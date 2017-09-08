Out Of The Box: Wacamole

Around 6 months ago I said that the 10-year Treasury was heading to 2.00%. I have reiterated this any number of times. I have also said that equities would be heading higher, during the same time period. I might as well have been speaking to “Big Bird” for all of the agreement that anyone had with my viewpoint. Not surprising though, I suppose, I often stand out there alone.



Everyone and anyone, and all of my brethren vaunted commentators, especially those with “Economist” appended to their name, were not living with me, but across the river in the other camp. They bellowed, at the various network hosts, and journalists, “3.00% and heading higher.” They blamed inflation, employment, manufacturing and wages and all manner of data that had very little to do with what was “really” moving the bond markets. They looked around, and “whiffed,” as the central banks were nowhere on their radar.



The same can be said for equities. It was P/E multiples and earnings and a “this can’t continue” mindset that was clearly in motion. Not even a hint, that the central banks were driving the boat. Popeye was Captaining, Yellen was on the mainsail, and that was just that. More spinach please, and where is Olive Oyl anyway?



So, now this morning, and 2.03%. Again, same old garbage, reasons and explanations, and all manner of “stuff,” that has nothing to do with where we now are or how we got here. Same thing for the equities markets, more “stuff” and still no mention of the central banks.



You have to wonder, I wonder, and my eyes are open wide.



I can see what is happening. These people, in my view, are dining on Wacamole. They can’t see the people across the table, I guess because the avocados are piled so high in front of them. No wonder the cost of the things keeps going up.



The central banks now, according to Yardeni Research, have portfolios totaling $19 trillion. They are adding $300 billion a month, according to my own calculations. They have created, not a third world country, but a first world country with an economy rivaling both the United States and China. Money is flowing, globally, like “Manna from Heaven” and what do you expect, higher equity prices and lower yields, and a continuation of the same until they stop printing.



Just the interest income, from all of this, is staggering, and the printing goes on, unabated. Yet, no one, and I mean virtually no one, at all, ever even mentions the central banks’ intervention, as if it were not important. So, the Fed may be sitting still, for the moment, and I mean for the moment, but all of the rest of them have their printing presses out and they are hard at work.



Mr. Draghi, once again, at the latest ECB meeting, said well, maybe, and we’ll see, but the printing presses still roll on. They have become very similar to the Fed, lots of talks, no real action.



The ECB buys Corporate bonds and the Swiss and Japan buy equities, ETF’s, bonds and all manner of securities and derivatives. What, in fact, is happening, is that the central banks are monetizing the world; Inch by inch, step, by step, and now by the football field. No let-up in sight. These people should listen to Ferris Bueller:



“Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”



Well, the truth is now known, they didn’t look around very well and they surely missed it. They are still missing it. It seems unlikely that they will ever get it, to be quite frank. No Wacamole for me, thank you. I don’t want to miss out.



Now, while the equity folks are buying Home Depot and plywood makers and dumping insurance company bonds I have a new vision for you. These choices may all be fine as a sensible reaction to Hurricane Harvey, and Irma, but there is another take here.

Ready?



If these horrible storms cause massive financial damage, along with massive infrastructure damage, then the Fed may turn tail. They may go on a rampage to lower our American interest rates, once again, to deal with the catastrophes. The sign may be unfurled in Yankee Stadium:



“They are back!”



With all of the concern, expressed by some people, about Mr. Trump’s appointments to the Supreme court, I raise another issue. I have spoken about this a number of times before and, with the resignation of Mr. Fischer, I am bringing it to your attention, once again.



Mr. Trump will now appoint five of the seven Governors at the Fed. DS Economics states that “It’s the largest potential regime change in the leadership of the Fed since 1936.” The Fed of yesterday, the academic realm of the university economists, is about to be shattered. The Fed that exists today, will NOT be the Fed that exists tomorrow, as a result of Mr. Trump’s choices. That is my opinion.



I believe there will be more business people, more pragmatism, a redefined definition of “Normal,” and no desire left, to return to the old definition. I point out that when the central banks are running the show, for the first time in history, that “Normal” does not exist because this situation had never happened before. There is just no “Normal” present. Consequently, we are in an “Abnormal” environment which, because of the money created, drives equities higher and bond yields lower.



As Irma approaches one can only guess at the devastation that is likely to be caused. People, and their lives, and the lives of our four legged friends come first, of course, but the financial devastation may also be somewhere off the charts. The country has never been hit by a storm of this magnitude before. No one knows what will be left standing. I, to be quite forthright, am in “High Anxiety” as I wait for the hurricane to arrive. Sleep is a troubled affair.



My thoughts and prayers are for everyone that may be affected by the storm. I am not overly religious, but I am praying. May God grant each and everyone one of you safety and also safety for your loved ones.



May God bless us all!