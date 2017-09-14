E&P Bottom Of The Barrel Club #17-4: From 'Buy, Buy, Buy' To 'Bye, Bye, Bye' (Part 4)

Readers who are just tuning in to this particular article might want to review Part 1 here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. The prior disclosures and disclaimers apply here as well.

The concluding part of this article focuses on debt levels and calculates some debt metrics that are often used by analysts, banks, etc., although the definitions and precise calculations may vary. I am sure there are some assumptions built into what I present that are not apparent, and they may be different than what others use; that is fine, use what you like, as this is still just a big screening tool.

Debt and Credit Metrics: Rows 197-237 show various debt levels and comparative measures that are meant to mimic how banks and/or debt analysts might assess each company's credit. In addition to calculating borrowing base availability and liquidity, the spreadsheet calculates covenant ratios like EBITDA/interest, debt/EBITDA, asset values/debt, etc. This is one section where I must also caution that the figures are derived from the financial statements, and definitions in the credit agreements may be defined and calculated in a different manner. Still, for screening purposes I find them very illuminating.

Total bank debt by itself is not as important as the percentage of the borrowing base that is used and/or available. Row 215 sets out the debt as a percentage of the borrowing base, and companies that had the highest debt outstanding against their borrowing base at 2Q '17 included Approach (AREX), Mid-Con (MCEP), Legacy (LGCY). EV Energy (EVEP) and Rex (REXX). Although banks will be conducting borrowing base reviews in the near future, I don't expect any major revisions at this time; strip pricing is somewhat less than for their spring 2017 reviews, but likely not enough to prompt revisions by itself.

I mentioned above that bank debt is $5B, while total debt is $35B. That shows that although a prominent topic of discussion in the companies immediately impacted, existing bank debt is not as much a problem sector-wide. Combining availability with existing cash yields $9B in liquidity.

However, the secured and total debt picture is not nearly as sanguine as the bank debt numbers might suggest. The unsecured debt market in particular had been very receptive to energy companies' bond issuances 2-4 years ago, and that market has virtually disappeared in the wake of the product price collapse.

Total debt/book value of properties (row 221) shows how many companies are at risk to longer term debt issues because of the ratio of total debt to their properties' book value. Given the fact that successful efforts accounting companies have inflated book values, these results do not auger well for well over half of the companies in the list longer term as their PP&E/book values decline.

The total debt as a % of SEC reinforces this, since debt is expected to be no more than 65-70% in a normal price environment… and more like 30-40% for healthy companies (in my opinion). The average is currently over 200%, well above traditional limits. That indicates that continued balance sheet restructuring is likely to continue to bring debt back into line, with price increases obviously helping but not eliminating the issue.

The companies with the most leverage may have assets outside their proved properties/SEC value that offer support, including companies that have derivatives, undeveloped acreage, midstream operations, etc.; those are beyond the scope of this summary but are clearly factors that can be considered. The least leveraged companies include Abraxas (NASDAQ:AXAS), Approach and Mid-Con.

The data itself can sometimes trigger questions or analysis just visually, so I am leaving the data without much further comment. The one point I would make for those who may be familiar with some of the bank covenant coverages is that banks use trailing 12 months' figures in their calculations where the spreadsheet has only the most recent quarter. The current numbers, and frankly any numbers that reflect the full effect of lower prices from late 2014, will continue to be felt well into 2018. Not by coincidence, that is when most of the banks' temporary waivers and increased (i.e., lenient) ratios expire.

While many may view 2017 as an improvement in the price environment, so far it is only an improvement compared to the severe lows of the 2016. The key looking forward is that large unsecured debt maturities come due in the next few years, debt that will not be able to fit within the banking availability currently in place. In the absence of an effective unsecured debt market to use to refinance that debt due to large losses suffered already by purchasers of that debt, companies which can have accessed the equity market in greater numbers recently. Many others will likely be left to resort to other, more draconian measures.

Market Stats: Rows 239-260 are used to calculate Total Enterprise Value (TEV), which includes both equity and debt components, as well as other figures which can be used to show how the market's value relates to other potential valuations.

Rows 239-260 contain data that begins with a calculation of Total Enterprise Value, which is defined as [price x common shares] + preferred stock (at liquidation value) + total debt (at face value) + non-controlling interests. That is the total value the market assigns to the enterprise, rather than the book value or a liquidation value.

Row is highlighted to show those companies with the 5 highest and lowest TEVs, just to give a sense of the relative size of companies for those who like to focus on either end of the spectrum. Row 249, which shows the adjusted debt % of TEV, shows companies with higher and lower %s relative to what the market assumes the enterprise is worth.

Companies highlighted in red are those whose adjusted debt/TEV are highest. These companies include (not surprisingly to many) EV Energy, EXCO (XCO), Jones (JONE), Legacy, and Rex. "Low-debt"/TEV companies include Abraxas, Approach, Barrett, Eclipse (NYSE:ECR) and Resolute (NYSE:REN).

The proved PP&E percentage of SEC compares book value of properties to SEC values. What you see in this row is largely the difference in accounting treatment showing up. FC companies are more likely to have book values that are at smaller premiums to SEC values at this point because they have been forced to take impairments. SE companies have not, so their book value, in many cases, represents something close to their original cost... given price declines a very poor indicator of anything currently.

Rows 256-257 attempt to adjust SE to what the balance sheet would look like if all companies were on the FC method. The calculations compare the SE companies' value to the PP&E value, and the resulting difference is added to or subtracted from common equity - my estimate of the "impairment" in SE companies' balance sheets that has not yet been reported. Of course, that was based on lower SEC prices at year-end 2016.

As a result, I also included rows that adjust SE to 125% of SEC figures, which would be just a rough estimate of the impact of $50/$3 pricing today. Still, only 3 of the 21 companies end up with positive equity-equivalent, lending support for the idea that prices higher than the adjusted prices are needed for a recovery even in book values. The surprising thing for most people to realize is that the equity of their successful efforts company would be negative if they were full cost, even at higher prices than $50/$3. While many readers believe sophisticated investors know and account for the differences between the two accounting methods, my observation is that investors are relying far too heavily on book value as a factor in their investment decisions.

A good example of a company that declared bankruptcy with positive equity was Breitburn Energy. Analysis using Full Cost Equivalency identified its problems long before it went bankrupt, and in the cash market (banks and asset deals) as opposed to the stock market, such distinctions are very critical. Many of these SE companies are considered safer than their "distressed" brethren, even though a more detailed analysis would find them just as (or more) risky.

Obviously, companies have more of their assets in things other than proved properties, such as foreign concessions, midstream operations and undeveloped acreage. Multiples of cash flow or EBITDA that companies trade at may also consider "going concern" value, at least for those companies which continue to maintain some degree of liquidity. As a result, there is no way to tie exactly to "how the market values" any company, but having concrete numbers to use is better than the dartboard approach that many use… or worse yet, relying only on what management discloses without doing a critical analysis.

Rows 260-261 take somewhat of a reverse approach to valuation. The stock market attributes a certain value to the common equity of each company - basically the product of price times number of shares outstanding, or market cap. If an analyst assumes that, as E&P companies, whatever value above simple book value is attributable to a company's properties, they can derive what the implied market value (IMV) of those properties is. The calculation is (market cap minus book value of common equity) + PP&E balance.

Row 261 takes the IMV as calculated above and compares it to year-end SEC values. The lowest ratios of IMV/SEC values tend to be those companies with high debt levels, as debt resolution often requires access to cash markets, rather than equity markets that are much more conducive to growth and other factors. Companies on the high end of this comparison, like EXCO, Sanchez, Rex, EP and Sanchez would be considered by many to be the most overvalued of the group based on this factor alone, but they may have undeveloped acreage and/or other upside factors that make them attractive to the market currently. They may have a lot of that upside, as well as price upside, already built into their stock prices, however, as multiples of 500% of SEC value attest.

Trading/Investment Environment

As I have said in my prior articles, I frequently develop my own sense of where E&P stocks are going, but then wait for my opinion to be confirmed with volume and price movement that shows someone other than me believes what I do. Being profitable overrides being "right" if being right results in major drawdowns to capital or takes years longer to be proven.

With that in mind, I am still looking for signs of life in E&P stocks. Almost straight down over so many time frames speaks volumes. While many people are screaming "Buy," my reaction is still "Why?" To be honest, I think there is a chance things get worse for stocks from here, primarily because there are 3-4 upcoming "triggers" for selling that may or may not have anything to do with oil or natural gas prices per se: (1) 3Q portfolio selling (aka "window dressing") by funds who do not want to have any E&P exposure at quarter-end for their investors to see; (2) borrowing base reviews (although I do not see that as an issue this fall); (3) tax loss selling in October for those with tax years that end then; and (4) year-end selling for other institutions and for individuals for tax purposes.

While I would love to see a rebound take shape, so far the only movements I see are the "trading sardines" actions of day and swing traders moving stocks on a short-term basis only. Stocks need follow-through to the upside to present good investments; so far no go…

"What about oil prices, inventory reports, natural gas prices, storage figures, OPEC, non-OPEC, the US $, political turmoil, etc.?" Obviously, all are important and go into any investment decision, but in my opinion, how the market reacts to those data is much more important than the data itself. I may have an article later on with further thoughts, but my suggestion is to watch volume and price for evidence that the market thinks things are improving. I would rather say that success comes from preparation for the opportunities (rather than "luck"), but whatever works to make investments profitable is a good strategy. Keep capital protected, size and risk balanced, entries and exits in mind … and whatever you do, don't let a 5% loss turn into a 95% loss!

Conclusions

By now there are probably a lot of readers wondering where the specific "Buy, Buy, Buy" or "Bye, Bye, Bye" recommendations are, and even though I've explained that I don't make specific stock recommendations, I'm sure I'll still get those questions. The companies in the BOTB Club, as with any group of companies, may present opportunities ranging from buy to sell on any time frames, and trying to anticipate or keep track of every reader's investment strategy would be too much to expect, in my opinion.

The main purpose of this (lengthy) article for me is to provide the information to readers so that they have it; each person can decide how or whether to use any portion of it. I think it is extremely useful, but since it is my own spreadsheet and something that I have built over the years, I am undoubtedly biased. The point is that the market is always presenting opportunities every day, and prior preparation can help readers take advantage whether they decide to buy or sell. For me, the emphasis is less on proving that I am "right" and more so on making money, so hopefully this data will help others do the same.

One final point, and request: If you have a comment or question, correction regarding a particular cell or range within the spreadsheet data, let me know via PM, and I will correct it or let you know why I will let the data stay. There are too many numbers in the set to be 100% accurate, and I am hoping that readers will focus more on the concepts than on every single number in isolation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDEV, SRUN, VEAC, KAAC, TPG.E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.