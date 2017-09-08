The Market Shrugs Off An MGM Downgrade

Although MGM Holdings (OTC:MGMB) has an assortment of interesting movies at various stages of production, their 2017 story is really their full acquisition of Epix, which was founded by MGM, Viacom, and Lionsgate. This has given MGM four linear pay television channels across the U.S. via satellite, cable, "telco," and certain selected digital distributors. It means that MGM is now receiving larger payments from Epix and from dividends (which it didn’t before), but also that MGM has taken on a lot more debt. The Epix full acquisition has cost about $1 billion, but it's now fully consolidated in MGM financials. MGM stock weakened in 2016 probably as a result of news of the acquisition and concerns about dilution. More recently Moody's has downgraded based on an expected further capital investment. The question is how the market is responding to this, which we can follow from various stock charts.

Five of six years ago MGM was financially wobbly, stuck in five $billion in debt, but it's re-emerged under the wing of the CEO Gary Barber. Gary Barber is obviously a highly talented financier, former accountant, and movie buff. The Epix acquisition added a about a billion in debt, and questions about additional funding, but also created a series of potentially exclusive channels on which to build future revenue.

MGM Holdings has only about 46 million shares outstanding of ticker MGMB. (MGM Resorts International is an entirely different company). Although stock charts are recorded on the Nasdaq web site, MGMB trades on the OTCB Pink sheets according to Yahoo Finance. Despite up to date financial releases and so on, stock information, and charts especially, can be hard to track down. The information is out there, but the difficulty is finding it. So, that, coupled with a difficult financial history in the past, could be why the stock is volatile. It isn't really attracting traders, but is still making solid gains, with generally "sideways trading" corrections.

Movies In Production

MGM has a strong revenue stream from a number of strong brands, including the Bond and Viking franchises. Investors shouldn’t discount movies in production either, the source of additional future revenue, like the Bond Franchise. MGM has released over 80 movies, a huge resource that could be used in pay TV. Current studio projects are important, so it's worthwhile noting the up and coming releases over the next few years, but we shouldn't forget all their past blockbusters, which can still attract viewers.

In its film strategy, MGM is focused on sequels and remakes, developing such “brands” as Creed, The Pink Panther, The Magnificent Seven (released in 2016), Jump Street, Tomb Raider (due 2018),and Stargate (with Roland Emmerich directing). Up and coming movies include but are not limited to:

"Death Wish" and "Tomb Raider" were originally box office hits, so likely to do well as remakes. There's also the releases over the last few years like "Spectre" (released in the UK in October 2015), which are being sold on DVD, but haven't as yet reached television channels.

Source: Wikipedia

Epix Transaction

Although they don't cover MGMB financially, reasonable links for press releases and third party news is available on GuruFocus.com.

Moody's actually downgraded MGMB following the Epix transaction, but based on "moderate" financial risk to the balance sheet. They noted their previous stability with a cautionary note of a possible upgrade if things turn out well, or additional downgrade if not. Their concern is for the additional cost of the development of movies that would be required to adequately advance Epix.

This is hard to argue with, but the cost of the buy out included "good will." The good will presumably already includes deals for entertainment that the trio of MGM, Lionsgate and Viacom were already working on for Epix before the take over, and spread over a number of years. MGM will now have total responsibility for these projects as they are rolled out. Good will also carries potential for income tax adjustment. We really need to wait and see how the balance sheet is adjusted for further expenditure before drawing such conclusions, and MGM really need to improve how they set investor (and Moody's), expectations. How will MGM make use of their huge movie catalog to enhance and develop Epix?

It doesn't necessarily follow that the hike in investment Moody's expect will happen, or over the time frame they expect.

Moody's downgrade (emphasis mine):

The transaction valued EPIX, a US premium pay television channel, at almost $1.2 billion. Free cash flows have historically been stable and strong. However, we expect MGM to ramp up its investment in television production division which will consume a higher amount of capital through 2018 to build its TV content franchise and build EPIX, both to meet the unprecedented demand for television content. As a result, we anticipate that free cash flow will be negatively impacted for the near term and debt reduction will not ramp back up until 2019 and 2020. In May 2017, MGM closed a new $850 million senior secured term loan A to finance the transaction along with borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The rating outlook is stable. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on April 6, 2017. ... Although Moody's believes this acquisition will provide cost synergies, further diversification of revenue and additional growth opportunities long term, the materially higher debt and leverage adds moderate financial risk to the balance sheet. The rating also reflects risks associated with new film production, resulting from uncertainty surrounding theatrical performances of films and substantial upfront costs involved in producing, marketing and distributing films. ... The stable outlook is based upon Moody's expectation that leverage will decline towards 2.0x over the next 18-24 months. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that MGM will continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity. Moody's would consider an upgrade if leverage improves back to below 1.0x (Moody's adjusted) on a sustained basis. Moody's would consider a downgrade if leverage is not on track to fall and is sustained above 2.5x (Moody's adjusted) by year end 2019, liquidity were to become constrained, or cash flow generation erodes.

Accounting Epix

Although $1 billion in debt (and cost of servicing that debt) has been added to the accounts, dividends have also been introduced. Net income has risen from $29,059,000 in 2016 to $156,152,000 in Q2 2017, and their cash and equivalent position is still strong.





Epix financials are already fully consolidated, but as yet MGM is working through the "good will" valuation element, and its implications for tax deductions, according to their 2017 Q2 10Q.

Stock Charts

The monthly stock chart illustrates a very short trading history. MGM was buying back stock, the end of this process could have created the weakness between $79.75 and $63.75, the low of early 2016.

From an Elliot Wave perspective, (and with no previous history to account for) the rise from just below $20.00 to $79.50 creates only the first of five rising waves. (the first rise has two very small corrections within it). The current wave three will rise at least as high as wave one, and likely a lot more based on the initial pattern.

On a weekly level below, we can see the MGMB is likely to gap up, and those gaps are not filled (yellow), it's just an aspect of a relatively volatile stock, with keen buyers. Although the share price weakened a little during the summer and following the downgrade, it's still relatively strong, corrections are likely to be sideways trending rather than down, and MBMB appears to be only due minor corrections within it's current wave structure. Volume can vary a lot, which should be checked if an important factor for investing.

Chart Source: Trading View.com

6 Months Chart

Please note the oscillator positions and volume. In terms of an ABC correction from the May high, the downwards/sideways trend could be ending. As the market returns to normal trading volume in the fall, MGMB may well turn up again.

Chart Source: BigCharts.com

Looking Forward

MGM will be looking for further investment to develop income from their Epix investment, which adds moderate risk (Moody's), but their income is stable, and net profits have risen substantially over 2016. There may be some future positive surprise from the good will valuation of Epix.

The stock is priced high, but trending is overall bullish, and share price weakness is generally met with green candles on the weekly chart. The monthly chart suggests MGMB is in the middle of a rise that would be at least a Fibonacci extension of the first major wave illustrated.

Epix is now full consolidated, and risk has already been raised in the market by Moody's, so is likely to be already priced in. Based on the sideways correction of 2015, there may be some of the sideways trend "time factor" outstanding, but based on the six months BigCharts chart, the correction could be ending, if any bad news is already out. Downside risk could be managed with an actual or mental stop loss, or waiting on the oscillator to fall slightly lower, but bear in mind that this is a very low-volume stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.