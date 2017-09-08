Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Much higher Lower 48 production + lower demand (power burn and LNG) resulted in the much higher w-o-w storage injection.

If EIA reports a storage injection of 90 Bcf, it would be compared to +58 Bcf last year and +63 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a +65 Bcf change yesterday, which was 7 Bcf lower than our forecast of +72 Bcf. Be sure to read our September 1 week storage report here.

For the week of 9/8, we expect an injection of 90 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

This week's fundamental balance was very lopsided on the bearish side. Lower 48 production was higher w-o-w with an increase of ~1.7 Bcf/d. While the demand side recovered much slower as bearish weather continued to push power burn lower w-o-w by ~0.4 Bcf/d.

LNG exports was the big loser this week as Cheniere has trouble getting the gas onto the tankers. Flow data recovered somewhat over the last 2-days showing a jump back above 1 Bcf/d, but the timing of a full recovery is still unknown at this point in time.

Mexico gas exports recovered ~0.4 Bcf/d helping keep overall US gas exports above 5 Bcf/d over the last few days, but net, US gas exports were lower w-o-w by ~0.8 Bcf/d.

This pushes the daily implied balance from ~10.3 Bcf/d last week to ~12.9 Bcf/d this week, or a weekly injection of 90 Bcf.

