Tesla Competition: Will The New Leaf Outsell The Model 3?

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) recently unveiled its second-generation Leaf with improved range and a new design. Although the Nissan Leaf has a lower price than Tesla's Model 3, I expect Model 3 to outsell the new Nissan Leaf in the coming years.

I see my investment in Tesla (TSLA) as a venture capital investment in a pre-revenue company as its most impactful products are yet to hit the market. Because of the nature of this investment, I keep a close eye on current and potential competition from both traditional auto manufacturers and technology companies, as I have done so in previous articles, such as Tesla Competition: GM Edition, Tesla Competition: Uber Edition, and Tesla Killed The Tesla Killer: Porsche Edition.

This article explores yet another so-called Tesla Killer: 2018 Nissan Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY).

As my followers and subscribers know, I like to keep my analysis simple enough to cut through the noise, but comprehensive enough to cover all factors relevant to the longer term.

Let's jump right in with a quick overview of key facts. Titles include links to product pages, which present some useful data. I included additional links if a specific piece of data was not provided on the product page.

100% electric drivetrain

Price: $30,000 before federal tax credit

Range: 150 miles with longer range option expected in 2019

Charge time: 60 minutes for 22 miles at home or 30 minutes for 88 miles with "fastest charging" available to public

Charging network: No dedicated fast-charging network

Control screen: 7" screen with basic functionality

Autonomy: Limited to auto-breaking and lane-keeping assist

Acceleration: Not released; I wonder why...

Battery warranty: 8 years or 100,000 miles

Over-the-air update capability: No.

Available: Early 2018

Demand: More than 250,000 units sold in 7 years

It's important to note that many industry observers had expected 2018 Nissan Leaf to be offered with a 200-plus mile range option (here, here, and here), but now it seems that Nissan will not offer a long-range option until 2019. This is important to point out as many traditional auto manufacturers, as well as numerous start-up technology companies, are seemingly in a race to announce ambitious plans with not much detail. I explored this issue in detail in my recent article, The Problem With Tesla's Competition.

Tesla Model 3

100% electric drivetrain

Price: $35,000 before federal tax credit

Range: 220 to 310 miles

Charge time: 60 minutes for 52 miles at home or 30 minutes for 170 miles with a Supercharger

Charging network: Access to Tesla's network of 25,000+ Superchargers and Destination Chargers by year-end 2017, with further rapid expansion planned for 2018. The importance of this competitive advantage cannot be overstated as this is what allows consumers to overcome "range anxiety," use their Tesla's as more than just a "commuter" car, and not need a second car for long-distance travel.

Control screen: 15" touchscreen with advanced functionality

Acceleration: 0-60 in 5.1 to 5.6 seconds (up to 2.0 seconds faster than 7.1 seconds for 2018 BMW 320i Sedan with a similar starting price)

Autonomy: According to the company, all Tesla vehicles produced in Tesla's factory, including Model 3, have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability at a safety level substantially greater than that of a human driver. Tesla's vehicles with Enhanced Autopilot match speed to traffic conditions, keep within a lane, automatically change lanes without requiring driver input, transition from one freeway to another, exit the freeway when destination is near, self-park when near a parking spot and be summoned to and from garage.

Battery warranty: Eight years or 100,000 miles

Over-the-air update capability: Yes; Tesla vehicles have regularly received over-the-air software updates that add new features and functionality for nearly five years. The importance of this competitive advantage cannot be overstated as this is what allows Tesla customers to fully benefit from Tesla's rapid innovation even after purchase.

Demand: An estimated 550,000 people paid cash deposits of $1,000 each. Tesla management recently indicated that annual Model 3 demand could surpass 700,000, and given the limited level of its competition for the next several years, I agree.

Model 3 demand could surpass 700,000, and given the limited level of its competition for the next several years, I agree. Available: Now, but mass-production likely in 4Q17, with deliveries to new reservations in late 2018.

Summary

Tesla Model 3 beats the Nissan Leaf at:

Range

Charging speed

Charging network

Control screen

Acceleration

Over-the-air updates

Autonomy

The Nissan Leaf beats Tesla Model 3 at:

Price

Federal Tax Credit

I only listed prices "before federal tax credit" because the federal credit is phased out after 200,000 units per manufacturer, and both Tesla and Nissan are likely to exceed that number soon. In any case, the federal tax credit is not a factor that will determine the outcome of this race in the longer term, which is my investment horizon.

One More Thing

During the Nissan Leaf unveil, the presenter called out Tesla and said:

“We also have two key advantages that our competitors like Tesla don’t.”

The presented listed Nissan's two advantages as having delivered 300,000 Leafs and being a car manufacturer for 84 years... similar to how BlackBerry had sold millions of smartphones and had been around for 27 years when the iPhone was introduced.

Risks To My Analysis

First, Nissan has a more established brand around the world with a history of meeting customer taste for decades. Tesla, on the other hand, is production-constrained company that is looking to accomplish one of the quickest production ramps in the automotive history.

Second, there will surely be some customers who prefer the lower priced Leaf and may not have a use for the extra range, the quicker acceleration, and the superior fast-charging network of the Model 3. Primarily due to the improvement in its batter range over its predecessor, I expect the new Nissan Leaf to sell well.

Bottom Line

Although some potential customers may choose the lower priced Nissan Leaf, I expect the majority of potential electric-vehicle customers to opt for Tesla's Model 3, primarily due to its longer range, its over-the-air update capability, and access to widespread fast-charging network.

Calling 2018 Nissan Leaf is a "Tesla Killer" is, kindly put, a stretch.

