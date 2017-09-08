EV Mandate Looms Over GM China Surge

At the policy level, German automakers have the ability to directly influence China EV policy to their benefit, and China wants German EV tech.

China softened its electric vehicle mandate, but it still has the potential to hit GM hard. GM's Volt and Bolt are pitched to the middle-market U.S. car-buyer.

I live in a luxury high-rise in the heart of Beijing’s fashionable Sanlitun district. This is a neighborhood packed with businesspeople, shops, bars, and high-end cars. It’s an area of contrasts, boasting absurdly expensive real estate next to street-side barbeque joints where you can drink Qingdao beer and eat lamb kebabs sitting on plastic chairs right by the tailpipes of idling Porches and Bentleys.

Every time I take my laundry to the dry cleaner in the basement, I have the opportunity to gauge brand preferences of high-end car buyers. I’ve been surprised to see how Teslas (TSLA) have surpassed Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces over the last year, and the trend seems to have picked up recently, with more Teslas plying the streets in this area. In poorer alleyway areas nearby, rickety EV scooters, tricycles, and quadricycles (no drivers license needed! skip the license plate lottery!) swoop in for deliveries or sit charging off extension cords strung a dozen floors high to capture low-cost residential power.

While there are few Cadillacs or Buicks in my building’s garage, the numbers show GM has been doing well in China, especially with its SUV segment. GM is the number two foreign automaker, with 3 million sales in 2016, an impressive China market share just behind that of Germany’s VW (OTCPK:OTCPK:VLKAY).

GM’s high China sales exposure makes it vulnerable to changes in policy, however. Winning the China market today doesn’t mean winning the future, and that should worry GM shareholders.

China and rest-of-world vehicle sales in 2016, millions

General Motors (GM) may be betting that the China car market will go the way of U.S. car market, with ever-increasing sales of internal-combustion SUVs. That squares with the Chinese dream has of a decent apartment and a status-symbol car. The possibility that China might open up its auto market and allow majority ownership of China JVs also sounds promising. Most of GM’s sales numbers flow through SAIC Wuling and Baojun, generating a cool $2 billion per year for the General.

China car sales by brand and country of manufacture, 2016

There are three problems to this story, though.

China is shifting to EVs, and doing so more aggressively than any other country on the planet. The U.S. is not in a position to influence auto market industrial strategy and policies, in contrast to Germany and the European Union, viewed as technology partners by China’s national government. China car buying preferences are slowly shifting away from the 1950s era and into the Internet era.

China EV policy and market trend unfavorable to GM

China has adjusted its EV mandate, calling for 8% of auto sales to be EVs by 2018, 10% in 2019, and 12% in 2020. An EV with 300 km range (European cycle) will count for four points (so divide the EV share target by 3-4), trading and banking of EV credits is allowed. This was seen as a partial win for international automakers. Germany’s Angela Merkel directly lobbied for a delay, but got a softening instead. Carmakers that don’t meet the mandates will see their quota for auto sales slashed.

So is the new policy a win for GM?

Tesla’s Model S is the top-selling foreign EV in China, but so far it falls far behind EV and PHEV sales of BYD, BAIC, Zotye, and Geely. GM’s partner, SAIC only has a PHEV among the top-selling NEV list, and hence ineligible for key subsidies and incentives. GM’s Baojun only just launched its pure EV the E100 this July—it’s a tiny city car (compliance car) with 155 km of range on the European cycle. If GM doesn’t have any competitive China EV offerings with the potential to reach 50,000-80,000 sales by 2018, its overall sales quota could be cut.

China top-selling EVs and PHEVs, past 18 months

Source: China Auto Web, Mark Lu, IEK

Chinese automakers haven’t yet mastered the quality game, and top-selling EV models are still pricey and ugly, to my eye. But don’t let that fool you. Vehicle range, size, and performance are all improving rapidly, reflecting improvements to domestic battery standards. Battery manufacturing capacity could double or triple this year, with gigafactory capex costs falling as production tools tumble in price.

Winning the EV game in China, as elsewhere, means mastering batteries. Using data from this presentation and auto sales data from China Auto Web, I found that most top-selling Chinese pure EVs now use lithium batteries based on nickel-manganese-cobalt, or NMC, battery chemistries. The government is reorienting subsidies towards higher energy density, larger scale factories. Battery-makers have to scale up to at least 8 GWh of annual capacity to qualify for subsidies. Unfortunately, SAIC’s PHEV is powered by an old-school lithium-iron-phosphate battery produced by Wanxiang-A123. These are known for their safety but lack the energy density needed for pure EVs.

GM’s Volt and Bolt have won praise for advancing PHEV and EV technology at pricing and performance levels that could power broad consumer appeal in the U.S., but these characteristics so far don’t seem tailored for the China market. GM marketing emphasizes the company’s traditional car and truck lineup, boosting near-term profits. Tesla, meanwhile, has built an EV brand identity and robust charging infrastructure, and Tesla’s fast-charging network model is now being emulated by some players like VW and BMW (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY). Every week brings new announcements from European automakers about new EV plans and developments, many with a China angle. VW, BMW, Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF), and Renault-Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) have all announced China EV manufacturing plans. Even Ford (F) is getting in on the game, announcing a new China EV joint venture with Zotye.

China wants to partner with Germany on EV tech

Cars are central to Germany’s international diplomacy, and nowhere is that more true than in China. VW is the hottest foreign brand in China, with sales numbers just over those of GM’s. When Germany and China talk, they talk about cars. China has adopted European emissions standards and uses European testing cycles for vehicle range and fuel efficiency. China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, or MOST, has a long-term vehicle technology collaboration with Germany. As noted, Germany took the lead negotiating on China’s new EV mandate.

China has relatively high flexibility to quickly implement strong EV policies. Only a minority of households have cars (just over 100 per 1000 households, compared to over 800 in the U.S.), and restrictions and costs of car ownership abound. The public is accustomed to heavy-handed policies such as sudden car bans due to heavy pollution or international conference events.

The government may pitch EVs as a green measure, but that’s only part of the story. While transportation accounts for around a third of Beijing’s air pollution, most of this comes from diesel trucks. Coal is the major source of air pollution in Beijing and nationally, so shifting to EV charging from coal-based electricity may seem crazy, but most coal emissions come from heating and industry, whereas coal-fired power plants in China are relatively clean and account for under 10% of particulate emissions. Several studies have shown via atmospheric modeling that promoting pure EVs would reduce ambient air pollution in Beijing and other coal-dependent cities in China. But while EVs might be cleaner, it’s far cheaper and faster to target heavy industry for emissions cuts.

Instead, I believe the main purpose of China’s EV policy is to promote the country’s strategic industrial interests. China is close to mastering battery manufacturing, and the country has an oversupply of electric power generation, whereas cars, car parts, and oil represent major import dependencies. China imports 60% of its oil, oil is China’s largest import, and China is the world’s largest oil importer.

China plans to become a major world car manufacturing leader by 2025, and the country’s leaders view EVs as a bypassed technology that China can master, leapfrogging stodgy Old World players. EVs play to China’s strengths in manufacturing scale-up, infrastructure build-out (China has over 150,000 charging stations and plans to add 800,000 in 2017), and policy-guided consumer markets. EVs have simpler designs, fewer parts, and require less maintenance and service—hence less need for a savvy global sales-and-service presence.

If the U.S. were perceived as a tech leader on EVs, China would likely be courting U.S. companies and actively seeking deals for technology transfer and domestic EV manufacturing. With Tesla not playing the tech-transfer game, this spot has been left to Germany, which has an aggressive government-to-government technology cooperation with China’s MOST as well as the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As noted above, VW, BMW, and Daimler have all announced major EV manufacturing plans for China, along with attractive EV model designs. Germany’s GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), a government agency with dozens of policy and technology analysts in Beijing, is partnering with cities and agencies on policies to promote electro-mobility. The U.S. has nothing to compare—our policymakers are more focused on promoting beef exports and protecting steel, or just handling North Korea.

If GM assumes the present is a model for the future, wait till it sees its products—however much desired by consumers—frozen out like Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), or simply marginalized and imitated, a la Amazon (AMZN) and Uber.

Consumer preferences not evolving in GM’s favor

GM’s admirers assume that China will evolve towards more SUVs and trucks just like the U.S. has. After all, Chinese car customers love status symbols, and what says status like a famous foreign brand with super-sized curb-weight and height?

Unfortunately, recent research suggests that customers are evolving in the opposite direction. While SUV sales may be growing for now, McKinsey reports that Chinese car shoppers are quickly shifting away from seeing cars as status symbols. As Chinese domestic brands begin to compete successfully in export markets, Chinese car buyers no longer attribute the same quality and prestige to foreign brands as in the past. As a result, China-manufactured cars are capturing more market share, and J.D. Powers expects 1-2 Chinese companies to become successful global brands by 2019.

Most importantly, highly urban and Internet-focused young people are rapidly transitioning towards transport-as-a-service. Didi, Mobike, Ofo, and other services make living in the city, or commuting from suburbs, far more practical versus car ownership, where getting to work on any given day may depend on whether your license plate ends in the right number. Transport-as-a-service not only favors low cost-of-ownership EVs, but also gives the government more policy scope on where cars are made and how they are powered. Many Chinese mega-cities are moving to all EV taxi and car fleets, mostly with Chinese EV brands.

So why haven’t these numbers shown up in GM’s sales? The answer is that business luck can change far too quickly and backward-looking sales numbers don’t tell the whole tale. Trends that represent the future start in Beijing and move gradually out to the second- and third-tier cities, where local tuhao (nouveaux riches) may still like their gold-plated SUVs, but soon enough will need to keep up with the EV transport-as-a-service Joneses (or Zhangs).

When will the bad news hit GM’s stock?

GM is cheap at 6x 2017 estimated income, so I believe investors are already aware of some major risks. GM is well-positioned for the current stagnant U.S. auto market and low oil prices, but could suffer material harm if its China JVs underperform, if China penalizes the company for poor EV policy compliance, or if China sales growth reverses and falls. Cash flow could suffer if the company needs to boost investment to catch up on battery or EV technology. Investment capex has already gone from $12 billion in 2014 to $29 billion in 2016, versus operating cash flow of only $16 billion. With negative free cash flow and cash of only $24 billion, investors should be wary of GM’s substantial risks.

GM data by YCharts

GM’s China JV throws off $2 billion to the parent annually. The importance of this division is not only critical for growth, but to current profits. Based on market commentary, the uptick in the stock may indicate substantial and misplaced optimism about China sales growth and profit margins. I expect the sales picture in China to worsen over the next year and for the stock to give back its recent gains over that period. I suggest a 12-month price target of $29, which would represent a haircut of almost 20%.

