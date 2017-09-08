Okta: Blowout Quarter; Stock Rally Leaves It Ready For Profit Taking

You have to hand it to Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA): it's a growth monster that never fails to disappoint. In my prior bullish article on the company, I had written that the stock had been unfairly punished and would likely snap back to $25 on the back of strong earnings. My price target was perhaps too modest - after Okta's Q2 print, after-hours trading sent the stock to $28.

Okta has been on a tear this month, rising nearly 30% after falling harshly in a broad tech selloff at the beginning of August. Okta's Q2 results, which we'll dive into in this article, are likely to add some short-term fuel to the rally, but >8x signals dangerous territory for software stocks. At these levels, expectations are high and execution must be perfect for the valuation simply to hold - and for it to rise, something absolutely terrific must happen. In my opinion, there are few positive catalysts left on the horizon.

Now one of the most expensive stocks in software, I believe the stock is long overdue for some profit taking. This month's rapid rally has overcompensated Okta for Q2's good results and enthusiasm will likely fade soon.

Okta is still a growth engine and a fantastic company addressing a greenfield use case, but the recent rally has probably reached a plateau. I would pull back for now and wait for shares to decompress before re-entering a long position.

Q2 results

Okta posted phenomenal growth in Q2. Revenue grew 63% to $61.0 million, beating analyst consensus of $55.9 million (+49%) by 14 points and its own guidance of $55-$56 million. A 14 percent beat over consensus is probably one of the best performances the software sector has seen this quarter, and represents barely any deceleration over Okta's prior quarter growth of 67%.

See below Okta's updated quarterly growth glidepath:

Figure 1. OKTA growth by quarter Billings of $71.7 million still outpaced revenue by dollars, but we also note that billings growth of 54% lagged behind revenue growth of 63% this quarter, where the prior quarter saw the reverse.

Does this mean Okta's next four quarters will be slower? Not necessarily, as billings can be seasonal and influenced by the timing of deal closures, and Okta does not specifically highlight billings as a metric or guide to it. But certainly the slight billings drag places the company at greater risk of missing its next quarter, even if it does not explicitly guarantee it.

Operating leverage was the other major highlight coming out of Q2, with the company delivering 10 points of margin improvement over 2Q17. See Okta's margin history by quarter below:

Figure 2. OKTA margins by quarter Each of Okta's three components of operating spend: R&D, sales and marketing, and G&A saw meaningful sequential improvement over 1Q18. This is especially important as the company is still a loss leader and burning plenty of cash (roughly $21 million in cash burn year-to-date). The company's COO, Frederic Kerrest, however, has noted that the company is not locked into a growth-at-all-costs mindset and is committed to delivering margin improvement, which we saw proof of in Q2.

Guidance

Unsurprisingly, Okta also raised its guidance in true beat-and-raise fashion.

Full-year guidance went up to $243-$245 million, up $10 million (~4%) from prior quarter's guidance of $233-$236 million. I'll highlight two (unrelated) points on this:

The stock also rose 4% after hours, in tandem with the guidance increase, probably signaling that the stock is catching a fair bid for its results

The guidance increase basically captures $6 million of this quarter's beat and leaves the remaining $4 million for future upside - probably a touch on the conservative side, given Okta's two successive beats over guidance in the past two quarters

Overall, I think guidance could go up another $5-$6 million in Q3, the final time it will issue guidance for FY18.

Okta also introduced Q3 revenue guidance of $62-$63 million, implying 48% y/y growth over 3Q17. Again, this guidance is probably overly conservative, as 48% growth would be a significant deceleration over this quarter's 63%. Recall that Okta's deceleration in this quarter was a mere 4%.

Final thoughts

So does Okta have more room for performance upside? Absolutely. Its targets are set extremely conservatively, it has little competition outside of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Active Directory, a relative latecomer in the space, and it's spending aggressively on its sales headcount to push deals into the pipeline.

But does the stock have room for upside? With shares trading this richly, I think the risk-reward profile does not favor a long position.

Relative to its peers in the software IPO class of 2017, Okta is still fairly expensive:

Figure 3. Okta trading comps Its 8.3x valuation clues into the fact that the stock is overdue for a pullback. Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) is a particularly instructive comp in this regard. After a strong Q2 performance in early August, shares rallied to a ~9x valuation before pulling back recently to 8x, shown above.

Okta, more likely than not, will follow a similar pattern, and its run-up has already happened in the weeks leading up to earnings. I'm still bullish on the stock long term for the sheer growth numbers it puts up and its technological advantage in an extremely sticky subscription business, but would prefer to sit on the sidelines until the stock's ebb and flow settles down.