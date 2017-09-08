Qualcomm's (QCOM) CEO Steve Mollenkopf on Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference - Transcript

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference

September 8, 2017

Executives

Steve Mollenkopf – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Next up, we're very pleased to have Qualcomm, one of the largest and most profitable, most successful semiconductor companies ever. It’s our pleasure to have Steve Mollenkopf, the CEO. You all know Qualcomm is a company that's long dominated the handset space, there as you see is technology, but they've also been able to push into the automotive space, the data center space. They're in the process of making what we believe is a very bold acquisition of NXP to further inroads into the industrial and the automotive space, so we'll touch on that. And then I would be remised if we also didn't talk about the legal steel cage match with Apple.

So first off let’s 5G, Steve. The whole Citi tech team recently put out a big report on 5G listing you as one of the big beneficiaries. But unfortunately, since no one listens to me or reads my research, I'm going to leave it up to you to talk about how well positioned Qualcomm is in 5G, and we'll go from there.

Steve Mollenkopf

Sure, so, 5G is – it’s the next big step in cellular. I think it's interesting for two reasons. One is it's another generation of cellular technology. You essentially get higher speeds. You get advanced robustness, and so you're setting up the business sort of the massive Internet of Things. You also get a number of features that make services that are difficult to big mission-critical services essentially.

So there's a lot of technology that goes into just the cellular side of it, but that's the first piece, another generation of cellular technology. But the more interesting part I think is that this is the case, this is the time, and this is when cellular road map really starts to be absorbed by other industries beside cellular. So automotive, things like self-driving cars, the network that will be used for self-driving cars has a different set of circumstances and requirements than what you would have in just the case of pure cellular, and that is replicated across a number of different verticals, healthcare, the industrial space.

And what we're seeing is that in the preparations for 5G, which are accelerating, we – we're seeing just a bigger pipeline, a bigger funnel of industries that want to come talk to us, which is great. That's sort of environmentally what's going. For Qualcomm, it's a very good thing. We always do well in these transitions. We think we're in our leadership position. We have been assembling assets, things like the RF front-end that we're doing, the RF business. We want to be able to abstract all the complication of 5G for all these new industries that are not prepared to deal with cellular.

So it's a great opportunity for us and it’s one of the reasons why we’re doing the acquisition of NXP is to put us in a position from technology to market to go-to market to really take advantage of that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah, a little know fact is that the Qualcomm's been very successful in two other acquisitions in the RF and wireless LAN space and gaining share in the cellphone industry. When do you think 5G commercial devices? When will we see these first in the market. Just you will start to see the first commercial devices in 2019. You can go to the store, buy a device with 5G in it in 2019. You're already seeing people doing trials and early developments in the marketplace now. But the real standard compliance, new radio 5G will happen in 2019 time frame and we've been accelerating our plans for that.

Steve Mollenkopf

If I were to answer that same question a year ago, I would have said 2020, and it's being pulled in part in The United States also in Asia. Interestingly, it's not – this is the first time I've seen this happen with the G transitions, but I've been in a number of G transitions. This is the first time that China is not waiting, and they're really wanting to go pretty aggressively as well.

So it's set up I think to be a pretty good time frame. The standard will get nailed down here in the second half of this year and into next year. You'll start to see our licensing rates come out, so there's is going to be a lot of activity consistent with that timeline happening here over the next year.

Unidentified Company Representative

And why do think it’s being pulled in? Is it because it's going to touch so many more devices, and you have a lot of other interested parties in making this happen?

Steve Mollenkopf

Well, two things, I think. One is that it's just undeniable, the delivery of video over wireless, and I would say, the convergence of how do I deliver something in the home to how do I deliver it in the macro area and then how do I have this service continuity at very, very high data you rates and every high capacity levels in the network, how we do that. So that's sort of I want to deliver video everywhere to anything. That's happening, number one.

The second thing is almost geopolitical, which is I think industry, industry players like us but also industry players in China realize that this transition to the cellular industry is going to be used in all these new – a lot of different industries. It's the disruptive force being connected to the Internet is the disruptive force that's happening to a lot of industries, so the industrial Internet, for example.

So countries are saying, this is going to be so important to my industrial policy. I don't want to be late and so I want to pull that forward, not only from a service delivery point of view but for technology company, so a lot of momentum for this G transition.

Unidentified Company Representative

Definitely, I guess, take a step back maybe take us through how you did in 4G? And do you feel like you’re even better positioned in 5G? And what are the challenges for the challenges for you positioning wise in G?

Steve Mollenkopf

I see the 5G transition being similar to what we did in 4G. 4G was a very good transition for us. I think a lot people Qualcomm thought wouldn't be successful in 4G. That was the time when we were transitioning from being known so much for our CDMA expertise and – but would we be successful in OFDMA. Would we have the scale? And obviously, we did very well both in the chip business as well as in the licensing business. We think it's a similar transition occurring on 5G.

What’s interesting is just like in the 4G transition, I don't think you're going to be a strong 5G player unless you were already a strong 4G and 3G player. And that has to do with the way in which the network will be deployed. It will be deployed with regional hotspots of 5G where maybe they have spectrum allocations, very favorable. They have millimeter-wave frequencies depending on the geography or the location, and it will be on top of a sea of 4G.

And the difficulty for people, and it's something that we're quite good at I think, is how do I get a solution that works in the environment I walk in and out of those regions. So we have – multi mode's very, very important. The ability to deliver 4G along with 5G is very, very important and all the RF expertise. And what's going to happen is that the operators will say I can only deploy 5G in these hotspots, but I want to increase my 4G network capability. And that’s what’s driving things like gigabit LTE that you're seeing – a press release on that this morning. So the whole idea is how do I get service continually as best I can across the different regions? And so I think you're starting, already see them; prepare the networks for that transition.

Unidentified Company Representative

Actually, if you could maybe spend a little bit on how QCT is positioned in compared to LTE for…

Steve Mollenkopf

Think we are well positioned. If you look, we're probably uniquely positioned in the sense that we have the leading road map for future set. We have a broader tier of products, which is always very important in the semiconductor space, which means that we can sell in different price points and we can make it easy for customers to start at a particular price point and grow their business. We have geographical scale. You should read that as we've already figured out how to do business in China, and we're helping the Chinese industry to become international players at the same time that we're doing the same thing in the United States.

So we have international scale. But we also I think have expertise in marrying the very difficult RF capability. So if you look at 5G, there's just tremendous amount of RF capability that's required and the ability to design a system that goes all the way to the antenna to the baseband enables you to abstract that very, very challenging RF environment. We're -- I think we're one of the few companies, probably the only company, that has all of that expertise in-house and the scale to deliver that to multiple industries.

So we feel like we've got a red basket of goods it didn't happen fast enough.

Unidentified Company Representative

We have seen some speculation that 5G might, the roll out might be a lot faster than 4G. Would you share that?

Steve Mollenkopf

I think 4G was very good timing because it came at the time when people wanted to transition to the computer in your pocket. So you had a combination of low-power computing in a semiconductor device that can go into your pocket, at the same time that you could have high-speed and low cost per bit delivered wirelessly. So you had this – it's the first time that you had both of those things kind of traveling together as a pair.

Now Qualcomm, we deliver that in one device, that's the Snapdragon device. That's what happened in 4G and so we had this very rapid ramp. And the debate was always, or to go to question today is sort of will 5G ramp like 4G did, which is very quickly? Or will it ramp like 3G did, which was we don't did, which was we don't know exactly what we're going to use it for in Europe and it kind of road – it went slowly until the smartphone kind of came along. I think 5G is going to look more like 4G, and the drivers are the same things like our driving 4G.

But also you're seeing companies use 5G and due to the spectrum allocation or the advances in technology and the standard itself to grow their business model. So you're seeing in North America. You're seeing wireless operators preparing to deliver a service that previously can only be delivered by wireline operator, for example or cable company. In using the cable companies say I need to make sure I have a wireless strategy. How do I position it. Now Qualcomm, what we try to do is create the fundamental technology at scale so that those disruptions can occur in those industries. So called we try to let the fees beginning the technology underneath, and it's set up well.

Unidentified Company Representative

So segue to my next question is the automotive end-market you guys were making a big push into a number of different race maybe talk about how QCT is positioned in automotive end market, we will get to NXP in a little bit.

Steve Mollenkopf

So QCT, which is our semiconductor business, has been successful in the automobile space for some time. The original success, and continues to be an area of success, is selling connectivity, basically cellular connectivity into the telematics piece of the car. Good business for us. We shipped hundreds of millions of chipsets. It continues to be a really good business for us. All of the things I mentioned about kind of technology at scale and leadership road map, all are favored in the automobile space as well as just quality delivery is very important. I mean, people don't want to have to recall a car because of the telematics unit so

Unidentified Company Representative

Recalls are generally not good.

Steve Mollenkopf

So the quality premium is appreciated in the automobile space. Now we've been growing our business in two areas recently and seeing success. One is in the infotainment area. So essentially, what we did was we took our computing success, so our application processor assets from the handset space. And we've transitioned that over into the automobile space, and we're getting wins in the infotainment area, which we're very pleased about. You'll start to see even more those come out here over the next couple of years, but the design pipeline and we're quite pleased with. And the reason is the traditional semiconductor suppliers into the automobile space tend not to have the low-power high-performance computing.

So they don't have the CPU or the GPU assets to be competitive, and that's why you tend to see some of the cellular guys doing well there. So that's working. We also did an acquisition of CSR a little while ago, and that's actually helped us in the audio and Bluetooth space in the car. And so we built a set of assets with connectivity and I would say high-performance low-power computing to set up into this transition. Now where the car is going, we think, is quite advantageous for someone coming in with our set of core competencies, which is the – what's happening in the car is there's this big change of architecture in the car. And there's a lot of people who have thrown their hat into the ring about, Hey, I want to control how the car is going to be architected.

And what Qualcomm is doing is essentially saying, I want to get all the pieces that allow me to be a good partner to whomever wins that debate. And so we bring in the connectivity and the low-power computing. I'm sure you'll ask, NXP brings in a lot of the other car pieces, a tremendous portfolio from Ethernet, secure Ethernet to all of the, just the tremendous set of assets.

Incidentally, they don't have the set of assets that we bring. And so we think we'll be uniquely positioned in almost every subsystem in the car at the time when this architecture debate occurs, and so we're quite pleased with that. You'll see more from us once the deal closes on that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. You guys are actually – it's kind of funny you're buying one of your potentially biggest partners in the automotive space. Who do you see as your main competitor in terms of supply and all these products to the automotive manufacturers?

Steve Mollenkopf

I don't think – I think, well, first of all, it's an incredibly competitive and interesting space. I mean, there are a lot of people want to get into the car. We, I think, we're uniquely positioned in the connectivity and the computing piece.

Unidentified Company Representative

We have by far the biggest suite, I guess, of semiconductors there.

Steve Mollenkopf

Now post NXP, I think we're going to be in a very, very strong position in the car space. And then what we will do is add in, I would, say the algorithmic aspect of what you need to do for the self-driving car. And our goal is really how do you become the best partner to all the people that want to go into the car. And with the car becoming electrified, the number of different types of companies that are going to go into the car space or to the vehicle space, because the car itself will change, will grow. And we think that's a great opportunity for us.

In terms of competitors, I mean, obviously Intel is a competitor. I think Nvidia, for certain aspects of it, is a competitor. But I think we feel we have a very strong set of assets to compete.

Unidentified Company Representative

By far. Another area that you guys are getting some success in is the data center. Partnered with another company [indiscernible], maybe talk about what the data center means to Qualcomm? Focused there and the advantages you have, how's that working out.

Steve Mollenkopf

Sure. So the data center is an interesting space for us because it's going through a transition. And the transition I think there at least three aspects of it that I would highlight. One, is the growth is happening in data centers that people are architecting and building themselves. Meaning that these are the big cloud providers. They are building providers. They are building their own cloud areas, where they're offering cloud services broadly. And they want to have control over the architecture of the data center, and they want a willing partner that has scale and someone instead of just their normal option. And so that's an opportunity for us, particularly in the developing world and particularly on the West Coast in the United States. We have that.

The second one is that you're seeing the advent or the growth of the Chinese cloud. So China wants to have its own cloud, and we're leveraging a joint venture in China that’s Guizhou to participate in the growth of that cloud. So as a new participant in the data center space, we want to figure out how do we build scale and get some of these big trends, get on the front-end of these big transitions, so we're doing that.

And then the second – the third one, the final one is that this is probably the first time in the history of semiconductors where transistor leadership is not occurring in the PC space first. So we're seeing through Samsung and TSMC particularly extremely competitive just raw transistor capability, which we think enables us to compete not only in handset space, but we can leverage that investment to see it a real disruption, we think, competitive disruption, in the data center space.

That all being said, it's early days. We're pleased with the customer traction that we're getting, but we're trying to be very, I think, prudent in how we talked about it industry, which is it's going to take a while for us to learn how to be successful in this space. Same thing happened to us on – in the computing part of smartphones. Everyone would say, okay, we had to build a couple of generations to really learn how to do it. Now we think we're world's best, but same thing will happen in the data center space, really learning about how – what those workloads are and how to optimize that. And we're in that phase right now.

Unidentified Company Representative

You think ultimately it could be close to the size of the automotive opportunity? Or is the automotive opportunity just dwarfing [indiscernible] data center?

Steve Mollenkopf

Data center opportunity is actually quite large if you're successful. The issue that I think everyone talks to us about is not if it's a big opportunity, it's how successful will you be against the incumbent. And we have the benefit of hearing the desire firm the customer base for us to be a winner then. And I think there won't be, in our opinion, scale's going to be important to winning that long-term, getting the right to be another player in there. Scale is going to be very important.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right. So let's shift gears here a little bit, talk about NXP. I know you spent a lot of time on 5G talking about how it’s going to personally be driven by people who want to get the information into the automotive and the industrial space just like 4G was, we're moving to the sort of mobile phone-centric world. When you step back, was this part of sort of your long-term strategy? Hey, we want to be even better positioned in 5G, and we need to grab some other real estate? Or how does this sort of from about?

Steve Mollenkopf

Well, it is. If you look – I mean – just a reminder to an environment, what we're seeing in the marketplace is that the cellular road map is becoming relevant in a number of new industries. It ends up some of those industries, Qualcomm coming out of the handset space is not positioned well enough to sell into those markets the way that we want to and as aggressively as we want to. You we can think of that as we may or we may not have the right technology to really be a big player in the auto space. We don't do an acquisition.

And then our ability to sell into those markets, to go-to-market is very different than the handset space. So the kind of industrial logic is, can we leverage the IP road map that we invest in at scale in the handset space and share that with a mature go-to-market organization that is looking for that exact IP road map at the time when the industry is now saying, “Boy, that road map is very relevant, and it wasn't before."

So in the automobile space, we talked about – we get two other, I think, pretty interesting assets. The first one is the one everybody kind of picks up on, which is our ability to sell into the Internet of Things. They have 30,000 customers. They have tremendous enablement capability that comes out of the MCU business that was both free scale and NXP, and can we feed our Snapdragon technologies into that mature group? And can they really accelerate Qualcomm's ability to deliver that market? A lot of customers want us to do that. They're very happy about that.

And then the third one, the one that, I think, a lot of people don't spend much time talking about what we think is quite interesting is the security side. Security for us is we think a differentiator and innovation factor that will be very important just like graphics, or video, or in our case we have a number of machine learning assets. So we think that's an important component to have and they have a lot of expertise in that area, and we think it's going to be a good technology to layer into the Qualcomm’s machine.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. I have a series of questions on that as far as check-the-box question. When is it supposed to close? There's been some talk or speculation that there might be a new price involved or something like that. Can you comment on that?

Steve Mollenkopf

Well, I think the real focus of the team is to get through regulatory. We're not seeing anything that we didn't expect in regulatory. We think it's on track. We'll close by the end of the year from what we see. We're obviously a large company. We have a unique business model that's not associated with the semiconductor business that I think grabs a lot of attention. So this is always a little bit – we always grab a little bit more attention in the regulator side than I would say just the normal small company going through there. But we're not seeing anything that's unusual going on.

So there are nine jurisdictions. I think we're closed in four or five. The real big ones that are pending are China and the EU. The EU is – we're in the second phase. There's kind of back-and-forth between stopping the clock and not stopping the clock. But ultimately what’s – we don't see anything there that we didn’t expect. And we think it will close by end of the year.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, as far as the EU goes, are they asking for anything else or anything more? Is this just normal?

Steve Mollenkopf

How could say it’s unusual. I mean, it's a large acquisition it’s a complicated set of assets, you have a lot of folks. But where we think we don't see anything within expect to see I guess.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure. And it seems like China has not asked for anything more. That's smooth sailing so far.

Steve Mollenkopf

Yes. I think that’s accurate.

Unidentified Company Representative

And has Korea passed or not?

Steve Mollenkopf

Korea has not yet.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Maybe talk about sort of Qualcomm plus NXP. Do you see any products that you might not necessarily want or is there something in there that might be divested?

Steve Mollenkopf

We haven't decided on that and also it's not something we can really talk about. We're not one company, but we – you should think of the portfolio is pretty complementary. And if you look even from a technology perspective and the auto space I mentioned now, we kind of have what they need and vice versa. So it's very complementary actually. And we're seeing that even in customer response when people – we ask customers what you think about it. Obviously, we don't have – we kind of can't have the kind of customer meetings we can have when we're closed, but customers are pretty excited about it. So all of those things I think are right. That's the right set of characteristics to get through regulatory and have a successful deal.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. That was going to be my next question is what’s going to be the customer reaction, would they be most excited about? What do they mostly talk about?

Steve Mollenkopf

It’s interesting, they are excited by the same thing that we're excited about, which is you have a company that now has a complete set of assets to help them solve their problem. Because the problems for a lot of the companies that we would service and I'll just use the automobile space, although that's not the only value driver of the deal, is that the car is just becoming incredibly complex from a semiconductor point of view. And if you can get a company that can make it easy for them, then you can – it helps them. So they think you'll be a stronger partner. We know you both. That's great, and looking forward to working together type of thing.

The other thing you get is you get some positive reaction on the financial strength of the supplier. So for example, a lot of people particularly in the semiconductor space is taken on debt in order to create the companies that they have. So from an automobile point of view, which has a very long timeline, your supply for extremely long time period, they actually do care about what the financial strength, what your balance sheet looks like it's actually an issue when you're doing RFP. Because they want to make sure that you're going to be around for a long time, and I think they view the combination is being quite strong from a financial perspective.

Unidentified Company Representative

You see – you've talked about how NXP helps your product portfolio. I think that's pretty obvious, a lot of synergies there. How does Qualcomm help NXP in terms of product portfolio and sale?

Steve Mollenkopf

Well, I mean I give you my own view and I think Rick Clymer, who made some comments actually when the deal was announced and basically said, hey there's some assets that Qualcomm has in connectivity in computing that you'd have to figure out how you get that. And I would just refer people to his comments. I don't want to put words in his mouth. But I think what's going to happen in the automobile space is that you're going to really need access to that cellular roadmap.

And the cellular road map is, everyone thinks is connectivity but its actually low power computing. And without that, I think it's quite difficult to meet the competing needs that are going to be required. So what's happening to the car is that these subsystems are sort of becoming more complex. The computing aspect is going up at the same time it is being distributed throughout the car.

And so – by the way, not at dissimilar technology trajectory to what we saw when the handset became a little mini computer that's connected to the Internet in your pocket, is that the key to being successful as a semiconductor industry was could you figure out a way to deliver multiple assets in a very easy way to customers. So meaning that's why the SOC component was such an important, the ability to do SOCs, multiple technologies at one-time with a lot of software around it was very, very important, continues to be very, very important to winning in the handset space. That same transition is occurring in the – and will continue to occur in the automobile space.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, great. And one last question before we shift gears to Apple's as far as the whole activists and you dealt with activists before, do you have any thoughts, can you give us anything on the first, the desired the transfer of higher price or is it pretty much done, set, we're good and move on?

Steve Mollenkopf

Well, I think there’s really nothing for us to say. What our focus, our job right now is to get through regulatory and get prepared for day 1.

Unidentified Company Representative

I had to ask so Apple. What is up with these guys, man? What do you think – what is their goal? What's going on?

Steve Mollenkopf

Well, I mean, I think it's sort of a – it's really a fight over a contract really at the end of the day, and that's kind of the way we see it. And I think they want to pay less than we think the value that's been established on hundreds of agreements. So unfortunately we have to kind of go through legal means in order to enforce that contract and you're seeing that play out and that process is not the normal process that we usually talk about. We're talking about products and things, but that's what's ongoing. So I think it's really kind of a fairly simple motivation, but clouded in a lot of complicated legal maneuvering to try to make sure that we can get what we need for our shareholders.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. So I mean, do you think they're just trying to accomplish like a lower royalty rate? Or do they really want reset the bar? I mean what do you think the chances are and then you can't answer this but this actually goes to corporate or some sort of settlement?

Steve Mollenkopf

Well, the history of this is for us is that these things get settled out of court. Now the timing of that is never known. And there's always a lot of elements back and forth. I think people need to realize there's always discussions and time is always moving forward and product road maps are moving and all that kind of normal things that cost business to occur or happening all the time and the company stock and we know how to work together and we have pretty important business together. So it's not like we're on the other side of the earth, so which is one but look, sometimes you have to go through the legal aspect in order to get the right value for both sides.

My own view of what you're seeing is we have this long history of a successful and I think incredibly – we're very proud of our licensing business. We're proud of it because essentially, it allows new entrants to come into cellular very easily. You can just see the number of people that come in and out of industry without ever having to do the fundamental IP to participate.

By the way, Apple is a great example of that and the mechanism for that to occur is the contract we're fighting over right now. So we think the facts and the contract law, the way the industry is organized, the hundreds of agreements that we have are very, very compelling argument that we're in the right side here. I think from their perspective, at least our view is that they probably saw that the same way and so that we better try to put some pressure through regulatory means because contract is – and the President is so obviously in Qualcomm's favor. So and you are seeing I think both of those things play out. But we'll get through it like we've done many times before. Sometimes I've been quoted as saying this but sometimes these things get settled on the courtroom steps, and sometimes they don't. And we've seen those things happen. They're all different, all these experiences like this are always different.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, you're taking it so calm. How do you think your – that's on the realty site. How does this impact or how do you think your QCT or your semiconductor relationship will trend with Apple over time?

Steve Mollenkopf

Well, I think we probably already experienced…

Unidentified Company Representative

A change?

Steve Mollenkopf

Yes. And that's the way you should look out at. I do think however, that having the strategic ground of having the best product at the time when the industry is moving, you've got 5G coming, you've got gigabit LTE coming, you've got just more and more complication happening on the cellular side. That's a good strategic ground to hold while you're – number one, negotiating, but also after you resolve the license dispute its even easier to compete.

So the history of these things essentially is that you can resolve the licensing side and then kind of get back to normal business and we hope that that's the case here, but that's sort of what happened in the past. Now our roadmap and what we think is happening in the industry sets up well for that, but it’s really in many respects up to them.

Unidentified Company Representative

Did you ever think of withholding product for them? Hey, we're withholding cash for those products.

Steve Mollenkopf

I would say we – I'd probably not answer that directly.

Unidentified Company Representative

That’s okay.

Steve Mollenkopf

But I would say we've really tried to separate the two issues. I mean, we – with the exception of me, there's really – they're very separate teams that deal with this, it's been like that with the company forever. We really want to keep these things separate, and we have a very important product business. We think being a good supplier is important. It's important business to us and the shareholders, and we try to have the least amount of disruption that we can have on that. Remember, we want to be a partner of people for decades, so it can take a long view.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. I have a bunch of more questions but I'd remiss it and open it up to the audience in case anybody has questions out there or else I'll keep going. Over here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Steve Mollenkopf

Sorry, I couldn't hear the first part of your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. Internet of Things, you were shipping a million IoT chips per day, which is not a huge part of your business today, but how should you think about of that scale with narrowband LTE?

Steve Mollenkopf

Yes. So if you look at our – first of all if you look at our adjacent markets, so you should think about that as the non-cellular part of our semiconductor business, it's actually been a pretty good business for us, it's about a $3 billion business if you take our data points and move if forward. It's growing much faster than the cellular side. I think it was about 10% of revenue a couple of years ago and then it grew at 40% and then this year, the last year, we think it grows at 25-plus percent this year I think is what we said. And that's already a $3 billion business, has good margins. It's a good business for us. It’s already a significant business. It's a combination of a number of things.

Now narrowband LTE, which you asked about, I think it's not clear how big that market is going to be economically, it’s going to be a lot of units, it's an important component of it. Our strategy on it is – let's make a solution that can be used everywhere so it has narrowband IoT plus all of the other cellular standards so that you can shift one product into the entire supply chain for electronics and can be used anywhere in the world, different strategies that some other people have which they have kind of a point solution. That's starting to come out. That will be an interesting thing.

I think you'd almost see narrowband IoT as a component – a feature within a broader IoT business that uses cellular and has maybe very high features in certain applications and low features in others. So it will ramp up and it will be a component of that IoT strength that we talk about, but I don't know if it will be the dominant piece of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Anybody else out there? In the back.

Unidentified Analyst

Competitively, we've seen you continue to put gap between Intel and Intact. Experts will say that the growth on the technological architecture with competitors being more DSP-based and giving you advantage of multiband. Kind of as we look into the 5G world, do you kind of see this gap widening? And just kind of based on your other comments on the multiband, what's new?

Steve Mollenkopf

I feel like we're in a great position competitively for 5G. If you look at our set of assets, our ability to deliver, I feel good about 5G. I think – I didn't completely hear it. It's kind of the audio is a little hard to hear but we do have – I think we probably have architectural flexibility that other people don't have because we have, from DSP to custom logic to CPU to RF and filter capability and the RF transceiver, we have more I think end-to-end architectural flexibility than others. Now that's important when you're going into something like 5G where you have a very high data rates and tremendous amount of RF and antenna complexity that you have to marry to.

And one of the reasons that we put together the filter and the PA assets that we did was to get prepared for that transition. And if you look today, we actually already – you can see evidence of that. So if you look at some of the galaxy devices, they have special antenna tuners that came from Qualcomm that allow the antenna to tune around your hand and get better coverage. That will be very normal when you get to 5G because you're going to get these massive MIMO antenna placements, they're very small antennas because of their frequency but there are a lot of them on the phone.

And your ability to move that antenna around essentially electronically tune it and do a number of things by you doing some things back in the baseband as well as on the antenna, will enable that market to grow in ways that it wouldn't otherwise. And so we think we have unique set of goods to be able to do that and a history of being able to do that to people who maybe wouldn't be able to do that themselves.

Unidentified Analyst

We got time for one more question, and I'm sorry since I'm hosting, I'm going to take it. We haven't talked about the market, so maybe just give us your sense on how the wireless trends are? Maybe just comment on, maybe you guys are doing a nice job getting share over China, seems like your competitor might take a little bit of share over Apple. Can you give us a sense on what's going on in handsets this year?

Steve Mollenkopf

It's been growing. I mean, if you look at it I think it continues to grow at total market level. I think a lot of people wouldn't have thought that a little while ago. Within the handset space that we serve as semiconductors, China continues to be a strong competitor for us. It's strong across three good elements, where we get share is good. The market is doing a good job and the products that we're selling into are racing in price and they have better gross margins on a product-by-product basis than we used to sell before and that's been helping our business.

The next phase for China even before you get to 5G and all of that is that the Chinese OEMs are looking, they have ambitions to be international players and you're seeing the first example of that. In India, you're seeing a little bit of that in Southeast Asia and I think that trend will continue and there are some strong OEMs there that I think you're starting to get some recognition worldwide. Hey, these could be significant handset players in the future, and so we are partnering with them that tends to be a good trend for us.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Thanks again, Steve.

Steve Mollenkopf

Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks everybody.

