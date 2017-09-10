An 11% Yield, Record Earnings And Strong Coverage For This High Yield LP

Looking to catch a ride on a steady high yield LP? Maybe you should climb aboard Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), a perennial favorite of ours, which we've written several articles about.

Profile: GMLP is a limited partnership formed by Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLNG) to own and operate floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters, which it defines as charters of five years or more. GMLP had its IPO in April 2011. In general, FSRUs take in less revenue than LNG carriers.

GMLP just reported very strong Q2 earnings on 8/30/17 - with record revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow:

Bouncing back from its weak Q1 earnings, Q2 saw revenue up 21.67%, EBITDA up 23.76%, and DCF up 50.64%. Management listed three main reasons for the earnings boost on the Q2 earnings call:

"Firstly, the Golar Igloo was on hire for the whole quarter as compared to only one month last quarter as a result of winter downtime period. Secondly, the Golar Grand came after drydock in early Q2, and so we only had a few days off hire as opposed to 46 days in Q1. And thirdly, we received a one-off early termination fee as a result of Petrobras opting to end the charter of the Golar Spirit in June 2017 as opposed to the original end date of August 2018."

Even with a sub-par Q1, GMLP has had good growth over the past four quarters. It increased its distribution coverage/unit by 6.89%, even though its unit count grew by 13.36%.

Distributions:

GMLP pays $.5775/quarter, and is yielding 10.69%. Management has maintained the same $.5775 payout since May 2015.

GMLP's distribution coverage dipped, uncharacteristically, in Q1, due to the Golar Igloo vessel's winter downtime (Jan.-Feb.) period, in addition to the Golar Grand vessel's drydock in preparation for her new charter, but it came roaring back to a record amount in Q2 at 1.77x:

Management has a good record of growing the company's EBITDA, and maintaining strong distribution coverage over the past few years:

(Source: GMLP site)

GMLP's distributions are reported on a 1099, not a K-1, and it pays in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle.

Options:

The call bid of $.45 is a bit less than the $.5775 quarterly distribution, but the $22.50 strike was $.89 above GMLP's price/unit of $21.61 on Friday, which leaves a positive replacement value, if the units were to be assigned prior to the early November ex-dividend date.

This table details the three main profitable scenarios for this trade - Static, Assigned before the ex-dividend date, and Assigned after the ex-dividend date:

The November $20.00 put strike has a bid of $.50, and offers you a breakeven of $19.50, around 6% above GMLP's 52-week low:

Although it has lagged the market year-to-date, GMLP has picked up some steam over the past quarter, gaining 12.32%, and month, gaining 6.7%:

Valuations:

We've updated this valuation table to reflect Q2 '17 and TTM earnings for GMLP and these other LNG shipping stocks - GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

GMLP has the cheapest price/DCF in this small group, at 6.72. It also has the strongest distribution coverage, 1.39x, except TGP, which slashed its quarterly payout to $.14, and only yields 3.3% vs. GMLP's 10.7% yield:

Analysts Targets and Estimates:

GMLP has beaten earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, but analysts have mostly lowered estimates for Q3-4, and 2017 and 2018:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Risks:

In our previous article on GMLP, we detailed the headwinds it faced in Q1 '17:

"What has been happening lately is that there are questions concerning GMLP's ability to recontract its vessels at attractive rates." Management said that demand is improving in the marketplace, but that "We’re also, of course, continuing to work on re-contracting opportunities for the LNG carriers Golar Mazo, in which we own 60% interest and Golar Maria. Chartering opportunities are improving as a function of the improvement in the LNG shipping market. However, seeing this transition to new chart is unlikely and new charter rate should be expected to be lower than existing rates".

- One of its customers, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), also elected to terminate early its charter of the Golar Spirit, a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit - FSRU. Management has to recontract the Golar Spirit now, and the Golar Maria and Golar Mazo starting in January 2018.

- Due to an ongoing delay in parent GLNG's project in Ghana, GMLP won't be acquiring the Golar Tundra vessel at present - it decided to exercise the put option on it, giving it back to GLNG in return for GLNG's promise to pay an amount equal to approximately $107M, plus an additional amount equal to 5% per annum of the Deferred Purchase Price. The Deferred Purchase Price and the Additional Amount shall be due and payable by Golar on the earlier of the closing date of the acquisition of the Hilli Shares, or March 31, 2018. The put sale is expected to close in June 2017.

(The Tundra put sale is a positive though in that GMLP is using the money to acquire the Hilli Episeyo 50% interest).

Positive Developments:

- Hilli Episeyo Vessel 50% Acquisition - On 8/16/17, GMLP's management announced that it had entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition from Golar LNG Limited, and affiliates of Keppel Shipyard Ltd., and Black & Veatch of equity interests in Golar Hilli LLC, which will, on the closing date of the acquisition, indirectly own the FLNG, Hilli Episeyo.

"The Acquired Interests represent the equivalent of 50% of the two liquefaction trains, out of a total of four, that have been contracted to Perenco Cameroon SA and Societe Nationale Des Hydrocarbures for an eight-year term. The purchase price for the Acquired Interests is $658M, less net lease obligations under the financing facility for the Hilli, that are expected to be between $468 and $480M. Concurrently with the execution of the PSA, the Partnership paid a $70 million deposit to Golar, upon which it will receive interest at a rate of 5% per annum." "Upon the Closing, which is expected to occur on or before April 30, 2018, Golar, Keppel and B&V will sell 50% of the Common Units to the Partnership in return for the payment by the Partnership of the net purchase price of between approximately $178 and $190 million. The Partnership will apply the $107 million deferred purchase price receivable from Golar in connection with the Tundra Put Sale and the $70 million deposit referred to above against the net purchase price and will pay the balance with cash on hand." (Source: GMLP site)

GMLP's management estimates that its share of the Hilli's annual contracted revenues less operating expenses under the LTA will be approximately $82 million.

On the Q2 earnings call, management said that the:

"Expected EBITDA contribution of $82 million from the Hilli Episeyo acquisition is greater than our share of the current EBITDA of Spirit, Mazo and Maria put together. We continue to have excellent operating results, operating 99% of its utilization over the last three years." (Emphasis ours)

(Source: GMLP site)

- A Better Vessel Demand Environment. Management said on the Q2 call:

"We’ve seen an increasing level of interest over recent months in the emerging markets for mid-size 1 million to 2 million ton FSRUs where the cost of unutilized capacity on larger and more expensive FSRUs can undermine the economics of a switch to gas. We are a dominant player in this mid-sized market with the Golar Spirit and Golar Freeze availability. And given some quite encouraging discussions we’ve had with potential customers over recent months, we are reasonably confident of at least one new FSRU award in the coming months." "Demand growth from LNG carriers is expected to exceed supply growth strongly in 2017, but also in 2019 and 2020 as well. This is driven mainly by additional LNG trade from increasing supply volumes, but also ton mile increases as U.S. volumes continue to deliver. This obviously leads to an expected significant improvement in fleet utilization, which will of course have a positive impact on rates."

GMLP's Fleet and Contracts:

(Source: GMLP site)

Financials:

Management has done a good job of deleveraging over the past four quarters - it cut both Net debt/EBITDA and debt/equity by 28%. In addition, it has also improved the company's ROE, ROA, current ratio, and operating margin.

GMLP has the best ROA, ROE, and operating margin in this LNG vessel group of peers.

Debt and Liquidity:

GMLP had outstanding bank debt of $1,037.7M, as of June 30, 2017, which had average margins, in addition to LIBOR, of approximately 2.53%.

"The Partnership also has a 2020 maturing $150.0 million Norwegian USD bond with a swapped all-in rate of 6.275%, the 2021 maturing $250 million Norwegian USD bond with a swapped all-in rate of 8.194% and the balance of an October 2017 maturing Norwegian Krone (NOK) bond with a fixed rate of 6.485%. With respect to the October maturing NOK bond, NOK 996 million had been repaid as at June 30, 2017."

Left column - 6/30/17; middle column - 3/31/17; right column - 12/31/16:

(Source: GMLP site)

Summary:

We rate GMLP a buy, based upon its attractive yield, strong distribution coverage, its low Price/DCF valuation, its earnings track record, and its debt management.

