RCS Media Has Been Another Golden Opportunity From Fiat Chrysler

The company has swung from loss to profit and reduced debt in past couple of years under charismatic leadership of Urbano Cairo.

Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA (OTCPK:RZSMF) has been on the up since coming under the control of charismatic new media entrepreneur Urbano Cairo. The rise was boosted by a short squeeze, which may still have further room to play out during September. FCA's divestment of a non-core asset gave an opportunity for investors to invest in a sector that has grown following corporate consolidation. The company, better known as RCS Media, has made substantial improvements in profitability and costs over the past couple of years. The macro picture for the sector is promising, but first and foremost this is a play on Cairo's rise.

The Company

Investors have been well-served by being long Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). The stock price is up 116% over the past year. They have also been well-served by being long the divestments made by CEO Sergio Marchionne as he focuses on core competencies.

Ferrari (OTC:RACE) is up 133% over the past year. The RCS Media Group is up 41% over the past year and a lot more than that over its 52-week low. For U.S. investors, the return has been even better, given the strength of the euro against the U.S. dollar.

Part of the reason why FCA's stock price has been so buoyant has been the improvement in its home Italian economy. RCS Media is benefiting in a similar fashion.

The main shareholder in RCS Media is well-diversified Cairo Communication SpA. Cairo, with assets of 1.56 billion euros, is not listed on the U.S. exchanges. It shares the Chairman and CEO Urbano Cairo. The company owns about 59% of RCS as part of its media assets. It is actively engaged in multimedia advertising. It owns two national TV channels and has two more planned. A bet on RCS Media is a bet on this up and coming media entity in what has been historically a somewhat closed market due to the political influence of past players.

Institutional shareholding in RCS Media is high. Apart from Cairo Communication, investment bank Mediobanca (OTCPK:MDIBY) has 9.9%. Fashion entrepreneur Della Valle Diego, the man behind Todt's shoes, has 7.3%. Co-op holding group Finsoe SpA has 4.6%. Somewhat surprisingly China National Chemical Corp. has 4.7%. The Honorary Chairman of the Board is Cesare Romiti. He is an ex-chairman of Fiat. He is also one of the biggest names in Italian business. He is an arch-exponent of Italy's pattern of groups controlled by a few strong players involved in both business and politics.

RCS itself is involved in various media areas. It is a publisher of books, magazines and newspapers. The jewel in the crown is the ownership of Italy's most prominent newspaper, "Corriere della Sera". Urbano Cairo surprised the country by gaining control last year against a highly favoured Establishment consortium which included Mediobanca and Pirelli (OTCPK:PPAMF). "Corriere della Sera" is Italy's largest circulation newspaper, but it is much more than that. It represents the financial and political power of Italy's commercial centre, Milan. As such, it puts Urbano Cairo nearer to the center of Italian power. In this, he is following somewhat in the footsteps of his original mentor, Silvio Berlusconi. RCS also owns "La Gazzetta del Sport" which is the country's third largest circulation newspaper. Cairo owns leading Italian football club, Torino FC (in another echo of Berlusconi who owned A.C. Milan). He has some other sporting interests as well. These include "GazzaBet", an online sports betting portal and mobile offering in conjunction with U.K. listed Playtech.

Spanish investments include two of the country's most well-known newspapers, "El Mundo" and "Marca". It is also strongly involved in fashion magazines such as Telva from Spain. The country has in recent years become a fashion design market, driven by strong brands such as Mango and Zara.

A survey sometime ago found that physical media print material is still popular in Italy: maybe it is the cafe society! For instance 73% of online readers also read physical newspapers. 78% of companies in the industry foresaw stable future investment in physical newspapers.

The company runs various TV stations including "Canal 13". Here it is a small player against the might of Italy's state-owned RAI and the largest private sector broadcaster, Mediaset. It has a range of new developments in the area of advertisement sales and distribution.

The Italian-Spanish axis of RCS Media is, in my opinion, one of its most attractive features. This pre-supposes that the recovery seen so far this year in Southern Europe continues. Overseas revenue equates to 30% of turnover in the latest six-month figures.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (subscription required) puts Italy's Sovereign Risk at BB and says a "fragile recovery is under way". Country Risk is rated at BB as well. Unlike many other countries, Italy is forecast to see continuing growth in the media and advertising sector up to 2019, according to a survey by Pricewaterhouse. It predicted a 3.6% CAGR for the total media and entertainment industry. Pay TV subscription would have a CAGR of 2.9% and Internet access revenue would have a CAGR of 8.5%.

Company Finances

RCS's finances are healthy, at least in the short to medium term. In July, the company renegotiated its debt with Turin bank Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) for a value of 332 million euros up to end 2022. This provides for better spreads on the interest rates. There are stipulations on the net debt/EBITDA ratio to be complied with. Under Mario Draghi, the ECB is likely to keep interest rates at its historic lows for quite some time. Any increase in interest rates would certainly be a negative for RCS Media.

Most of the accumulated debt was caused by previous unsuccessful forays overseas rather than in what is now the company's core business.

Q1 2017 results saw both net income and EBITDA improve. Management confirmed its ambitious 2017 targets remained intact at that point. The first half 2017 results announced in August saw the company continue on this track. Chairman Urbano Cairo reiterated their net profit target of 45 million euros for the year. In the first half, the figure was 24 million euros in net profit, up from 2.1 million euros year-on-year. This was on the back of lower revenue of 471.7 million euros compared to 504 million euros year-on-year, a result of successful cost cutting.

Q2 2016 was when the company had swung into profit and reduced its debt substantially as per details here. Since then, the situation has continued to improve and the target then of making savings of 60 million euros by end 2018 continues on track.

The trends are shown in the graph below from Thomson Reuters:

Valuation is interesting for an investor. The current PE ratio is 22.61, about in line with the S&P 500. Forward PE is just 14.50 (compared to the S&P average of 19.17). On the key indicator of price to sales, it is 0.72. So the investor is paying a small amount for each unit of sales. Price to cash flow is a good 13.87 (a figure of under 15 would generally be considered a bullish indicator).

According to research from Charles Schwab (subscription required), growth metrics are excellent. EPS growth over the last year has been 137.51%. Profitability is sound and improving.

Operating profit margin = 7.77%

Net profit margin = 3.16%

Cash flow margin = 6.03%

Financial strength figures show the debt on the balance sheet. As for short-term indicators, the current ratio is at 0.68 and quick ratio at 0.65.

Taking into account the analysis of the company's fundamentals, valuation, momentum and risk, Charles Schwab's rating for the company is Marketperform. Similarly, five analysts covering the company have a median forecast of 1.41 euros against a Milan pricing of 1.24 euros. This represents an improvement from over a year ago. So its medium- to long-term fundamentals stand analysis.

Long-term debt to equity is 232.38, which is quite high. This figure reflects how much of a company's debt is financed by its debt holders as opposed to its owners. Surprisingly for a company with quite high debt loads, RCS has an Enterprise Value less than its Market Cap. The equivalent of US$1.0 billion to market cap of US$803 million is another positive factor. In fact, the company has quite high market cap compared to its competitors as the illustration below from the "Financial Times" (subscription required) illustrates:

The Stock Price

One key short-term factor for investors could be short interest in the stock. Taking figures from FINRA, this was stated in early September as being at 221,900 shares, up 44.7% from the earlier FINRA figures. The short interest transactions as per the OTC website are as below:

Average volume on the OTC is low and it would take sellers 34 days to close positions. On its Italian listing, there are 521.86 million shares outstanding. The public float is 85.57 million. There is an average of 658,000 shares traded daily. A further short squeeze and subsequent price uptick cannot be ruled out.

The one-year stock chart and volume figures from OTC illustrate the stock price movement over this period:





The spikes in volume at the base of the graph illustrate the recent increase in short activity.

OTC stocks of course tend to have some heightened risk. Financial information is less rigorous than for standard NYSE or NASDAQ stocks. However it should be understood that RCS owns some of Italy's and Spain's most prestigious titles and is not a fly-by-night company. For investors who have the wherewithal, RCS is on the Borsa Italiana (which was taken over by the London Stock Exchange Group in 2007) as BIT:RCS.

FCA had instituted a demerger and liquidation of the shares it held in favour of Interim One B.V. in May 2016. Under a Dutch law demerger procedure, Interim One was then liquidated. The 87,237,360 ordinary shares FCA held in RCS had then been distributed to holders of its common stock. For each common share of FCA held, shareholders received 0.067746 ordinary shares of RCS. At that point Interim One B.V. was liquidated.

Conclusion

The company's market cap of equivalent US$803 million makes it in the category of small cap for an international investor. Small cap stocks by definition tend to be higher risk than large cap stocks. It is however on the Blue Chip segment of the Italian stock market.

Daily turnover at 658,000 shares on the Italian market (it is lower on the OTC market) is reasonable. It should mean that liquidity is not a major problem for when the international investor wants to buy or sell stock.

The debt situation I have detailed is the highest risk factor which an investor should study. As detailed, short to medium term, it is not problematical. Any long-term stress will depend upon short- to medium-term results continuing on their improvement path, both in terms of cost savings and net profitability.

The continuing improvement in results and Urbano Cairo's growing influence make RCS Media an interesting play. The success of management so far seems to indicate it is on the right track. The economic improvement in Italy and Spain is in my opinion a further strong bull factor. Most of all though this should be seen as a play on what could be an emerging media group success story.

