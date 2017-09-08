Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Cheap Stock But Tough Road Ahead

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) reported fiscal third quarter earnings recently. The Meg Whitman led company reported better than expected earnings results posting major beats in both revenue and earnings. However, the market has not warmed up to the strong performance as the guidance again was a letdown and hardly inspires confidence. Shares of the enterprise software and hardware maker have heavily underperformed this year, partly due to the spinoffs. HPE stock is down by over 40% YTD. In comparison shares of Cisco (CSCO) and IBM (IBM) have gained more than 5% and lost more than 13%, respectively, YTD. Now, the better than expected Q3 earnings brings us to the question: Is HPE stock a good buy following the latest earnings update?

HPE Q3 2017 Earnings: A Quick Look

HPE reported revenue of $8.21 billion, against expectations of $7.49 billion. On the bottom line too, the company delivered an impressive beat. EPS came in at 30 cents compared to expectations of 26 cents, a beat of 15.38%. And as we had anticipated in our HPE Q3 earnings preview, the earnings beat wasn't enough to lift the stock. HPE stock price was up by over 4% in the after hours following the earnings announcement. However, the stock has fallen by more than 5% in the following days.

Most of the segments showed improvement. The enterprise group delivered a revenue of $6.7 billion, a 3% year-over-year (YoY) growth. The software segment, which was recently spun off, registered $718 million in revenue, a 3% YoY decline (2% YoY decline on an adjusted basis). The financial services segment revenue came in $897 million, good for a 10% YoY growth and 11% growth on an adjusted basis. Another closely watched metric in the earnings was the server sales, as the entire server market is under pressure. Server sales were down 1% YoY but remained flat on an adjusted basis. However, storage and network revenue showed good double-digit growth. The non-GAAP operating profit margins which have been under pressure lately and a cause of concern for investors came in at 8.4%, down 150 basis points YoY but up 60 basis points sequentially.

The guidance hardly inspires confidence.

The company was expected to slash its full-year guidance, on account of the spinoffs. The question was by how much? The FY 2017 guidance given at the Q2 earnings was EPS to be between $1.46 and $1.56. Given the Q3 EPS, the company needed an EPS of 36 cents for Q4 to meet the low end of the previous guidance while the analysts were expecting a Q4 EPS of 40 cents. HPE said it's expecting to earn 26-30 cents per share in the fourth quarter. The company expects to finish fiscal year 2017 with non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 to $1.40. The decline is on account of the impact of removing two months of software from the full year fiscal year 2017 earnings outlook which stood at $0.13 including $0.12 of earnings contribution and $0.01 of stranded costs. This guidance decline was far more than expected and did not paint a good picture of the enterprise segment. The guidance highlights the company's restructuring woes and is still a work in progress with a long way to go ahead. With further commodity pressure, increasing DRAM costs, a more competitive pricing environment and some dilution from M&A, it's a tough road ahead for HPE.

HPE Stock Valuation And Target Price

The HPE stock received multiple price target cuts after its latest earnings mainly to take in to account the decline in revenues due to spin-offs. However, a majority of the analysts suggested the company is still a work in progress and reflected that the general sentiment is bearish. At the last closing price of $13.25 per share, HPE stock currently trades at 10.95x FY 2018 EPS consensus and price to sales multiple of 0.45. The stock is very cheap on valuation multiples compared to the likes of Cisco and IBM especially on the price to sales multiple. Wall Street analysts expect HPE's FY 2018 EPS to range from $1.05 to $1.49, with an average estimate of $1.21 a share. To put things in perspective, the forward valuation is still not near to the lower HPE valuation range, but it is less than its average valuation.

Using the average PE multiple of 12.66x and the FY 2018 EPS consensus, we believe that HPE stock could trade at a value of $15.31 per share. Given that the target price is extremely sensitive to the two key variable inputs, valuation multiple and EPS, we projected the price for its historical PE range, results of which are summarized below. Now comes the question of what is a fair value of the HPE stock? Well, the fair value is likely to be between the range of $13 to $15 range based on the lower and average EPS consensus estimates.

The average analyst price target stands at $15.74. With the current headwinds and challenges ahead of HPE and lack of major catalysts, the stock could be under pressure for some time. The stock is cheap now but HPE has a tough road ahead, investors would be better off entering at much lower levels.