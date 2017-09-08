AT&T: Current Price Is Attractive

Investment Thesis

AT&T (T) has not been performing too well in the past year as its wireless revenue saturates and faces strong competitions from other telecom service providers. As the company continue to seek growth, it is shifting its focus towards offering multiple services and contents to grow its revenue and retain its subscribers. By looking at AT&T’s Time Warner acquisition, we believe the company will help improve AT&T’s business mix and its operating metrics. With a target price of $39.20, we think AT&T’s current trade price is attractive.

AT&T’s Challenges

Let us begin by taking a look at the challenges AT&T is facing. As mentioned earlier, AT&T is facing fierce competitions from its competitors as the U.S. wireless market saturates. Its postpaid subscriber base growth has stagnated in the past few years. In the past quarter, its postpaid subscribers only increased slightly to 77.40 million from 77.35 million a quarter earlier. Fierce competitions from T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) that offers unlimited data plans continues to give AT&T tremendous pressure. As a result, the company’s postpaid wireless ARPU declined significantly to $52.79 in Q2 2017 from $57.84 in Q2 2015.

As a result of the significant drop in ARPU and only a slight increase in its subscribers, AT&T’s consumer wireless revenue continued to dwindle. The chart below shows clearly this trend of AT&T’s consumer wireless revenue (including prepaid and postpaid). Its consumer wireless revenue was close to $8.8 billion in Q3 2015 but dropped to below $7.8 billion in Q2 2017, a decrease of $1 billion or a decline of 11.4% in less than 2 years.

Beside revenue declining in its consumer wireless division, we also see its business wireline revenue declining from $8.1 billion in Q2 2015 to less than $7.4 billion in Q2 2017. The trend towards IP-based communication is clearly eroding its wireline revenue.

What AT&T has done well

Despite the challenges AT&T faces, we noted a few effort AT&T is making to grow its revenue. First, we noticed a declining trend of its churn rate. As the chart below shows, we see its post-paid churn rate gradually declining from the two-year high of 1.18% in Q4 2015 declining to the historical low of 0.79% in Q2 2017. Management attributed the decline to the company’s strategy of bundling its services with its newly acquired DirecTV or its existing U-verse video services. In addition, we think that AT&T’s response to T-Mobile and Sprint’s aggressive price war by dropping its mobile plan also helps improving its customer’s retention rate.

Second, AT&T not only did a good job reducing its churn rate, the company has managed to improve its consumer wireless EBITDA margin in the past 4 years. As the chart shows, its consumer wireless EBITDA margin improved to 50.4% in Q2 2017 from 48.5% in Q2 2015. Overall, its total company EBITDA margin expanded to 34% in Q2 2017 from 33% a year ago. This was mainly due to the company’s excellent management in its expenses, a low churn rate, and the company’s shift away from a subsidized-device business model.

AT&T’s Strategy Towards Growth

As US wireless market saturates, it is clear that telecom service providers are trying different methods to increase its revenue. T-Mobile and Sprint continued its aggressive pricing war in order to lure customers. On the other hand, Verizon (VZ) chose to acquire Yahoo, and incorporate its content with its AOL assets in an effort to integrate its wireless services and its contents services. AT&T appears to follow similar path by acquiring DirecTV in order to bundle its services as not only its wireless services reached saturation, its traditional pay TV subscribers is also declining rapidly. According to AT&T’s management in its last conference call, the ability to offer multiple services and bundle them together is an important strategy to move forward. It has resulted in low churn rates and is what is needed to stabilize its wireless services and fight against its revenue decline in its legacy business.

We like AT&T’s approach of trying to offer multiple services and bundling as we do not believe offering unlimited data plan at a low price will be the solution. A price war may temporarily keep its customers, but the company’s EBITDA will be negatively impacted. Besides, customers signing up or retained with AT&T based on a low monthly plan are generally less loyal. What is important is to offer multiple services and to retain its customer from leaving.

What Time Warner Acquisition can do to help AT&T?

AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner was part of its effort to offer multiple services. This acquisition will vertically integrate its existing data services with Time Warner’s premium contents. This strategy is inevitable as it is difficult to grow its free cash flow being a pure communication provider due to stiff price competition. In addition, media contents have much higher margin. Time Warner acquisition will allow the company to access to premium content for its DirecTV business as well as grow its wireless video business. We believe Time Warner’s premium content will provide positive impact in its wireless video business. This will definitely help keeping the retention rate and better protect its revenue from being eroded by stiff price competition from its competitors.

We will now take a closer look at Time Warner from the perspective of income statement and cash flow. In terms of economic benefit, Time Warner generates about $5.2 billion of operating cash flow in its trailing 12-month. This is about 13.3% of AT&T $39.3 billion of operating cash flow in its trailing 12-month.

Due to the nature of media business, Time Warner’s capital expenditure is very minimal as compared to AT&T which has to continue to spend money to upgrade its network. As the chart below shows, Time Warner’s capital expenditure to operating cash flow ratio is only about 10% in the TTM (trailing-12-month), significantly lower than AT&T’s 60%. Due to the low capital expenditure, Time Warner’s free cash flow is $4.7 billion in the TTM, or about 29.7% of AT&T’s $15.8 billion FCF in the TTM. The acquisition will result in a lower CapEx to Operating Cash Flow ratio.

As we can see from the table below, Time Warner merger allow AT&T to increase its cash flow by 29.7% based on its trailing-12-month information. Its EPS will increase by 12.3% due to AT&T’s lower operating margin. We have calculated the weighted average shares outstanding based on the merger condition, and used the forward 12 month to calculate its dividend. We see an estimated increase of about $2.2 billion in dividend payment after its Time Warner acquisition. Based on Free Cash Flow generated from the trailing 12-month, we see AT&T’s dividend payout ratio improved from 76.7% to 70.0%.

AT&T’s Operating Metric based on its TTM information at the end of June 30, 2017 (Source: Created by author, company reports)

The greatest drawback of this acquisition is the amount of debt added to AT&T. At the end of June 30, 2017, AT&T has $132.8 billion of long-term debt. With Time Warner’s acquisition, the total debt will increase to about $189 billion. This is an increase of 42.3% from the current level.

Its long-term debt to EBITDA ratio will increase from 2.7x to 3.3x after the acquisition. We think a ratio below 3x is good, but a ratio at 3.3x is a little high. Since telecommunication sector is always in need of capital to upgrade its network, and bidding for spectrums, a significant debt load increase will have negative impacts. However, given the nature of Time Warner’s good profit margin, and growth prospect, we think it is still acceptable. In addition, AT&T only stated that there will be a $1 billion in cost synergies within 3 years of the deal. That will further help improve its balance sheet.

Valuation

The final piece of evaluation we will do is to calculate AT&T’s target price. The consensus among analysts for AT&T’s EPS in fiscal 2017 is $2.94 per share. With today’s price, we have a PE ratio of 12.1x, slightly higher than Verizon’s 11.9x. Analysts are expecting AT&T’s EPS to grow to 2.99 in fiscal 2018. With Time Warner acquisition that likely will add to $0.25 to its EPS, we will have an EPS of $3.24 per share. Using the same PE ratio multiple of 12.1x, we come up with a target 12-month price of $39.20. With an estimated dividend of $2.00 per share annually, we work out a total return of 15.7%.

Investor Takeaway

We like AT&T’s growth strategy moving towards an integration of communication services and contents. This will allow AT&T to offer multiple services and bundle them to keep its customers. As we have shown, its Time Warner acquisition is accretive and will improve AT&T’s business mix and operating metrics despite the high debt load. As we have shown from our valuation calculation, AT&T’s total 12-month targeted return is 15.7%. Therefore, we believe AT&T it is an attractive investment. However, investor should remain cautious as US wireless market is extremely competitive and it is unrealistic to expect high growth rate in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.