How Does Tesla's Sales Network Compare To Others Domestically And Abroad?

A look at how this compares to dealer averages in the premium segment, as well as against Ford, the best-selling brand in the United States.

I do the math on how many sales of vehicles per day this equates to with the minimum number of stores it expects to run.

In 2016, dealerships registered a record number of annual sales per location, averaging out to 1,047 units per store. This, when divided by the number of days in the year, becomes just 2.87 cars per day.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered approximately 46,550 domestically in 2016, or 29,421 Model S and 17,129 Model X with just under 100 galleries and showrooms open. For the sake of being conservative and ease of math, I have chosen to round up to 100. It is worth noting that there were not 100 stores at the beginning of the year, so the number is actually skewed down further beyond my small rounding up. What this back-of-the-envelope math shows is Tesla delivered over 465 vehicles per location. This equates to 1.27 vehicles a day sold per showroom location despite some not actually legally being allowed to physically sell the vehicles.

When you factor in the fact that Tesla will be offering solar array packages in the form of both modules and roofs itself, as well as the batteries to work in conjunction with the aforementioned products, the stores quickly look poised to generate quite incredible returns.

With Musk aiming for 1 store for every 500,000 people in the population, that would be about 650 stores in the United States alone. When compared to the 16,708 dealerships in the U.S., this does not seem like a wild number, but it is nearly 6 times the number of stores and galleries listed on Tesla's U.S. website today (110). If Tesla can maintain the number of vehicles sold per store at around 1 (rounding down to be conservative) a day, this would be 237,250 in domestic sales alone (313,170 maintaining 1.32 a day per location).

Tesla in the premium segment

For a more accurate comparison than dealers as a whole, let us examine the premium segment. In 2016 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) sold a total of 313,174 vehicles in the United States, excluding the Mini brand. Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY) managed to sell 210,213 in the U.S., with Mercedes ringing in at 380,752 including van and SMART car sales. Below is a table comparing the number of cars sold per dealership a year in the U.S. and per day for BMW, Mercedes, and Audi:

Car Brand Annual U.S. Sales (2016) Number of dealerships Average Cars Sold Per dealer Average Cars Sold Per dealer per day Audi 210,213 285 73.73 .20 Mercedes 380,752* 339 1,123 3.07 BMW 313,174 330 949 2.60 Tesla 46,550 96 484.89 1.32 Total 950,689 1,050 905.41 2.48

*Mercedes sales numbers include SMART brand.

While Tesla is evidently not the worst performer in the group, outpacing the number or sales per location by a factor of over 6 when compared to Audi, it clearly lags BMW by a factor of 2. Again, while Mercedes is the best performer, these numbers include SMART car sales. When viewing Mercedes brand alone, it is roughly in line with BMW. Compared to the average when combining all these companies, Tesla and Audi definitely bring the average down, but the others are not really outlying on the other side.

To me this shows that Tesla can support 500,000 vehicle sales a year merely by expanding its store presence to Musk's recently stated goal of around 650 domestically. If it is able to maintain the current annual sales per location average of ~485, this will of course bode well. It also suggests to me that it has room for improvement by at least a factor of 2, which would match what its peers are already achieving. As Tesla moves down-market and into the trucking industry and significantly expands its offerings from 3 models to 7, and as the overall market for electric vehicles grows, this metric is very likely to increase, and failure for it to do so will be alarming. The ambitious goal of 500,000 vehicles sold worldwide in 2018 and double that by 2020 can be quite easily tracked without examining "loss per vehicle", employees per vehicle produced, or any other ridiculous, uncorrelated metric.

Mass Market

Clearly, if the United States remains half of Tesla's market or close to it, it will need to outsell Audi and BMW combined in America to hit this goal. The other option is to move further downmarket and start competition in earnest with companies like Ford (NYSE:F), which sold more vehicles in the United States for the sixth consecutive year last year at a whopping 2,614,697 units, which is 34x Tesla's global sales last year and 8.34x BMW's 2016 U.S. sales.

If Tesla were to match Ford's volume in the United States, it would need to sell 4,022 vehicles per store a year, or ~ 11 a day per location at 650 U.S. stores. For comparison, Ford relied on a network of 3,100 dealer locations to sell its 2.6 million vehicles, or 843 per dealership.

Have a look at the table for more details:

Brand U.S. Sales (2016) # Dealerships Avg # Vehicles Sold Per Dealer Per Year Avg # Sold Per Dealer Per Day Ford 2,614,697 3,100 843 2.31

Personally, I was surprised to see how similar Ford's per day per dealer volumes matched the more premium segments, with both a 10-fold increase in locations and sales relative to the more expensive market.

An interesting fact to consider is that if one attributes all the Model 3 reservations to the current sales infrastructure, combined with last year's sales, each location would be responsible for about 1,827.25 sales, dwarfing all competitors exponentially. This equates to five cars a day between 301 stores worldwide at last count. If Tesla sustains the Model 3 demand without opening stores to keep up with growth, this metric alone may prove the direct-to-consumer sales model once and for all. It will also reduce costs related to selling each individual vehicle as the volumes in each store continue to rise.

Abroad

The U.S. is half the market for Tesla in itself and may not be an indicator of the global picture. Unfortunately, with many markets in their infancy and others quite developed, it is harder to extrapolate pertinent trends. That being said, it should not be ignored altogether.

Brand Rest of World Sales (2016) Sales Locations Vehicles Sold Per Location Vehicles Sold Per Day Per Location Tesla 29,680 191 155.39 .42

While Tesla's abroad efforts are still twice as better as Audi's in the United States, it is still lagging more than three-fold behind Tesla's domestic performance. If Tesla hopes to reach 1 million cars a year and beyond, it is essential that this metric rises.

Brand Worldwide Sales 2016 U.S. Sales Rest of World Sales Audi 1,871,350 210,213 1,661,137 BMW 2,367,603** 313,174 2,054,429 Mercedes 2,230,000* 380,752* 1,849,248 Tesla 76,230 46,550 29,680 Ford 6,651,000 2,614,697 4,036,303

*Mercedes sales numbers include SMART brand

**BMW global numbers include Rolls Royce & Mini

Interesting things to note are that Ford, another U.S. native, sells about 1/3 of its vehicles in America as opposed to Tesla selling over 50% last year. This suggests that Tesla may have room to grow outside the United States significantly still. The trend for the others, all foreign-based companies, is similar, with less than 1/5 of Audi's sales occurring in the United States and the same holding true for BMW and Mercedes as well.

Conclusion

Companies that create new markets or disrupt stagnant ones cannot be valued on traditional metrics effectively. This is especially true in cash intensive industries where the company must remain unprofitable to grow as rapidly as possible.

As Tesla expands its offerings and stores, the costs associated with its infrastructure will decrease per unit sold as will the number of employees it takes to create, sell and service each vehicle.

One of the best metrics to see how the company is faring in demand, as well as the effectiveness of its sales system, is how many vehicles are sold per location on average. With the current levels running below many of the premium automakers and also below the best-selling brand in the U.S., it seems Tesla can improve in this department.

However, Tesla is not established in all of the markets it has entered, with only one store in several countries. Examining the U.S. market alone, as the most saturated Tesla territory, provides valuable insights into how the company is faring in this regard.

If Tesla maintains or manages to grow the number of vehicles sold per store while ramping up to the desired 650 stores in the U.S. with presumably as many abroad, it will have achieved its goal of 1,000,000 sales a year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.