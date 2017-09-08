Brent WTI Spreads Blowout As Consensus Expects Big Crude Storage Build Next Week

But the lingering effects of the storms will be offset in the coming months.

There are some near-term demand issues, which could see EIA report a material crude storage build next-week.

WTI took it on the chin today declining over $1.50/bbl, while Brent fell just $0.77/bbl. The spread between WTI and Brent is sitting at ~$6.14/bbl!

Historically, as Brent/WTI spread increased, US crude exports have increased. This is especially true following the lift on crude export ban last year. See chart below:

The drop in US crude exports last week was the result of Hurricane Harvey. Docks are still being repaired, and once crude exports return to normal, we could see exports spike a lot higher than the 1.3 million b/d record earlier this year.

Reports from ClipperData earlier in the day sent the market into a down spiral. Traders were beginning to price in material crude builds for EIA's next week Wednesday oil storage report. Some are seeing refineries return this week, but imports returned much faster, and some of the estimates we've seen points to a 10+ million crude build.

Of course, this may also point to a material draw in gasoline storage, but the estimates are wide ranging at the moment.

As we wrote in our weekly oil storage report yesterday, EIA oil storage report for the next few weeks will contain a lot of "noise." Crude imports might overwhelm the recovery in demand in the short-term leading to storage builds, but the high Brent WTI spread point to US crude exports surging once export facilities return to normal. In addition, crack spreads indicate that refineries across the US will delay seasonal maintenance schedule to capture the higher margins.

The market, however, does need to contend with some short-term issues like Hurricane Irma and the potential impact on crude demand in the short-term. Vehicle loss from Hurricane Harvey could temporarily lower gasoline demand in Texas, but these effects will prove transitory in the next few months when reconstruction could fuel oil demand higher pushing the medium-term outlook more bullish.

Couple that with higher US crude exports and higher than expected refinery throughput, WTI could be well supported and perform much better than the consensus thinks at the moment.

