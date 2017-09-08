Nike: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

The share price of Nike (NYSE:NKE) is starting to look more attractive after its fall over the past month, and it might be time for long-term investors to take a look at it. While the shares still trade at 21.1x earnings, the high profitability and past growth of the company provide a balance that makes that valuation start to look quite fair. As the great quote from the Oracle from Omaha goes:

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett

Why the Fall in Price

After reporting positive fiscal year (FY) 2017 earnings on June 29th that showed revenues up 8% (currency neutral), net income up 13%, and diluted EPS up 16% year-over-year (YoY), the company's share price trended upwards on the positive results. However, when Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported poorly received quarterly results on August 18th that sent its shares plummeting, Nike's share price took a dive as well given Foot Locker is a large distributor of Nike products.

FL data by YCharts

With Nike posting strong YoY growth, it seems that Mr. Market unfairly punished the shares and might be creating opportunity for long-term rational investors. Digging deeper into Nike's results, this becomes more evident as although Foot Locker is an important retail distributor for the company, that importance is declining. Beneath Nike's 8% revenue growth, sales to wholesalers increased only 5% compared to the 18% growth in its Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) businesses. Through Nike's DTC strategy, it grew Nike branded store count to 985 for FY 2017 from 919 in FY 2016. Nike also saw a 30% increase in digital commerce sales as its DTC strategy also enables customers to buy (and even customize!) their own shoes directly from Nike's website. In my opinion, it looks like the company is taking the right steps to navigate the potential changes going on in retail.

A Highly Profitable and Growing Company

Nike's global brand name has allowed the company to grow rapidly while maintaining a high level of profitability. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 24.6% and 22.0% respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $3.50 in 2007 to $7.74 in 2017 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 15.7% annually.

Source Data from Morningstar

I had previously mentioned revenue and EPS growth for the last fiscal year, but it is important to look at growth over a longer time frame as well in order to get an idea of longer-term trends and sustainability. Over the past 5 and 10 years, Nike has seen average revenue growth of 7.3% and 7.7% respectively while EPS has grown at 16.25% and 13.1% respectively over the same period. One thing driving EPS growth higher than revenue growth has been share repurchases by the company which have averaged 1.7% annually with share count decreasing from 2,036 million in FY 2007 to 1,692 million in FY 2017. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive) as it signals it has confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline.

Part of these buybacks has been financed with debt as seen by financial leverage increasing from 1.52x to 1.82x over the same period. However, this remains a very low leveraged business that has more room for buybacks as interest coverage remains conservatively in the high teens.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

With Nike's P/E at 21.1x, it might be hard for some value investors to get their head around being an owner at this price. When looking at high growth companies such as Nike, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Nike's market valuation compares to competitors adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source Data from Morningstar (PEG ratio calculated with five-year average growth rates)

As can be seen, Nike's market valuation reflects favorably to its peers and its average EPS growth has been top of the pack. Nike's PEG ratio of 1.3x is also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price). The P/E of 21.1x can also be expressed as a 4.7% earnings yield which seems low in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such strong history and brand power as Nike. Adding 3% to represent Nike growing alongside global GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 8%. In the mid-term, the company's low leverage ratio gives it more room for share repurchases to drive EPS growth possibly beyond this 3% level.

Conclusion

Nike is a highly profitable company with a global brand and strong historic growth. The company seems to be navigating a changing retail industry well through their Direct-to-Consumer strategy aimed at driving deeper relationships with customers and cutting out the middleman in the retail store. In my opinion, Nike fits well into Warren Buffett's approach of buying a wonderful company at a fair price.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the follow button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long NKE with an average cost base of $52.50.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.