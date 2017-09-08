Boy, Was I Wrong On Chesapeake

First and foremost, boy, was I wrong that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) had a floor anywhere near $5 (original article link here). My long position quickly took a big ol' dip into bearish waters to the point that I decided to just hold on to my speculative position.

Why did Chesapeake Energy Corporation tank? Partially due to sentiment towards a recovery in West Texas Intermediate and Henry Hub moving even lower, partially due to concerns over Hurricane Harvey and the impact that has on Chesapeake's Eagle Ford operations, largely due to the realization the firm isn't anywhere near to being out of the woods.

I'll start off with a few doses of reality all of us shareholders must come to terms with. In past pieces I think I've been a little too optimistic in regards to Chesapeake Energy Corporation and a recovering energy market, and through this piece I hope to set things straight. To be clear, I do think there are several ways Chesapeake Energy Corporation can salvage its situation, but tough choices will need to be made.

Some times you have to left go

Finally, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's CEO Doug Lawler openly admitted that one of the company's core assets will have to be sold off at some point. The question was asked, during its latest presentation: "So, just as a follow-up to be clear, so you talked about six big powerful assets. So, you could conceive of parting with one of those?"

Lawler commented: "That's right."

The big six is Chesapeake's Utica, Marcellus, Powder River Basin, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Mid-Continent position. Those plays represent basically all of Chesapeake's remaining assets. By "parting," I would assume that means a complete divestment of. Other than maybe squeezing out a few more small deals in the Mid-Continent region, Chesapeake has basically sold off all of the "non-core" assets it can that will raise a material amount of cash.

Any statement from Chesapeake that says "non-core" assets will be enough to raise the billions is specious. In the past sure but not any more.

Over the past year, sales of portions of its Haynesville and Mid-Continent raised well over a billion dollars, and those proceeds did go a long way in buying Chesapeake time (article link here explaining how all of that cash got eaten up), but mild improvements in its financial standing isn't enough because Chesapeake's financials remain terrible plain and simple (pro form for expected asset sale proceeds, current liabilities outpace current assets by at least $600 million, its debt load stands at $9.85 billion, and its midstream burden still looms large).

Don't get me wrong, the firm has done truly tremendous work fixing its balance sheet, and if it were any other management team, the firm would probably have gone under. That's the reason why I still have some hope in Chesapeake, but optimism isn't enough. If energy prices don't improve, I want clear, concrete commentary on how Chesapeake will leverage its core asset base to make ends meet.

If Chesapeake wants to bring its debt load down by $2-3 billion, it would need to sell its best Eagle Ford, Mid-Continent, Marcellus, or Haynesville acreage - with the Eagle Ford and Marcellus position, on a per-acre basis, being the most valuable.

It's true management is setting the Powder River Basin up as a divestment opportunity and recent well results have been encouraging (however, the Turner is a heterogeneous play so strong well results at two location doesn't mean as much), but as things stand now, that isn't a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. The Utica remains constrained by infrastructure bottlenecks, massive regional differentials, and low domestic gas prices.

Hurricane Harvey

Chesapeake's ramp up of its liquids production, primarily through aggressive drilling and completion activity in the Eagle Ford, was a huge part of its plan to improve cash flow generation. Liquids make up a little over a quarter of Chesapeake's production base, something several management teams have long said would change, but there has been little progress on this front over the past several years. The company's current Eagle Ford strategy is supposed to make good on the liquids growth promise made several years ago.

Hurricane Harvey forced Chesapeake to shut in Eagle Ford wells, halt development activity, and move its people and rigs out of the area. This negatively impacted Chesapeake's Q3 production, growth trajectory, and undoubtedly there will be clean-up costs. Chesapeake noted:

We have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey to a pretty significant extent down there. We have not yet quantified a number to which it would impact our production. And the reason for that is that we still have about 20% of our production offline of our total volumes in the field. We’ve also recognized additional issues around all aspects of our activity. ... Fortunately, we did not have any significant damage but we are definitely being impacted and we expect to continue to be impacted across the next few weeks until we return to normal.

Chesapeake will take a hit in Q3, but the real concern is how long will it take for the firm's oil growth engine to return to normal. This is the best reason for why Chesapeake's stock price remains subdued on a relative basis.

The upside of a terrible situation

Now, I brought those items up because investors need to take them to heart. Chesapeake's cash flow situation is dire, and larger liquids (oil and natural gas liquids) sales from the Eagle Ford is what the firm needs to change that. When generating negative free cash flow how can debt reduction be possible? It isn't. Something has to change.

There are several avenues for Chesapeake to climb up and out of its predicament. Its $3.8 billion revolving credit line due in 2019 was reaffirmed, giving the firm access to liquidity to make this possible.

Chesapeake's cash flow situation is the first thing that needs fixed. The company is burning through too much cash each and every quarter. The step up in completions in 2H (Hurricane Harvey got in the way to an unknown degree) vs. both 1H 2017 and 2016 levels will return Chesapeake's production base to growth. Growth which should carry on into 2018, making a reduction in capex a viable 2018 option.

Management commented:

The focus that [Chesapeake has] on free cash flow neutrality at a normalized price deck of $50 and $3, we believe is very achievable for us, and we’ll approximate our capital program, we’ll approximately our cash flow next year. What we also are really highlighting is this value over volumes, and we will be adjusting our capital program accordingly.

Cutting capex and riding its production growth upwards next year is the way to go, and it seems management is doubling down on that commitment. The firm's hedging program will help.

Reductions in activity in the Mid-Continent region in light of Chesapeake's northern Meramec appraisal falling flat (ran into high water cut problems), reductions in the Haynesville after Chesapeake meets its 2015 agreement with Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to bring 140 type wells online in the play by the end of this year, and reductions in the Eagle Ford in light of oil prices not holding above $50 WTI are on tap. That's how Chesapeake will bring down its 2018 capex budget versus 2017 levels.

PRB big but not that big

Ideally, Chesapeake proves the Turner oil play in the Powder River Basin (third PRB rig coming in October that will be dedicated to the Turner) and finds a private equity firm willing to pay around a billion dollars for that asset (with the caveat being that this large bid would come after proving the Turner, not before). Chesapeake isn't generating free cash flow from the PRB, so parting with it would improve its financial standing.

An offer well over a billion bucks would require a higher oil price environment or someone with more dollars than sense (short of discovering that the Turner sandstone is a Tier 1.5 play with ample well locations across the firm's acreage), and Chesapeake can only wait for so long. The increase in PRB activity (in my view) is solely based on speeding up the appraisal process so the asset can be sold, and investors should note that Chesapeake is running an aggressive outspend to do so.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

There is also room for acreage swaps, with an eye on the Mid-Continent region, to enable Chesapeake to trade stranded acreage for a contiguous position. After doing so, previously unmarketable acreage becomes marketable. Acreage swaps in the Eagle Ford play are also possible, but that would probably be retained by Chesapeake unless forced to divest the asset.

Better energy prices is the silver bullet every Chesapeake investor, including myself, is praying for. $55 WTI makes a lot more of Chesapeake's asset base profitable and thus marketable, as does $3.50/Mcf Henry Hub, but that may not come around for a while.

Intriguing Marcellus/Utica development

Management noted that Chesapeake plans to test out the Utica play in northeastern Pennsylvania (where Marcellus activity is underway), far away from its current Utica activity in Ohio. Chesapeake hasn't drilled a well in the Utica here yet but appears optimistic that these would be very productive like its Marcellus wells. 70,000 net acres are being tested out starting in early-2018.

In light of Chesapeake being constrained by limited gas takeaway options in the Marcellus, which is why output is being held flat at 2-2.2 Bcf/d for minimal capex, this is an odd choice unless management is priming part of its Pennsylvanian acreage for a sale. Possibly, due to Chesapeake noting that its Marcellus output wouldn't grow anytime soon (potentially years), management is willing to trade a smaller drilling portfolio (that is being developed very slowly) for cash upfront.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

After posting a monster Marcellus well with an initial production rate of 61 MMcf/d and a 30-day IP rate of 55 MMcf/d, the McGavin E WYO 6H well (10,500-foot lateral), Chesapeake may be banking on needing less wells to maintain its 2-2.2 Bcf/d production base for years to come. Without additional takeaway capacity Chesapeake can't grow, and pipeline projects take a long term to come to fruition.

Final thoughts

I'm sure you noticed a common theme: asset sales asset sales asset sales. That's what it is all about at Chesapeake Energy Corporation, asset sales and the operational improvements making those proceeds possible to drive a recovery in its stock price. This is why, for now, I'm holding on to my shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Maybe I'm a fool, but as my only energy investment, I consider Chesapeake Energy Corporation as both a turnaround play and a call option on higher oil and gas prices. Let's see how it plays out.