts 188 million shoppers annually. While we question this figure (being that it means nearly half of America shops at their outlet centers), and it is most definitely counting repeat customers, it is still impressive.

Figure 1. Geographic Diversification of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Portfolio Interests as of June 2017

Source: Company presentation

Why Now?

So why are we just now considering the name? Well, as you all know, anything to do with retail has been battered, with very few exceptions. Foot traffic is down in many stores, competition is fierce, particularly online, and consumer/shopping patterns are in flux. That said, we have had the name on our watch list since April when it was in the mid-$30 range. We watched the stock fall for nearly six months, while eyeing the yield (figure 2). We pulled the trigger at $23.60 for the dividend yielding 5.76%, more than qualifying it for our high yield cutoff (5%). Further, we feel the sector as a whole is now oversold. This is because our prior coverage suggests many retailers are putting in their own bottoms in terms of performance as their strategic plans to survive are now taking hold. We saw strong evidence in our retail coverage (more on that below). While Tanger has felt a bit of a pinch, it is not as exposed to retail pains as the selloff suggests. This is because these are outlet centers, not malls. While outlets have seen declines, they are not nearly as exacerbated as what malls are experiencing. For Tanger, it comes down to occupancy (which impacts earnings), whether the dividend will be maintained, and future development. We will elaborate on these issues as they apply to our long thesis.

Figure 2. Six Month Stock Trading History of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Source: Google Finance

Occupancy

Tanger leases its ideally placed locations outside of major urban areas at rates that ensure occupancy whilst remaining competitive and protecting the top line. That is a much finer balancing act than you could possibly imagine. One of the reasons for selling the name has stemmed from declining performance of tenant retailers and the fear of them closing stores in the outlets. To prevent this, you can rest assured there are lease negotiations to keep companies in the outlets. However, with Tanger’s portfolio, storefronts do not remain empty for long. In fact, the occupancy data is impressive (figure 3). With occupancy of 95% or greater since the initial public offering, the top line has always been strong. The bears may use this same data as ammo. Note the last 6 bars of the figure show a steady decline from 99% to 96% occupancy. Also note that we have dropped to 96% in just a few quarters. This is something we will be watching extremely closely moving forward. The bears may couple this data with rising tenant occupancy costs (figure 4) which can weigh on the bottom line. As you can see, the costs have been rising which pressures retailers into potentially renegotiating leases, particularly when we combine this data with retailers’ falling sales over the last two years. There is a key risk here. Digging into the latest 10-Q, we see a warning that “a portion of our rental revenues are derived from percentage rents that directly depend on the sales volume of certain tenants. Accordingly, declines in these tenants' results of operations would reduce the income produced by our properties.” Still, the occupants at Tanger are rather stable, and include some of the most world renowned brands.

Figure 3. Percentage of Available Space Occupied by Tenants at Tanger Factory Outlets

Source: Company presentation (linked in figure 1)

Figure 4. Historical Tenants’ Occupancy Costs at Tanger Factory Outlets

Source: Company presentation (linked in figure 1)

Who Are The Tenants?

Some of the most respected American brands occupy Tanger’s space. The portfolio is well diversified in terms of brands (figure 5), but of course is concentrated in retail. When we see the carnage in retail, we can understand the pin-action selling in Tanger, above and beyond its own weaknesses that it may be experiencing. As you can see, there are a number of familiar names on the list. The GAP (NYSE:GPS) and Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) have both been exceptionally weak for 18 months, and with their underperformance, the market has shot first and asked questions later. Digging into the so-called "other" list, which makes up 64% of the portfolio, there are other popular names not shown in the figure, such as American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Chico’s (NYSE:CHS). One of the reasons we anecdotally decided to get long the name is that we have covered a number of retailers recently, many of which are Tanger tenants, and from what we can tell, they appear to be turning the corner (table 1). While there is much work to do, we believe that any evidence that things are on the mend in retail is welcomed, especially as we want to ensure our dividend is protected.

Figure 5. Tenant Mix of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Source: Company presentation (linked in figure 1)

Table 1. Selected Recent Quad 7 Capital Coverage of the Retail Sector, Which Includes Many of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Tenants

In our coverage, we noted that many of these companies reported better-than-expected results. In fact all but Foot Locker outperformed overall expectations. While we acknowledge that expectations had diminished substantially over the last year or so, beating consensus expectations is a major win. Many of these companies have been transitioning and adapting to the new retail realities, and while one or two quarters doesn’t make a trend, we are encouraged by the results as it may mean that revenues aren’t hit too hard at Tanger going forward, and by extension, the dividend remains comfortably covered.

The Dividend

We bought the name for the dividend. Tanger is a dividend aristocrat, by both its own admission and by definition (figure 6). In fact, the company has raised its dividend every single year since its IPO back in the early 1990s. That is impressive. What is not reflected in figure 6 below is the fact that in 2017, the dividend has been raised again and will be paid out at a rate of $1.37 for the year. We fully expect the dividend to continue growing. As the dividend grows, so long as it is safe, there is some downside protection. Eventually yields can get so high there is bargain buying. We believe we have done that (picked up a bargain), but we are prepared to purchase more should the name fall. The question ultimately becomes is the dividend safe?

Figure 6. Annual Dividend History of Tanger Factory Outlets Since Initial Public Offering

Source: Company website

Performance

It is without question that Tanger has been pressured with the immense pain in retail names over the last year. In the company’s most recent quarter, it actually beat on both the top and bottom lines, although as soon as you look to the net income figures, you might get concerned. In Q2 2017, net income was $0.31 per share, or $29.1 million, compared to $0.76 per common share, or $72.7 million last year. It is important to realize that net income was boosted by sales of assets this year and last. Sales of assets boosted earnings by $0.07 per share in Q2 2017 and $0.52 per share last year. This fact certainly improves the year-over-year comparison. As this is a REIT, it is also wise to look at the funds from operations. Year over year, it was flat. Flat is definitely better than down, but it’s a far cry from a win. Still, at $0.59, we have sufficient dividend coverage. That is what we care about. Is the dividend covered? The answer is a resounding yes. Figure 7 depicts recent historical dividend payments and funds from operations.

Figure 7. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Recent Funds From Operations and Dividend Payments

Source: Company earnings and author calculations (excel)

The dividend has been more than covered from funds from operations every quarter even during this downturn. It is not unheard of from the company to pay out a special dividend as well. Can we expect this coverage to continue? You can count on it. In fact, when it updated guidance during the most recent earnings report, Tanger guided that for the year fund from operations would total at least $2.40. Factoring in the dividends of $1.37 for the year and we can see that this would lead to coverage of at least $1.03 per share. This means we would be seeing $100 million plus in dividend coverage, continuing a trend of extreme coverage. In 2016 for example, the company only paid out 54% of its funds from operations as dividends, leaving over $100 million to be reinvested back into the business. Bottom line? The dividend is about as secure as it gets.

Looking Ahead

We are already in the name for the aforementioned reasons. But what can we expect going forward? Well, we touched on how the year looks like it will end, with over $1.00 per share coverage on the dividend. If we are correct that retail is at or nearing a bottom, then it stands to reason that so is Tanger. However, if we are wrong on this call and the situation deteriorates further, the worst case for our dividend is that we no longer have an extreme excess. Even with a downturn, Tanger’s conservative principles protect shareholders and the dividend. What we find fascinating is that despite the turmoil, we can expect same center operating income growth for the year, not contraction. It is looking like it will come in anywhere from 0.5% to 2.0%. If we back out 6 centers that are currently re-merchandising, the estimate on this key indicator jumps to 1.5% to 3.0%. Finally, we leave you with this. The company is a slow grower, and that allows it to be effectively managed. Those excess funds from operations? Well, they are being used to invest in the business. Coming up is a total investment of $135 million for an expansion of one center in Pennsylvania that is opening this month and in Texas a new project is scheduled to open in the fall. Both should open with 90% occupancy.

Your Thoughts

We offered this in-depth look as part of a change in direction as a contributor as well as a justification as to why we bought the name and how we invest our portfolio. We want to hear from you? What have we missed? Are there oversights? Something terribly bullish we didn’t cover? Something awfully bearish we should acknowledge? Let the community know below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.